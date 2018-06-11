openbase logo
ngx-animate

by Mingyu Gu
1.0.1 (see all)

A very cool angular animation library.

Overview

991

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Angular Animation

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ngx-animate

npm licence

ngx-animate is a collection of cool, reusable and flexible animations for Angular. It implements all the animations in animate.css, but with the power and flexibility of Angular animations instead of CSS.

This library is thanks to jiayihu for angular 4.2.0.

This library will support more than version(>=4.2.0 <7.0.0).The creation of this library is because the original author is no longer updated, but my team needs higher angular version support.If you like, you can support it.(￣︶￣)

Demo

The demo of the animations is available at https://mygu.github.io/ngx-animate/.

Usage

npm install ngx-animate --save

Example

Import the animation from the package and pass it to your Angular component using useAnimation:

// my-component.component.ts
import { trigger, transition, useAnimation } from '@angular/animations';
import { bounce } from 'ngx-animate';

@Component({
  selector: 'my-component',
  templateUrl: 'my-component.component.html',
  animations: [
    trigger('bounce', [transition('* => *', useAnimation(bounce))])
  ],
})
export class MyComponent {
  bounce: any;
}

<!-- my-component.component.html -->
<div [@bounce]="bounce"></div>

Note: Make sure to have included BrowserAnimationsModule in your AppModule and the web-animation.js polyfill.

It's also possible to import only a subset of the animations:

import { bounce } from 'ngx-animate/lib/bouncing';

Animation params

All the animations provided by ngx-animate support at least two optional params timing and delay to specify the animation duration and delay. Default value for timing is usually 1s and 0s for delay.
You can pass the params object using the Javascript API or within the component template:

@Component({
  selector: 'my-component',
  templateUrl: 'my-component.component.html',
  animations: [
    trigger('bounce', [transition('* => *', useAnimation(bounce, {
      // Set the duration to 5seconds and delay to 2seconds
      params: { timing: 5, delay: 2 }
    }))])
  ],
})
export class MyComponent {}

Using a template can achieve the same result, but you'll have access to the component context:

<div [@bounce]="{ value: bounce, params: { timing: myTiming || 5, delay: myDelay || 2 } }"></div>

Animations

All the animations are organized by their group. Many of them have additional params other than timing/delay: refer to Advanced Usage for more details. Nevertheless you can probably ignore them if you're happy with how they are by default.

Attention seekers

  • bounce
  • flash
  • pulse
  • rubberBand
  • shake
  • swing
  • tada
  • wobble
  • jello

Bouncing

  • bounceIn
  • bouceOut. Additional param: scale

The following bouncing animations have additional params a, b, c, d for translate

  • bounceInDown
  • bounceInLeft
  • bounceInRight
  • bounceInUp
  • bounceOutDown
  • bounceOutLeft
  • bounceOutRight
  • bounceOutUp

Fading

All fading animations have additional params fromOpacity, toOpacity for opacity transition and a, b for translate.

  • fadeIn
  • fadeInDown
  • fadeInLeft
  • fadeInRight
  • fadeInUp
  • fadeOut
  • fadeOutDown
  • fadeOutLeft
  • fadeOutRight
  • fadeOutUp

Sliding

Sliding animations are basically fading animations without a change of opacity. They can also receive the same params.

  • slideInDown
  • slideInLeft
  • slideInRight
  • slideInUp
  • slideOutDown
  • slideOutLeft
  • slideOutRight
  • slideOutUp

Flippers

  • flip
  • flipInX
  • flipInY
  • flipOutX
  • flipOutY

LightSpeed

  • lightSpeedIn
  • lightSpeedOut

Rotating

All rotating animations have additional params fromOpacity, toOpacity for opacity transition, origin for transform-origin and degrees for rotate3d.

  • rotateIn
  • rotateInDownLeft
  • rotateInDownRight
  • rotateInUpLeft
  • rotateInUpRight
  • rotateOut
  • rotateOutDownLeft
  • rotateOutDownRight
  • rotateOutUpLeft
  • rotateOutUpRight

Specials

  • jackInTheBox
  • hinge
  • rollIn
  • rollOut

Zooming

  • zoomIn
  • zoomOut

The following zooming animations have additional params a, b for translate

  • zoomInDown
  • zoomInLeft
  • zoomInRight
  • zoomInUp
  • zoomOutDown
  • zoomOutLeft
  • zoomOutRight
  • zoomOutUp

Advanced params

Many of the animations support also other params like scale, fromOpacity, toOpacity and much more, allowing extremely flexible usage and customisation if you're not happy with default values.

Single letters like a, b, c, d are used for the steps of some animations: a is the starting value, d is the ending.
The animated property they refer to depends on the animation and the direction: usually translate on axis Y from -Down/-Up, axis X for -Left/-Right.

useAnimation(bounceInDown, {
  params: {
    timing: 5,

    // Specify granular values for `translate` on axis Y during 'bounceInDown' 
    a: '-3000px',
    b: '25px',
    c: '-10px',
    d: '5px',
  }
})

