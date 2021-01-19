This package provides authentication module with interceptor
npm install ngx-auth --save
For older versions of angular see Older Versions section.
Full example you can find in this repo serhiisol/ngx-auth-example
Authentication modules provides ability to attach authentication token automatically to the headers (through http interceptors), refresh token functionality, guards for protected or public pages and more.
AuthService interface to implement it with your custom Authentication service, e.g.:
import { AuthService } from 'ngx-auth';
@Injectable()
export class AuthenticationService implements AuthService {
private interruptedUrl: string;
constructor(private http: Http) {}
public isAuthorized(): Observable<boolean> {
const isAuthorized: boolean = !!sessionStorage.getItem('accessToken');
return Observable.of(isAuthorized);
}
public getAccessToken(): Observable<string> {
const accessToken: string = sessionStorage.getItem('accessToken');
return Observable.of(accessToken);
}
public refreshToken(): Observable<any> {
const refreshToken: string = sessionStorage.getItem('refreshToken');
return this.http
.post('http://localhost:3001/refresh-token', { refreshToken })
.catch(() => this.logout())
}
public refreshShouldHappen(response: HttpErrorResponse): boolean {
return response.status === 401;
}
public verifyRefreshToken(req: HttpRequest<any>): boolean {
return req.url.endsWith('refresh-token');
}
public skipRequest(req: HttpRequest<any>): boolean {
return req.url.endsWith('third-party-request');
}
public getInterruptedUrl(): string {
return this.interruptedUrl;
}
public setInterruptedUrl(url: string): void {
this.interruptedUrl = url;
}
}
PublicGuard for public routes and
ProtectedGuard for protected respectively, e.g.:
const publicRoutes: Routes = [
{
path: '',
component: LoginComponent,
canActivate: [ PublicGuard ]
}
];
const protectedRoutes: Routes = [
{
path: '',
component: ProtectedComponent,
canActivate: [ ProtectedGuard ],
children: [
{ path: 'dashboard', loadChildren: './dashboard/dashboard.module#DashboardModule' }
]
}
];
AuthenticationModule and provide important providers and imports, e.g.:
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { AuthModule, AUTH_SERVICE, PUBLIC_FALLBACK_PAGE_URI, PROTECTED_FALLBACK_PAGE_URI } from 'ngx-auth';
import { AuthenticationService } from './authentication.service';
@NgModule({
imports: [ AuthModule ],
providers: [
{ provide: PROTECTED_FALLBACK_PAGE_URI, useValue: '/' },
{ provide: PUBLIC_FALLBACK_PAGE_URI, useValue: '/login' },
{ provide: AUTH_SERVICE, useClass: AuthenticationService }
]
})
export class AuthenticationModule {
}
where,
PROTECTED_FALLBACK_PAGE_URI - main protected page to be redirected to, in case if user will reach public route, that is protected
by
PublicGuard and will be authenticated
PUBLIC_FALLBACK_PAGE_URI - main public page to be redirected to, in case if user will reach protected route, that is protected
by
ProtectedGuard and won't be authenticated
AUTH_SERVICE - Authentication service token providers
AuthenticationModule in your
AppModule
By default, requests are intercepted and a
{ Authorization: 'Bearer ${token}'} header is injected. To customize this behavior, implement the
getHeaders method on your
AuthenticationService
The
AuthService has an optional method
setInterruptedUrl which saves the URL that was requested before the user is redirected to the login page. This property can be used in order to redirect the user to the originally requested page after he logs in. E.g. in your
login.component.ts (check also
AuthService implementation above):
@Component({
selector: 'app-login',
templateUrl: './login.component.html'
})
export class LoginComponent {
constructor(
private router: Router,
private authService: AuthenticationService,
) { }
public login() {
this.authService
.login()
.subscribe(() =>
this.router.navigateByUrl(this.authService.getInterruptedUrl())
);
}
}
For angular 6, use version 4.1.0
npm install ngx-auth@4.1.0 --save
For angular 5, use version 3.1.0
npm install ngx-auth@3.1.0 --save
For angular 4, use version 2.2.0
npm install ngx-auth@2.2.0 --save