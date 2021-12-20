ngx-autosize is an Angular2+ directive that automatically adjusts textarea height to fit its content.
It adjusts the textarea height automatically to any text input, or changes to the model bound to the textarea.
Check the demo here
npm install ngx-autosize
Add the declaration to your @NgModule:
IMPORTANT !!! you need to do it for every module that will be autosizing textareas ;)
import {AutosizeModule} from 'ngx-autosize';
...
@NgModule({
imports: [
AutosizeModule
]
})
Use directly inside your HTML templates
<textarea autosize class="my-textarea">
Hello, this is an example of Autosize in Angular2.
</textarea>
<ion-textarea autosize [(ngModel)]="text">
And this is Ionic2 example
</ion-textarea>
<textarea [autosize]="true"></textarea> // Enabled (defalut)
<textarea [autosize]="false"></textarea> // Disabled
|Name
|Default
|Type
|Description
|minRows
|integer
|Sets minimal amount of rows of the textarea
|maxRows
|integer
|Sets maximum rows count after which autosizing if turned off and scrollbar appears
|onlyGrow
|false
|boolean
|Controls if autosize should make the textarea smaller. In other words... should empty lines be trimmed?
|useImportant
|false
|boolean
|Controls if autosize should include
!important in its height css styles. Should only need to be used if the height of the textarea is being overridden elsewhere
Example
<textarea autosize [minRows]="5" [maxRows]="10">
Hello, this is an example of Autosize in Angular2.
</textarea>
|Name
|Description
|resized
|Called whenever textarea has changes its size. New height as a param.
Example
<textarea autosize (resized)="onResized($event)">
You need to implement 'onResized' yourself
</textarea>
This small lib is based on great http://stevepapa.com/angular2-autosize which is unfortunatelly not maintained and abandoned :(
Steve Papa Chrystian Ruminowicz
This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.