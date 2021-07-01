openbase logo
nau

ngx-auto-unsubscribe

by Netanel Basal
3.0.1 (see all)

Class decorator that will automatically unsubscribe from observables

Readme

Angular - Auto Unsubscribe For Pros

npm Build Status Build Status npm Awesome

For Angular 9+, use until-destroy

Class decorator that will automatically unsubscribe from observable subscriptions when the component is destroyed

Installation

npm install ngx-auto-unsubscribe --save

Usage

import { AutoUnsubscribe } from "ngx-auto-unsubscribe";

@AutoUnsubscribe()
@Component({
  selector: 'inbox'
})
export class InboxComponent {
  one: Subscription;
  two: Subscription;

  constructor( private store: Store<any>, private element : ElementRef ) {}

  ngOnInit() {
    this.one = store.select("data").subscribe(data => // do something);
    this.two = Observable.interval.subscribe(data => // do something);
  }

  // This method must be present, even if empty.
  ngOnDestroy() {
    // We'll throw an error if it doesn't
  }
}

Options

OptionDescriptionDefault Value
arrayNameunsubscribe from subscriptions only in specified array''
blackListan array of properties to exclude[]
eventa name of event callback to execute onngOnDestroy

Note: blackList is ignored if arrayName is specified.

Similar projects

You can also use https://github.com/NetanelBasal/ngx-take-until-destroy.

