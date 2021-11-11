ngx-auth-firebaseui - Open Source Library for Angular Web Apps to integrate a material user interface for firebase authentication.

Angular UI component for firebase authentication. This library is an angular module (including angular components and services) that allows to authenticate your users with your firebase project. NgxAuthFirebseUI is compatible with angular material and angular flexLayout.

If you prefer to develop with bootstrap rather than with material design, please check this project @firebaseui/ng-bootstrap

ngx-auth-firebaseui vs firebaseui-web

Features ngx-auth-firebaseui firebaseui Sign Up ✔️ ✔️ Sign In ✔️ ✔️ Sign In Anonymously ✔️ ✔️ Sign In with Google ✔️ ✔️ Sign In with Apple ✔️ ✔️ Sign In with Facebook ✔️ ✔️ Sign In with Twitter ✔️ ✔️ Sign In with Github ✔️ ✔️ Sign In with Microsoft ✔️ ✔️ Sign In with Yahoo ✔️ ✔️ Sign In with Phone number ❌ ✔️ Sign out ✔️ ❌ Sign in/up progress indicator ✔️ ❌ Password Strength indicator ✔️ ❌ Forgot/Reset Password ✔️ ❌ Password Strength Meter ✔️ ❌ Delete account ✔️ ❌ Login Authentication Guard ✔️ ❌ User Profile ✔️ ❌ Check whether user's email is verified ✔️ ❌ Edit user's display name (incl. validation) ✔️ ❌ Edit user's email (incl. validation) ✔️ ❌ Edit user's phone number (incl. validation) ✔️ ❌ Configure your favorite auth provider in runtime ✔️ ❌ Sync user'auth with Firestore read more ✔️ ❌ Animations ✔️ ❌ Angular v2-13 friendly ✔️ ❌ Internationalization (i18n) ✔️ ✔️ Ionic/cordova support 🔜 @firebaseui/ionic-auth ❌ Real time form validation ✔️ ❌ Easy to integrate ✔️ ❌ Support Server Side Rendering ✔️ ❌ Support SPA without further config ✔️ ❌ Support Safari private browsing ✔️ ⁉️ AWESOME ✔️ ⁉️

Why to use ngx-auth-firebaseui ?

Library's components

Supported Providers:

anonymously

email and password (traditional)

google

apple

facebook

twitter

github

Microsoft

Yahoo

phone number 🔜

Supported Processes and Actions:

Supported Angular Guards

LoggedInGuard used to protect angular routes from unauthenticated users (with fallback routes via NgxAuthFirebaseUIConfig )

the full tutorial guide can be found here

take a look at live example with firestore's synchronization here

Screenshots - Browser

sign in

v8

in combination with ngx-auth-firebaseui-user

v7

Sign up - registration

before

after

demo outlook

Screenshots

row layout

Please note: when the view port is getting too small, the layout will be automatically change to column

| User Profile

when logged in

in edit mode

Screenshots - Reset Password

Before

After

Peer Dependencies - please make sure that peerDependencies are installed if you are not using the schematics

"peerDependencies" : { "@angular/core" : "^13.x" , "@angular/animations" : "^13.x" , "@angular/cdk" : "^13.x" , "@angular/flex-layout" : "^13.0.0-beta.38" , "@angular/forms" : "^13.x" , "@angular/material" : "^13.x" , "@angular/fire" : "7.x" , "firebase" : "9.x" , }

NOTE:

v1.x should be used with angular v7 projects v3.x should be used with angular v8 projects v4.x should be used with angular v9/10 projects v5.x should be used with angular v11 projects v6.x should be used with angular v12/13 projects

help!

Dependencies

Angular (requires Angular 2 or higher, developed with 13.x) - obviously

@angular-material-extensions/password-strength

the @angular-material-extensions/password-strength is used to indicate how secure is the provided password when registering a new firebase user e.g:

1. Install via ng add. (Recommended)

If Angular Material Design is not setup, just run ng add @angular/material learn more

Now add the library via the angular schematics

ng add ngx-auth-firebaseui

✔️ peer dependencies will be automatically added the package.json and installed

✔️ ngx-auth-firebaseui 's module will be automatically imported to the root module (just replace PUT_YOUR_FIREBASE_API_KEY_HERE with your firebase api key)

's module will be automatically imported to the root module (just replace with your firebase api key) ✔️ ngx-auth-firebaseui 's assets will be automatically added the angular.json file

2. Install via npm. (Alternative)

Install above dependencies via npm.

Now install ngx-auth-firebaseui via:

npm install --save ngx-auth-firebaseui

Install the dependencies @angular-material-extensions/password-strength via:

npm install --save @angular-material-extensions/password-strength

npm i -s @angular/material @angular/cdk @angular/flex-layout @angular/forms @angular/animations @angular/router

Firebase deps

npm i -s firebase @angular/fire

-> continue by following the instructions here

Once installed you need to import the main module:

import { NgxAuthFirebaseUIModule } from 'ngx-auth-firebaseui' ;

The only remaining part is to list the imported module in your application module. The exact method will be slightly different for the root (top-level) module for which you should end up with the code similar to (notice NgxAuthFirebaseUIModule .forRoot() ):

and then from your Angular AppModule :

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; import { NgxAuthFirebaseUIModule } from 'ngx-auth-firebaseui' ; import {BrowserAnimationsModule} from '@angular/platform-browser/animations' ; ({ declarations: [ AppComponent ], imports: [ BrowserModule, BrowserAnimationsModule, NgxAuthFirebaseUIModule.forRoot({ apiKey: 'your-firebase-apiKey' , authDomain: 'your-firebase-authDomain' , databaseURL: 'your-firebase-databaseURL' , projectId: 'your-firebase-projectId' , storageBucket: 'your-firebase-storageBucket' , messagingSenderId: 'your-firebase-messagingSenderId' }), ], providers: [], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Other modules in your application can simply import NgxAuthFirebaseUIModule :

import { NgxAuthFirebaseUIModule } from 'ngx-auth-firebaseui' ; @NgModule({ declarations : [OtherComponent, ...], imports : [NgxAuthFirebaseUIModule, ...], }) export class OtherModule { }

SystemJS

Note:If you are using SystemJS , you should adjust your configuration to point to the UMD bundle. In your systemjs config file, map needs to tell the System loader where to look for ngx-auth-firebaseui : map: { 'ngx-auth-firebaseui' : 'node_modules/ngx-auth-firebaseui/bundles/ngx-auth-firebaseui.umd.js' , }

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; import { NgxAuthFirebaseUIModule } from 'ngx-auth-firebaseui' ; import {BrowserAnimationsModule} from '@angular/platform-browser/animations' ; ({ declarations: [ AppComponent ], imports: [ BrowserModule, BrowserAnimationsModule, NgxAuthFirebaseUIModule.forRoot( { apiKey: 'your-firebase-apiKey' , authDomain: 'your-firebase-authDomain' , databaseURL: 'your-firebase-databaseURL' , projectId: 'your-firebase-projectId' , storageBucket: 'your-firebase-storageBucket' , messagingSenderId: 'your-firebase-messagingSenderId' }, () => 'your_app_name_factory' , { enableFirestoreSync: true , toastMessageOnAuthSuccess: false , toastMessageOnAuthError: false , authGuardFallbackURL: '/loggedout' , authGuardLoggedInURL: '/loggedin' , passwordMaxLength: 60 , passwordMinLength: 8 , nameMaxLength: 50 , nameMinLength: 2 , guardProtectedRoutesUntilEmailIsVerified: true , enableEmailVerification: true , useRawUserCredential: true , }), ], providers: [], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Once the library is imported, you can use its components, directives and pipes in your Angular application:

API

EXTRA TIP: Login Authentication Guard

If you want to prevent a route to be accessed from non authorized users, you can use a built in LoggedInGuard angular router guard.

enter the fallback url in the NgxAuthFirebaseUIConfig under authGuardFallbackURL enter the logged in url in the NgxAuthFirebaseUIConfig under authGuardLoggedInURL

import {NgxAuthFirebaseUIModule} from 'ngx-auth-firebaseui' ; NgxAuthFirebaseUIModule.forRoot(firebaseKey, firebaseAppNameFactory, { authGuardFallbackURL: 'examples/logged-out' , authGuardLoggedInURL: 'examples/logged-in' , }),

if the user is logged in, he will be redirected to examples/logged-in route (per example), otherwise he will be redirected to the examples/logged-out route

import the LoggedInGuard in your router module

import {NgModule} from '@angular/core' ; import {Routes, RouterModule} from '@angular/router' ; import {LoggedInGuard} from 'ngx-auth-firebaseui' ; const routes: Routes = [ { path: '' , redirectTo: 'home' , pathMatch: 'full' }, { path: 'secured' , loadChildren: 'app/secured/secured.module#SecuredModule' , canActivate: [LoggedInGuard] } ]; ({ imports: [RouterModule.forRoot(routes)], exports: [RouterModule] }) export class AppRoutingModule { }

Other Angular Libraries

License

Copyright (c) 2019-2022 Anthony Nahas. Licensed under the MIT License (MIT)