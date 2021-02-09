A library for loading and playing audio using HTML 5 for Angular 7/8/9/10/11.
(https://vmudigal.github.io/ngx-audio-player/)
A simple, clean, responsive player for playing multiple audios with playlist support.
ngx-audio-player is available via npm and yarn
Using npm:
$ npm install ngx-audio-player --save
Using yarn:
$ yarn add ngx-audio-player
NgxAudioPlayerModule needs Angular Material.
Make sure you have installed below dependencies with same or higher version than mentioned.
"@angular/core": "^11.0.0"
"@angular/common": "^11.0.0"
"@angular/material": "^11.0.0"
"rxjs": "^6.6.3"
Import
NgxAudioPlayerModule in in the root module(
AppModule):
// Import library module
import { NgxAudioPlayerModule } from 'ngx-audio-player';
@NgModule({
imports: [
// ...
NgxAudioPlayerModule
]
})
export class AppModule { }
<ngx-audio-player [playlist]="msaapPlaylist" [displayTitle]="msaapDisplayTitle" [autoPlay]="false"
muted="muted" [displayPlaylist]="msaapDisplayPlayList" [pageSizeOptions]="pageSizeOptions" (trackEnded)="onEnded($event)"
[displayVolumeControls]="msaapDisplayVolumeControls" [displayRepeatControls]="msaapDisplayRepeatControls"
[disablePositionSlider]="msaapDisablePositionSlider" [displayArtist]="msaapDisplayArtist"
[displayDuration]="msaapDisplayDuration" [expanded]="true"></ngx-audio-player>
import { Track } from 'ngx-audio-player';
.
.
msaapDisplayTitle = true;
msaapDisplayPlayList = true;
msaapPageSizeOptions = [2,4,6];
msaapDisplayVolumeControls = true;
msaapDisplayRepeatControls = true;
msaapDisplayArtist = false;
msaapDisplayDuration = false;
msaapDisablePositionSlider = true;
// Material Style Advance Audio Player Playlist
msaapPlaylist: Track[] = [
{
title: 'Audio One Title',
link: 'Link to Audio One URL',
artist: 'Audio One Artist',
duration: 'Audio One Duration in seconds'
},
{
title: 'Audio Two Title',
link: 'Link to Audio Two URL',
artist: 'Audio Two Artist',
duration: 'Audio Two Duration in seconds'
},
{
title: 'Audio Three Title',
link: 'Link to Audio Three URL',
artist: 'Audio Three Artist',
duration: 'Audio Three Duration in seconds'
},
];
|Name
|Description
|Type
|Default Value
|@Input() playlist: Track[];
|playlist containing array of title and link
|mandatory
|None
|@Input() autoPlay: false;
|true - if the audio needs to be played automaticlly
|optional
|false
|@Input() displayTitle: true;
|false - if the audio title needs to be hidden
|optional
|true
|@Input() displayPlaylist: true;
|false - if the playlist needs to be hidden
|optional
|true
|@Input() pageSizeOptions = [10, 20, 30];
|number of items to be displayed in the playlist
|optional
|[10,20,30]
|@Input() expanded = true;
|false - if the playlist needs to be minimized
|optional
|true
|@Input() displayVolumeControls = true;
|false - if the volume controls needs to be hidden
|optional
|true
|@Input() displayRepeatControls = true;
|false - if the repeat controls needs to be hidden
|optional
|true
|@Input() displayArtist = false;
|true - if the artist data is to be shown
|optional
|false
|@Input() displayDuration = false;
|true - if the track duration is to be shown
|optional
|false
|@Output() trackEnded: Subject
|Callback method that triggers once the track ends
|optional
|- N.A -
|@Input() startOffset = 0;
|offset from start of audio file in seconds
|optional
|0
|@Input() endOffset = 0;
|offset from end of audio file in seconds
|optional
|0
|@Input() disablePositionSlider = false;
|true - if the position slider needs to be disabled
|optional
|false
ngx-audio-player will be maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines. Releases will be numbered with the following format:
<major>.<minor>.<patch>
For more information on SemVer, please visit http://semver.org.
Thanks goes to these wonderful people:
|
Edric Chan
💻
|
RokiFoki
💻
|
ewwwgiddings
📖
|
Caleb Crosby
💻
|
Shelly
💻
|
Simon Reinsch
💻
If you like my work you can buy me a 🍺 or 🍕