This is an Angular wrapper library for the Ace. To use this library you should get familiar with the Ace documentation as well since this documentation only explains details specific to this wrapper.

Example application | StackBlitz example | Ace documentation

Building the library

npm install npm run build

Running the example

npm install npm run start

Installing and usage

npm install ngx-ace-wrapper --save

Load the module for your app (with global configuration):

Providing the global configuration is optional and when used you should only provide the configuration in your root module.

import { AceModule } from 'ngx-ace-wrapper' ; import { ACE_CONFIG } from 'ngx-ace-wrapper' ; import { AceConfigInterface } from 'ngx-ace-wrapper' ; const DEFAULT_ACE_CONFIG: AceConfigInterface = { }; @NgModule({ ... imports: [ ... AceModule ], providers : [ { provide : ACE_CONFIG, useValue : DEFAULT_ACE_CONFIG } ] })

Use it in your HTML template (with custom configuration):

This library provides two ways to create a Ace element, component for simple use cases and directive for more custom use cases.

COMPONENT USAGE

Simply replace the element that would ordinarily be passed to Ace with the ace component.

You also need to import brace and the used mode(s) and theme(s):

import 'brace' ; import 'brace/mode/text' ; import 'brace/theme/github' ;

< ace [ config ]= "config" [ mode ]= "'text'" [ theme ]= "'github'" [( value )]= "value" > </ ace >

[config] [mode] [theme] [value] [disabled] [useAceClass] (valueChange)

DIRECTIVE USAGE

You need to always import brace and the used mode(s) and theme(s):

import 'brace' ; import 'brace/mode/text' ; import 'brace/theme/github' ;

Ace directive can be used in correctly structured div element with optional custom configuration:

< div class = "ace" [ ace ]= "config" > text </ div >

[ace] [disabled]

Available configuration options (custom / global configuration):

mode theme wrap tabSize showPrintMargin printMarginColumn

For more detailed documentation with all the supported config options see the Ace documentation.

Available control / helper functions (provided by the directive):

ace() clear() getValue() setValue(value, cursorPos?)

Above functions can be accessed through the directive reference (available as directiveRef in the component).