A library for loading and playing audio using HTML 5 for Angular 7/8/9/10/11.

(https://vmudigal.github.io/ngx-audio-player/)

Demo

A simple, clean, responsive player for playing multiple audios with playlist support.

Working Demo

Installation

ngx-audio-player is available via npm and yarn

Using npm:

$ npm install ngx-audio-player --save

Using yarn:

$ yarn add ngx-audio-player

Getting Started

NgxAudioPlayerModule needs Angular Material.

Make sure you have installed below dependencies with same or higher version than mentioned.

"@angular/core": "^11.0.0"

"@angular/common": "^11.0.0"

"@angular/material": "^11.0.0"

"rxjs": "^6.6.3"

Import NgxAudioPlayerModule in in the root module( AppModule ):

import { NgxAudioPlayerModule } from 'ngx-audio-player' ; ({ imports: [ NgxAudioPlayerModule ] }) export class AppModule { }

Usage

HTML

< ngx-audio-player [ playlist ]= "msaapPlaylist" [ displayTitle ]= "msaapDisplayTitle" [ autoPlay ]= "false" muted = "muted" [ displayPlaylist ]= "msaapDisplayPlayList" [ pageSizeOptions ]= "pageSizeOptions" ( trackEnded )= "onEnded($event)" [ displayVolumeControls ]= "msaapDisplayVolumeControls" [ displayRepeatControls ]= "msaapDisplayRepeatControls" [ disablePositionSlider ]= "msaapDisablePositionSlider" [ displayArtist ]= "msaapDisplayArtist" [ displayDuration ]= "msaapDisplayDuration" [ expanded ]= "true" > </ ngx-audio-player >

TS

import { Track } from 'ngx-audio-player' ; . . msaapDisplayTitle = true ; msaapDisplayPlayList = true ; msaapPageSizeOptions = [ 2 , 4 , 6 ]; msaapDisplayVolumeControls = true ; msaapDisplayRepeatControls = true ; msaapDisplayArtist = false ; msaapDisplayDuration = false ; msaapDisablePositionSlider = true ; msaapPlaylist: Track[] = [ { title: 'Audio One Title' , link: 'Link to Audio One URL' , artist: 'Audio One Artist' , duration: 'Audio One Duration in seconds' }, { title: 'Audio Two Title' , link: 'Link to Audio Two URL' , artist: 'Audio Two Artist' , duration: 'Audio Two Duration in seconds' }, { title: 'Audio Three Title' , link: 'Link to Audio Three URL' , artist: 'Audio Three Artist' , duration: 'Audio Three Duration in seconds' }, ];

Properties

Name Description Type Default Value @Input() playlist: Track[]; playlist containing array of title and link mandatory None @Input() autoPlay: false; true - if the audio needs to be played automaticlly optional false @Input() displayTitle: true; false - if the audio title needs to be hidden optional true @Input() displayPlaylist: true; false - if the playlist needs to be hidden optional true @Input() pageSizeOptions = [10, 20, 30]; number of items to be displayed in the playlist optional [10,20,30] @Input() expanded = true; false - if the playlist needs to be minimized optional true @Input() displayVolumeControls = true; false - if the volume controls needs to be hidden optional true @Input() displayRepeatControls = true; false - if the repeat controls needs to be hidden optional true @Input() displayArtist = false; true - if the artist data is to be shown optional false @Input() displayDuration = false; true - if the track duration is to be shown optional false @Output() trackEnded: Subject Callback method that triggers once the track ends optional - N.A - @Input() startOffset = 0; offset from start of audio file in seconds optional 0 @Input() endOffset = 0; offset from end of audio file in seconds optional 0 @Input() disablePositionSlider = false; true - if the position slider needs to be disabled optional false

Versioning

ngx-audio-player will be maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines. Releases will be numbered with the following format:

<major>.<minor>.<patch>

For more information on SemVer, please visit http://semver.org.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people:

Misc

License

The MIT License (MIT)

