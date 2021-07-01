For Angular 9+, use until-destroy
npm install ngx-auto-unsubscribe --save
import { AutoUnsubscribe } from "ngx-auto-unsubscribe";
@AutoUnsubscribe()
@Component({
selector: 'inbox'
})
export class InboxComponent {
one: Subscription;
two: Subscription;
constructor( private store: Store<any>, private element : ElementRef ) {}
ngOnInit() {
this.one = store.select("data").subscribe(data => // do something);
this.two = Observable.interval.subscribe(data => // do something);
}
// This method must be present, even if empty.
ngOnDestroy() {
// We'll throw an error if it doesn't
}
}
|Option
|Description
|Default Value
arrayName
|unsubscribe from subscriptions only in specified array
''
blackList
|an array of properties to exclude
[]
event
|a name of event callback to execute on
ngOnDestroy
Note:
blackList is ignored if
arrayName is specified.
You can also use https://github.com/NetanelBasal/ngx-take-until-destroy.