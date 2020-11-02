Angular wrapper for the Agora Web RTC client from Agora.io
To use this library, please follow the versioning specified in the following table.
|Angular Version
ngx-agora Version
|7.x
|1.x
|8.x
|2.x
This package is an enhanced implementation of the angular-agora-rtc library by @Only1MrAnderson.
Install ngx-agora via the
ng add command:
ng add ngx-agora
In your app's main module, import
NgxAgoraModule and
AgoraConfig from
ngx-agora and add the module to the imports array. Create an instance of
AgoraConfig and set
AppID equal to the the value found in your project list on Agora.io.
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { NgxAgoraModule, AgoraConfig } from 'ngx-agora';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
const agoraConfig: AgoraConfig = {
AppID: '1239021930912039-02193',
};
@NgModule({
declarations: [AppComponent],
imports: [BrowserModule, NgxAgoraModule.forRoot(agoraConfig)],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [AppComponent],
})
export class AppModule {}
You can then inject the
NgxAgoraService into your components constructor and call
createClient() to create the broadcast client object
Note: The broadcast client object can only be created once per call session.
import { NgxAgoraService } from 'ngx-agora';
...
constructor(
private agoraService: NgxAgoraService,
) {
this.agoraService.createClient();
}
...
Once the client is created and initialization is complete, the user can now join the session by calling
client.join(). Pass the channel key, channel name, and user ID to the method parameters:
this.agoraService.client.join(null, '1000', null, (uid) => {});
Note: Users in the same channel can talk to each other, but users with different app IDs cannot call each other even if they join the same channel.
Once this method is called successfully, the SDK triggers the callback with the user id as the parameter.
If a user who has joined the stream will act as the host, the app must create a stream.
If the user is a host, start the stream using the
this.agoraService.createStream() method. The sample app passes in an object with the following properties:
this.localStream = this.agoraService.createStream(uid, true, null, null, true, false);
agoraService.videoDevices
agoraService.audioDevices
The createStream object is set up for additional optional attributes. See the Agora API documentation for more information.
If the user is a host, the video profile must be set. The sample app sets the video profile to 720p_3, which represents a resolution of 1280x720, frame rate (fps) of 30, and a bitrate (kbps) of 1710. See the Agora API documentation for additional video profile options.
localStream.setVideoProfile('720p_3');
Once the stream has been set up and configured, the sample app adds event listeners using the
localStream.on() method to check for the user's microphone and camera permissions. These event listeners are used for debugging and to send alerts to request permissions. The sample app uses console logs to check if access to the camera and microphone was allowed or denied by the user.
// The user has granted access to the camera and mic.
this.localStream.on(StreamEvent.MediaAccessAllowed, () => {
console.log('accessAllowed');
});
// The user has denied access to the camera and mic.
this.localStream.on(StreamEvent.MediaAccessDenied, () => {
console.log('accessDenied');
});
Next, the sample app initializes the stream by calling the
localStream.init() method. Once initialized, the stream's host publishes the stream using the
client.publish() method.
this.localStream.init(
() => {
console.log('getUserMedia successfully');
this.localStream.play('agora_local');
this.agoraService.client.publish(this.localStream, (err) =>
console.log('Publish local stream error: ' + err)
);
this.agoraService.client.on(ClientEvent.LocalStreamPublished, (evt) =>
console.log('Publish local stream successfully')
);
},
(err) => console.log('getUserMedia failed', err)
);
Passing error into the
client.on() method will return the error type
err.reason. The sample app uses this error type for debugging and re-invoking methods that failed.
Since the Channel Key has an expiration, the sample app checks for the error
DYNAMIC_KET_TIMEOUT in the
onFailure callback. It then renews the channel key using the
client.renewChannelKey() method.
Note: If the channel key is not renewed, the communication to the SDK will disconnect.
this.agoraService.client.on(ClientEvent.Error, (err) => {
console.log('Got error msg:', err.reason);
if (err.reason === 'DYNAMIC_KEY_TIMEOUT') {
this.agoraService.client.renewChannelKey(
'',
() => {
console.log('Renew channel key successfully');
},
(err) => {
console.log('Renew channel key failed: ', err);
}
);
}
});
The stream-added event listener detects when a new stream is added to the client. The sample app subscribes the newly added stream to the client after a new stream is added to the client
this.agoraService.client.on(ClientEvent.RemoteStreamAdded, (evt) => {
const stream = evt.stream as Stream;
this.agoraService.client.subscribe(stream, (err) => {
console.log('Subscribe stream failed', err);
});
});
The sample app uses the
stream-subscribed event listener to detect when a new stream has been subscribed to the client, and to retrieve its stream ID using the
stream.getId() method.
this.agoraService.client.on(ClientEvent.RemoteStreamSubscribed, (evt) => {
const stream = evt.stream as Stream;
if (!this.remoteCalls.includes(`agora_remote${stream.getId()}`))
this.remoteCalls.push(`agora_remote${stream.getId()}`);
setTimeout(() => stream.play(`agora_remote${stream.getId()}`), 1000);
});
Once the stream has been added to the
remoteCalls array, the sample app sets a one second timeout to allow the change detection to run and render the new div. Then to play the stream we call the stream.play() method, passing in the string agora_remote followed by the stream ID.
If the stream is removed from the client, the
stream-removed event listener is called, the sample app stops the stream from playing by calling the
stream.stop() method. We then remove the stream from the
remoteCalls array using the
filter() method.
this.agoraService.client.on(ClientEvent.RemoteStreamRemoved, (evt) => {
const stream = evt.stream as Stream;
stream.stop();
this.remoteCalls = this.remoteCalls.filter(
(call) => call !== `#agora_remote${stream.getId()}`
);
console.log(`Remote stream is removed ${stream.getId()}`);
});
When the sample app detects that a peer leaves the client using the
peer-leave event listener, it stops the stream from playing. We then remove the stream from the
remoteCalls array using the
filter() method.
this.agoraService.client.on(ClientEvent.PeerLeave, (evt) => {
const stream = evt.stream as Stream;
if (stream) {
stream.stop();
this.remoteCalls = this.remoteCalls.filter(
(call) => call === `#agora_remote${stream.getId()}`
);
console.log(`${evt.uid} left from this channel`);
}
});
The
client.leave() method removes the user from the current video call (channel). The sample app checks if the action succeeds or fails using the
onSuccess and
onFailure callbacks.
leave() {
this.agoraService.client.leave(() => {
console.log("Leavel channel successfully");
}, (err) => {
console.log("Leave channel failed");
});
}