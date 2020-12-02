USE https://www.npmjs.com/package/@full-fledged/alerts
To install this library, run:
$ npm install ngx-alerts --save
and then from your Angular
AppModule:
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
// Import BrowserAnimationsModule
import {BrowserAnimationsModule} from "@angular/platform-browser/animations";
// Import your library
import { AlertModule } from 'ngx-alerts';
@NgModule({
declarations: [
AppComponent
],
imports: [
BrowserAnimationsModule,
BrowserModule,
// Specify your library as an import
AlertModule.forRoot({maxMessages: 5, timeout: 5000, position: 'right'})
],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
Import library with optional config AlertConfig. Default values are maxMessages: 5, timeout: 5000, position: 'right'.
Where the timeout is in milliseconds, and the position cn be either left or right.
Once your library is imported, you can use its components and service in your Angular application:
<!-- You can now use your library component in app.component.html -->
<h1>
{{title}}
</h1>
<ngx-alerts></ngx-alerts>
@Component({
...
})
export class AppComponent {
constructor(private alertService: AlertService) {}
showAlerts(): void{
this.alertService.info('this is an info alert');
this.alertService.danger('this is a danger alert');
this.alertService.success('this is a success alert');
this.alertService.warning('this is a warning alert');
}
}
MIT © Mathijs Blok