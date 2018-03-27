Angular 2+ auto scroll directive

Installation

npm install ngx-auto-scroll

Usage

In module:

import {NgxAutoScrollModule} from "ngx-auto-scroll" ; ({ ... imports: [ ..., NgxAutoScrollModule] ... })

In template:

< div ngx-auto-scroll lock-y-offset = "10" observe-attributes > < div * ngFor = "let message of messages" > {{ message }} </ div > </ div >

Argument passed to lock-y-offset is bottom offset of scroll position in pixels after scroll container stops auto scroll. Default value is 10.

observe-attributes (optional, default - false) enable listening on attributes changes for example detect changes in font size.

Forcing scroll down

When your DOM element or its parent is hidden auto scroll won't work. There is no simple/pure way to scroll hidden element. The best way is to force scrolling down after the element is shown.

import {NgxAutoScroll} from "ngx-auto-scroll" ; ({ selector: 'sample' , }) export class SampleComponent { (NgxAutoScroll) ngxAutoScroll: NgxAutoScroll; public forceScrollDown(): void { this .ngxAutoScroll.forceScrollDown(); } }

Sample project: https://github.com/NagRock/ngx-auto-scroll-example

Demo: https://stackblitz.com/github/NagRock/ngx-auto-scroll-example

Building

This component is built as an Angular 5 module using ng-packagr .

npm run ng-build

Publishing

To build and publish this component as an Angular 5 module use