Angular UI component for firebase authentication. This library is an angular module (including angular components and services) that allows to authenticate your users with your firebase project. NgxAuthFirebseUI is compatible with angular material and angular flexLayout.
If you prefer to develop with bootstrap rather than with material design, please check this project @firebaseui/ng-bootstrap
|Features
|ngx-auth-firebaseui
|firebaseui
|Sign Up
|✔️
|✔️
|Sign In
|✔️
|✔️
|Sign In Anonymously
|✔️
|✔️
|Sign In with Google
|✔️
|✔️
|Sign In with Apple
|✔️
|✔️
|Sign In with Facebook
|✔️
|✔️
|Sign In with Twitter
|✔️
|✔️
|Sign In with Github
|✔️
|✔️
|Sign In with Microsoft
|✔️
|✔️
|Sign In with Yahoo
|✔️
|✔️
|Sign In with Phone
number
|❌
|✔️
|Sign out
|✔️
|❌
|Sign in/up progress indicator
|✔️
|❌
|Password Strength indicator
|✔️
|❌
|Forgot/Reset Password
|✔️
|❌
|Password Strength Meter
|✔️
|❌
|Delete account
|✔️
|❌
|Login Authentication Guard
|✔️
|❌
|User Profile
|✔️
|❌
|Check whether user's email is verified
|✔️
|❌
|Edit user's display name (incl. validation)
|✔️
|❌
|Edit user's email (incl. validation)
|✔️
|❌
|Edit user's phone
number (incl. validation)
|✔️
|❌
|Configure your favorite auth provider in runtime
|✔️
|❌
|Sync user'auth with Firestore read more
|✔️
|❌
|Animations
|✔️
|❌
|Angular v2-13 friendly
|✔️
|❌
|Internationalization (i18n)
|✔️
|✔️
|Ionic/cordova support
|🔜 @firebaseui/ionic-auth
|❌
|Real time form validation
|✔️
|❌
|Easy to integrate
|✔️
|❌
|Support Server Side Rendering
|✔️
|❌
|Support SPA without further config
|✔️
|❌
|Support Safari private browsing
|✔️
|⁉️
|AWESOME
|✔️
|⁉️
any important event occurred.
ngx-auth-firebaseui-user
<ngx-auth-firebaseui> used for the authentication process see more
<ngx-auth-firebaseui-register> standalone registration component to create new accounts see more
<ngx-auth-firebaseui-login> standalone login component to use already created accounts see more
<ngx-auth-firebaseui-providers> used to display only buttons for providers like google, facebook, twitter, github, microsoft and yahoo see more
<ngx-auth-firebaseui-user> used to display/edit the data of the current authenticated user in form of a material card see more
<ngx-auth-firebaseui-avatar> used to display/edit the data of the current authenticated user in the toolbar see more
number 🔜
number
LoggedInGuard used to protect angular routes from unauthenticated users (with fallback routes via
NgxAuthFirebaseUIConfig)
the full tutorial guide can be found here
take a look at live example with firestore's synchronization here
v8
in combination with
ngx-auth-firebaseui-user
v7
Please note: when the view port is getting too small, the layout will be
automatically change to
column
"peerDependencies": {
"@angular/core": "^13.x",
"@angular/animations": "^13.x",
"@angular/cdk": "^13.x",
"@angular/flex-layout": "^13.0.0-beta.38",
"@angular/forms": "^13.x",
"@angular/material": "^13.x",
"@angular/fire": "7.x",
"firebase": "9.x",
}
v1.x should be used with angular v7 projects v3.x should be used with angular v8 projects v4.x should be used with angular v9/10 projects v5.x should be used with angular v11 projects v6.x should be used with angular v12/13 projects
the @angular-material-extensions/password-strength is used to indicate how secure is the provided password when registering a new firebase user e.g:
If Angular Material Design is not setup, just run
ng add @angular/material learn more
Now add the library via the
angular schematics
ng add ngx-auth-firebaseui
ngx-auth-firebaseui 's module will be automatically imported to the root module (just replace
PUT_YOUR_FIREBASE_API_KEY_HERE with your firebase api key)
ngx-auth-firebaseui 's assets will be automatically added the
angular.json file
Install above dependencies via npm.
Now install
ngx-auth-firebaseui via:
npm install --save ngx-auth-firebaseui
Install the dependencies
@angular-material-extensions/password-strength via:
npm install --save @angular-material-extensions/password-strength
npm i -s @angular/material @angular/cdk @angular/flex-layout @angular/forms @angular/animations @angular/router
Firebase deps
npm i -s firebase @angular/fire
-> continue by following the instructions here
Once installed you need to import the main module:
import { NgxAuthFirebaseUIModule } from 'ngx-auth-firebaseui';
The only remaining part is to list the imported module in your application module. The exact method will be slightly
different for the root (top-level) module for which you should end up with the code similar to (notice
NgxAuthFirebaseUIModule .forRoot()):
and then from your Angular
AppModule:
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
// Import your library
import { NgxAuthFirebaseUIModule } from 'ngx-auth-firebaseui';
import {BrowserAnimationsModule} from '@angular/platform-browser/animations';
@NgModule({
declarations: [
AppComponent
],
imports: [
BrowserModule,
BrowserAnimationsModule,
// Specify the ngx-auth-firebaseui library as an import
NgxAuthFirebaseUIModule.forRoot({
apiKey: 'your-firebase-apiKey',
authDomain: 'your-firebase-authDomain',
databaseURL: 'your-firebase-databaseURL',
projectId: 'your-firebase-projectId',
storageBucket: 'your-firebase-storageBucket',
messagingSenderId: 'your-firebase-messagingSenderId'
}),
],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
Other modules in your application can simply import
NgxAuthFirebaseUIModule:
import { NgxAuthFirebaseUIModule } from 'ngx-auth-firebaseui';
@NgModule({
declarations: [OtherComponent, ...],
imports: [NgxAuthFirebaseUIModule, ...],
})
export class OtherModule {
}
Note:If you are using
SystemJS, you should adjust your configuration to point to the UMD bundle.
In your systemjs config file,
map needs to tell the System loader where to look for
ngx-auth-firebaseui:
map: {
'ngx-auth-firebaseui': 'node_modules/ngx-auth-firebaseui/bundles/ngx-auth-firebaseui.umd.js',
}
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
// Import your library
import { NgxAuthFirebaseUIModule } from 'ngx-auth-firebaseui';
import {BrowserAnimationsModule} from '@angular/platform-browser/animations';
@NgModule({
declarations: [
AppComponent
],
imports: [
BrowserModule,
BrowserAnimationsModule,
// Specify the ngx-auth-firebaseui library as an import
NgxAuthFirebaseUIModule.forRoot(
{
apiKey: 'your-firebase-apiKey',
authDomain: 'your-firebase-authDomain',
databaseURL: 'your-firebase-databaseURL',
projectId: 'your-firebase-projectId',
storageBucket: 'your-firebase-storageBucket',
messagingSenderId: 'your-firebase-messagingSenderId'
},
() => 'your_app_name_factory',
{
enableFirestoreSync: true, // enable/disable autosync users with firestore
toastMessageOnAuthSuccess: false, // whether to open/show a snackbar message on auth success - default : true
toastMessageOnAuthError: false, // whether to open/show a snackbar message on auth error - default : true
authGuardFallbackURL: '/loggedout', // url for unauthenticated users - to use in combination with canActivate feature on a route
authGuardLoggedInURL: '/loggedin', // url for authenticated users - to use in combination with canActivate feature on a route
passwordMaxLength: 60, // `min/max` input parameters in components should be within this range.
passwordMinLength: 8, // Password length min/max in forms independently of each componenet min/max.
// Same as password but for the name
nameMaxLength: 50,
nameMinLength: 2,
// If set, sign-in/up form is not available until email has been verified.
// Plus protected routes are still protected even though user is connected.
guardProtectedRoutesUntilEmailIsVerified: true,
enableEmailVerification: true, // default: true
useRawUserCredential: true, // If set to true outputs the UserCredential object instead of firebase.User after login and signup - Default: false
}),
],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
Once the library is imported, you can use its components, directives and pipes in your Angular application:
<ngx-auth-firebaseui></ngx-auth-firebaseui> see the usage
<ngx-auth-firebaseui-login></ngx-auth-firebaseui-login> see the usage
<ngx-auth-firebaseui-register></ngx-auth-firebaseui-register> see the usage
<ngx-auth-firebaseui-providers></ngx-auth-firebaseui-providers> see the usage
<ngx-auth-firebaseui-user></ngx-auth-firebaseui-user> see the usage
<ngx-auth-firebaseui-avatar></ngx-auth-firebaseui-avatar> see the usage
<ngx-auth-firebaseui></ngx-auth-firebaseui> see the api
<ngx-auth-firebaseui-login></ngx-auth-firebaseui-login> see the api
<ngx-auth-firebaseui-register></ngx-auth-firebaseui-register> see the api
<ngx-auth-firebaseui-providers></ngx-auth-firebaseui-providers> see the api
<ngx-auth-firebaseui-user></ngx-auth-firebaseui-user> see the api
<ngx-auth-firebaseui-avatar></ngx-auth-firebaseui-avatar> see the api
If you want to prevent a route to be accessed from non authorized users, you can
use a built in
LoggedInGuard angular router guard.
NgxAuthFirebaseUIConfig under
authGuardFallbackURL
NgxAuthFirebaseUIConfig under
authGuardLoggedInURL
import {NgxAuthFirebaseUIModule} from 'ngx-auth-firebaseui';
NgxAuthFirebaseUIModule.forRoot(firebaseKey, firebaseAppNameFactory,
{
authGuardFallbackURL: 'examples/logged-out',
authGuardLoggedInURL: 'examples/logged-in',
}),
if the user is logged in, he will be redirected to
examples/logged-in route (per example),
otherwise he will be redirected to the
examples/logged-out route
LoggedInGuard in your router module
import {NgModule} from '@angular/core';
import {Routes, RouterModule} from '@angular/router';
import {LoggedInGuard} from 'ngx-auth-firebaseui';
const routes: Routes = [
{
path: '',
redirectTo: 'home',
pathMatch: 'full'
},
{
path: 'secured',
loadChildren: 'app/secured/secured.module#SecuredModule',
canActivate: [LoggedInGuard]
}
];
@NgModule({
imports: [RouterModule.forRoot(routes)],
exports: [RouterModule]
})
export class AppRoutingModule {
}
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qP5zw7fjQgo&feature=emb_logo&ab_channel=Fireship https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KpfJCEvpS9g&t=2s&ab_channel=JsWiz
This project is supported by jetbrains with 1 ALL PRODUCTS PACK OS LICENSE incl. webstorm
Best angular and firebase stuff by Jeff Delaney on firebase.io
check this out
Copyright (c) 2019-2022 Anthony Nahas. Licensed under the MIT License (MIT)