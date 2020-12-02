USE https://www.npmjs.com/package/@full-fledged/alerts

Installation

To install this library, run:

$ npm install ngx-alerts --save

and then from your Angular AppModule :

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; import {BrowserAnimationsModule} from "@angular/platform-browser/animations" ; import { AlertModule } from 'ngx-alerts' ; ({ declarations: [ AppComponent ], imports: [ BrowserAnimationsModule, BrowserModule, AlertModule.forRoot({maxMessages: 5 , timeout: 5000 , position: 'right' }) ], providers: [], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Import library with optional config AlertConfig. Default values are maxMessages: 5, timeout: 5000, position: 'right'. Where the timeout is in milliseconds, and the position cn be either left or right.



Once your library is imported, you can use its components and service in your Angular application:

< h1 > {{title}} </ h1 > < ngx-alerts > </ ngx-alerts >

({ ... }) export class AppComponent { constructor ( private alertService: AlertService ) {} showAlerts(): void { this .alertService.info( 'this is an info alert' ); this .alertService.danger( 'this is a danger alert' ); this .alertService.success( 'this is a success alert' ); this .alertService.warning( 'this is a warning alert' ); } }

License

MIT © Mathijs Blok