ngx-autosize is an Angular2+ directive that automatically adjusts textarea height to fit its content.

It adjusts the textarea height automatically to any text input, or changes to the model bound to the textarea.

Production builds ready (AOT support)

Works with Ionic (shadow dom of v4 too)

Check the demo here

npm install ngx-autosize

Use Example:

Add the declaration to your @NgModule:

IMPORTANT !!! you need to do it for every module that will be autosizing textareas ;)

import {AutosizeModule} from 'ngx-autosize' ; ... ({ imports: [ AutosizeModule ] })

Use directly inside your HTML templates

< textarea autosize class = "my-textarea" > Hello, this is an example of Autosize in Angular2. </ textarea >

< ion-textarea autosize [( ngModel )]= "text" > And this is Ionic2 example </ ion-textarea >

Dynamically enable directive

<textarea [autosize]= "true" > </ textarea > < textarea [ autosize ]= "false" > </ textarea >

Settings

Name Default Type Description minRows integer Sets minimal amount of rows of the textarea maxRows integer Sets maximum rows count after which autosizing if turned off and scrollbar appears onlyGrow false boolean Controls if autosize should make the textarea smaller. In other words... should empty lines be trimmed? useImportant false boolean Controls if autosize should include !important in its height css styles. Should only need to be used if the height of the textarea is being overridden elsewhere

Example

< textarea autosize [ minRows ]= "5" [ maxRows ]= "10" > Hello, this is an example of Autosize in Angular2. </ textarea >

Events / Outputs

Name Description resized Called whenever textarea has changes its size. New height as a param.

Example

<textarea autosize (resized)= "onResized( $event )" > You need to implement 'onResized' yourself </textarea>

Origins

This small lib is based on great http://stevepapa.com/angular2-autosize which is unfortunatelly not maintained and abandoned :(

Authors

Steve Papa Chrystian Ruminowicz

Licence

This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.