ngx-alerts

by Mathijs
10.1.3 (see all)

Alert service for Angular

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ngx-alerts (DEPRECATED)

USE https://www.npmjs.com/package/@full-fledged/alerts

Installation

To install this library, run:

$ npm install ngx-alerts --save

and then from your Angular AppModule:

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';

import { AppComponent } from './app.component';

// Import BrowserAnimationsModule
import {BrowserAnimationsModule} from "@angular/platform-browser/animations";

// Import your library
import { AlertModule } from 'ngx-alerts';

@NgModule({
  declarations: [
    AppComponent
  ],
  imports: [
    BrowserAnimationsModule,
    BrowserModule,

    // Specify your library as an import
    AlertModule.forRoot({maxMessages: 5, timeout: 5000, position: 'right'})
  ],
  providers: [],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }

Import library with optional config AlertConfig. Default values are maxMessages: 5, timeout: 5000, position: 'right'. Where the timeout is in milliseconds, and the position cn be either left or right.

Once your library is imported, you can use its components and service in your Angular application:

<!-- You can now use your library component in app.component.html -->
<h1>
  {{title}}
</h1>
<ngx-alerts></ngx-alerts>

@Component({
    ...
})
export class AppComponent {

    constructor(private alertService: AlertService) {}
    
    showAlerts(): void{
        this.alertService.info('this is an info alert');
        this.alertService.danger('this is a danger alert');
        this.alertService.success('this is a success alert');
        this.alertService.warning('this is a warning alert');
    }    
}

License

MIT © Mathijs Blok

