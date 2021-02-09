openbase logo
Readme

A library for loading and playing audio using HTML 5 for Angular 7/8/9/10/11.
Table of contents

Demo

A simple, clean, responsive player for playing multiple audios with playlist support.

alt tag

Working Demo

Installation

ngx-audio-player is available via npm and yarn

Using npm:

$ npm install ngx-audio-player --save

Using yarn:

$ yarn add ngx-audio-player

Getting Started

NgxAudioPlayerModule needs Angular Material.
Make sure you have installed below dependencies with same or higher version than mentioned.

"@angular/core": "^11.0.0"
"@angular/common": "^11.0.0"
"@angular/material": "^11.0.0"
"rxjs": "^6.6.3"

Import NgxAudioPlayerModule in in the root module(AppModule): 

// Import library module
import { NgxAudioPlayerModule } from 'ngx-audio-player';

@NgModule({
  imports: [
    // ...
    NgxAudioPlayerModule
  ]
})
export class AppModule { }

Usage

HTML
<ngx-audio-player [playlist]="msaapPlaylist" [displayTitle]="msaapDisplayTitle" [autoPlay]="false" 
    muted="muted" [displayPlaylist]="msaapDisplayPlayList" [pageSizeOptions]="pageSizeOptions" (trackEnded)="onEnded($event)"
        [displayVolumeControls]="msaapDisplayVolumeControls" [displayRepeatControls]="msaapDisplayRepeatControls"
        [disablePositionSlider]="msaapDisablePositionSlider" [displayArtist]="msaapDisplayArtist" 
        [displayDuration]="msaapDisplayDuration" [expanded]="true"></ngx-audio-player>
TS
import { Track } from 'ngx-audio-player';   
   
.   
.   

msaapDisplayTitle = true;
msaapDisplayPlayList = true;
msaapPageSizeOptions = [2,4,6];
msaapDisplayVolumeControls = true;
msaapDisplayRepeatControls = true;
msaapDisplayArtist = false;
msaapDisplayDuration = false;
msaapDisablePositionSlider = true;
   
// Material Style Advance Audio Player Playlist
msaapPlaylist: Track[] = [
  {
    title: 'Audio One Title',
    link: 'Link to Audio One URL',
    artist: 'Audio One Artist',
    duration: 'Audio One Duration in seconds'
  },
  {
    title: 'Audio Two Title',
    link: 'Link to Audio Two URL',
    artist: 'Audio Two Artist',
    duration: 'Audio Two Duration in seconds'
  },
  {
    title: 'Audio Three Title',
    link: 'Link to Audio Three URL',
    artist: 'Audio Three Artist',
    duration: 'Audio Three Duration in seconds'
  },
];
Properties
NameDescriptionTypeDefault Value
@Input() playlist: Track[];playlist containing array of title and linkmandatoryNone
@Input() autoPlay: false;true - if the audio needs to be played automaticllyoptionalfalse
@Input() displayTitle: true;false - if the audio title needs to be hiddenoptionaltrue
@Input() displayPlaylist: true;false - if the playlist needs to be hiddenoptionaltrue
@Input() pageSizeOptions = [10, 20, 30];number of items to be displayed in the playlistoptional[10,20,30]
@Input() expanded = true;false - if the playlist needs to be minimizedoptionaltrue
@Input() displayVolumeControls = true;false - if the volume controls needs to be hiddenoptionaltrue
@Input() displayRepeatControls = true;false - if the repeat controls needs to be hiddenoptionaltrue
@Input() displayArtist = false;true - if the artist data is to be shownoptionalfalse
@Input() displayDuration = false;true - if the track duration is to be shownoptionalfalse
@Output() trackEnded: SubjectCallback method that triggers once the track endsoptional- N.A -
@Input() startOffset = 0;offset from start of audio file in secondsoptional0
@Input() endOffset = 0;offset from end of audio file in secondsoptional0
@Input() disablePositionSlider = false;true - if the position slider needs to be disabledoptionalfalse

Versioning

ngx-audio-player will be maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines. Releases will be numbered with the following format:

<major>.<minor>.<patch>

For more information on SemVer, please visit http://semver.org.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people:


Edric Chan
💻
RokiFoki
💻
ewwwgiddings
📖
Caleb Crosby
💻
Shelly
💻
Simon Reinsch
💻

Misc

License

The MIT License (MIT)

If you like my work you can buy me a 🍺 or 🍕

