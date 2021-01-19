Angular 7+ Authentication

This package provides authentication module with interceptor

npm install ngx-auth --save

For older versions of angular see Older Versions section.

Full example

Full example you can find in this repo serhiisol/ngx-auth-example

Authentication module

Authentication modules provides ability to attach authentication token automatically to the headers (through http interceptors), refresh token functionality, guards for protected or public pages and more.

Usage

Import AuthService interface to implement it with your custom Authentication service, e.g.:

import { AuthService } from 'ngx-auth' ; () export class AuthenticationService implements AuthService { private interruptedUrl: string ; constructor ( private http: Http ) {} public isAuthorized(): Observable< boolean > { const isAuthorized: boolean = !!sessionStorage.getItem( 'accessToken' ); return Observable.of(isAuthorized); } public getAccessToken(): Observable< string > { const accessToken: string = sessionStorage.getItem( 'accessToken' ); return Observable.of(accessToken); } public refreshToken(): Observable< any > { const refreshToken: string = sessionStorage.getItem( 'refreshToken' ); return this .http .post( 'http://localhost:3001/refresh-token' , { refreshToken }) .catch( () => this .logout()) } public refreshShouldHappen(response: HttpErrorResponse): boolean { return response.status === 401 ; } public verifyRefreshToken(req: HttpRequest< any >): boolean { return req.url.endsWith( 'refresh-token' ); } public skipRequest(req: HttpRequest< any >): boolean { return req.url.endsWith( 'third-party-request' ); } public getInterruptedUrl(): string { return this .interruptedUrl; } public setInterruptedUrl(url: string ): void { this .interruptedUrl = url; } }

Specify PublicGuard for public routes and ProtectedGuard for protected respectively, e.g.:

const publicRoutes: Routes = [ { path: '' , component: LoginComponent, canActivate: [ PublicGuard ] } ];

const protectedRoutes: Routes = [ { path: '' , component: ProtectedComponent, canActivate: [ ProtectedGuard ], children: [ { path: 'dashboard' , loadChildren: './dashboard/dashboard.module#DashboardModule' } ] } ];

Create additional AuthenticationModule and provide important providers and imports, e.g.:

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { AuthModule, AUTH_SERVICE, PUBLIC_FALLBACK_PAGE_URI, PROTECTED_FALLBACK_PAGE_URI } from 'ngx-auth' ; import { AuthenticationService } from './authentication.service' ; ({ imports: [ AuthModule ], providers: [ { provide: PROTECTED_FALLBACK_PAGE_URI, useValue: '/' }, { provide: PUBLIC_FALLBACK_PAGE_URI, useValue: '/login' }, { provide: AUTH_SERVICE, useClass: AuthenticationService } ] }) export class AuthenticationModule { }

where,

PROTECTED_FALLBACK_PAGE_URI - main protected page to be redirected to, in case if user will reach public route, that is protected by PublicGuard and will be authenticated

PUBLIC_FALLBACK_PAGE_URI - main public page to be redirected to, in case if user will reach protected route, that is protected by ProtectedGuard and won't be authenticated

AUTH_SERVICE - Authentication service token providers

Provide your AuthenticationModule in your AppModule

Customizing authentication headers

By default, requests are intercepted and a { Authorization: 'Bearer ${token}'} header is injected. To customize this behavior, implement the getHeaders method on your AuthenticationService

After login redirect to the interrupted URL

The AuthService has an optional method setInterruptedUrl which saves the URL that was requested before the user is redirected to the login page. This property can be used in order to redirect the user to the originally requested page after he logs in. E.g. in your login.component.ts (check also AuthService implementation above):

({ selector: 'app-login' , templateUrl: './login.component.html' }) export class LoginComponent { constructor ( private router: Router, private authService: AuthenticationService, ) { } public login() { this .authService .login() .subscribe( () => this .router.navigateByUrl( this .authService.getInterruptedUrl()) ); } }

Older Versions

For angular 6, use version 4.1.0

npm install ngx-auth @ 4 . 1 . 0 --save

For angular 5, use version 3.1.0

npm install ngx-auth @ 3 . 1 . 0 --save

For angular 4, use version 2.2.0