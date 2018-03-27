openbase logo
nas

ngx-auto-scroll

by Maciej Kuster
1.1.0 (see all)

Angular 2+ directive to auto scroll html container content.

Overview

Showing:

1.1K

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Scroll

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Angular 2+ auto scroll directive

Installation

npm install ngx-auto-scroll

Usage

In module:

import {NgxAutoScrollModule} from "ngx-auto-scroll";

@NgModule({
    ...
    imports: [ ..., NgxAutoScrollModule]
    ...
})

In template:

<div ngx-auto-scroll lock-y-offset="10" observe-attributes>
    <div *ngFor="let message of messages">{{ message }}</div>
</div>

Attributes:

Argument passed to lock-y-offset is bottom offset of scroll position in pixels after scroll container stops auto scroll. Default value is 10.

observe-attributes (optional, default - false) enable listening on attributes changes for example detect changes in font size.

Forcing scroll down

When your DOM element or its parent is hidden auto scroll won't work. There is no simple/pure way to scroll hidden element. The best way is to force scrolling down after the element is shown.

import {NgxAutoScroll} from "ngx-auto-scroll";

@Component({
   selector: 'sample',
})
export class SampleComponent {
    @ViewChild(NgxAutoScroll) ngxAutoScroll: NgxAutoScroll;

    public forceScrollDown(): void {
        this.ngxAutoScroll.forceScrollDown();
    }
}

Example:

Sample project: https://github.com/NagRock/ngx-auto-scroll-example

Demo: https://stackblitz.com/github/NagRock/ngx-auto-scroll-example

Building

This component is built as an Angular 5 module using ng-packagr.

npm run ng-build

Publishing

To build and publish this component as an Angular 5 module use

npm run ng-publish

