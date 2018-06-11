ngx-animate is a collection of cool, reusable and flexible animations for Angular. It implements all the animations in animate.css, but with the power and flexibility of Angular animations instead of CSS.

This library is thanks to jiayihu for angular 4.2.0 .

This library will support more than version( >=4.2.0 <7.0.0 ).The creation of this library is because the original author is no longer updated, but my team needs higher angular version support.If you like, you can support it.(￣︶￣)

Demo

The demo of the animations is available at https://mygu.github.io/ngx-animate/.

Usage

npm install ngx-animate --save

Example

Import the animation from the package and pass it to your Angular component using useAnimation:

import { trigger, transition, useAnimation } from '@angular/animations' ; import { bounce } from 'ngx-animate' ; @Component({ selector : 'my-component' , templateUrl : 'my-component.component.html' , animations : [ trigger( 'bounce' , [transition( '* => *' , useAnimation(bounce))]) ], }) export class MyComponent { bounce : any; }

< div [@ bounce ]= "bounce" > </ div >

Note: Make sure to have included BrowserAnimationsModule in your AppModule and the web-animation.js polyfill.

It's also possible to import only a subset of the animations:

import { bounce } from 'ngx-animate/lib/bouncing' ;

Animation params

All the animations provided by ngx-animate support at least two optional params timing and delay to specify the animation duration and delay. Default value for timing is usually 1 s and 0 s for delay .

You can pass the params object using the Javascript API or within the component template:

@Component({ selector : 'my-component' , templateUrl : 'my-component.component.html' , animations : [ trigger( 'bounce' , [transition( '* => *' , useAnimation(bounce, { params : { timing : 5 , delay : 2 } }))]) ], }) export class MyComponent {}

Using a template can achieve the same result, but you'll have access to the component context:

< div [@ bounce ]= "{ value: bounce, params: { timing: myTiming || 5, delay: myDelay || 2 } }" > </ div >

Animations

All the animations are organized by their group. Many of them have additional params other than timing/delay : refer to Advanced Usage for more details. Nevertheless you can probably ignore them if you're happy with how they are by default.

Attention seekers

bounce

flash

pulse

rubberBand

shake

swing

tada

wobble

jello

Bouncing

bounceIn

bouceOut . Additional param: scale

The following bouncing animations have additional params a, b, c, d for translate

bounceInDown

bounceInLeft

bounceInRight

bounceInUp

bounceOutDown

bounceOutLeft

bounceOutRight

bounceOutUp

Fading

All fading animations have additional params fromOpacity, toOpacity for opacity transition and a, b for translate .

fadeIn

fadeInDown

fadeInLeft

fadeInRight

fadeInUp

fadeOut

fadeOutDown

fadeOutLeft

fadeOutRight

fadeOutUp

Sliding

Sliding animations are basically fading animations without a change of opacity . They can also receive the same params.

slideInDown

slideInLeft

slideInRight

slideInUp

slideOutDown

slideOutLeft

slideOutRight

slideOutUp

Flippers

flip

flipInX

flipInY

flipOutX

flipOutY

LightSpeed

lightSpeedIn

lightSpeedOut

Rotating

All rotating animations have additional params fromOpacity, toOpacity for opacity transition, origin for transform-origin and degrees for rotate3d .

rotateIn

rotateInDownLeft

rotateInDownRight

rotateInUpLeft

rotateInUpRight

rotateOut

rotateOutDownLeft

rotateOutDownRight

rotateOutUpLeft

rotateOutUpRight

Specials

jackInTheBox

hinge

rollIn

rollOut

Zooming

zoomIn

zoomOut

The following zooming animations have additional params a, b for translate

zoomInDown

zoomInLeft

zoomInRight

zoomInUp

zoomOutDown

zoomOutLeft

zoomOutRight

zoomOutUp

Advanced params

Many of the animations support also other params like scale , fromOpacity , toOpacity and much more, allowing extremely flexible usage and customisation if you're not happy with default values.

Single letters like a, b, c, d are used for the steps of some animations: a is the starting value, d is the ending.

The animated property they refer to depends on the animation and the direction: usually translate on axis Y from -Down/-Up , axis X for -Left/-Right .