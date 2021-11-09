FirebaseUI React Components

FirebaseUI React Components provides React Wrappers on top of the Firebase UI Web library and notably Firebase UI Auth.

FirebaseUI Auth provides a drop-in auth solution that handles the UI flows for signing in users with email addresses and passwords, and Identity Provider Sign In using Google, Facebook and others. It is built on top of Firebase Auth.

Installation and Usage

For an example on how to use the FirebaseAuth react component have a look at the example folder.

Install the npm package in your React app:

npm install --save react-firebaseui

You also need the firebase package installed which is a peer dependency:

npm install --save firebase

In your app:

Import the FirebaseAuth or the StyledFirebaseAuth component from react-firebaseui and import firebase . Configure Firebase as described in the Firebase Docs. Write a Firebase UI configuration as described in firebase/firebaseui-web. Use the FirebaseAuth component in your template passing it the Firebase UI configuration and a Firebase Auth instance.

FirebaseAuth vs. StyledFirebaseAuth

There are two similar components that allow you to add FirebaseUI auth to your application: FirebaseAuth and StyledFirebaseAuth .

FirebaseAuth has a reference to the FirebaseUI CSS file (it requires the CSS).

has a reference to the FirebaseUI CSS file (it the CSS). StyledFirebaseAuth is bundled with the CSS directly.

For simplicity you should use StyledFirebaseAuth and for potential better performances and build sizes you can use FirebaseAuth . FirebaseAuth is meant to be used with a CSS/style loader as part of your webpack built configuration. See the Packing your app section.

Using StyledFirebaseAuth with a redirect

Below is an example on how to use FirebaseAuth with a redirect upon sign-in:

import React from 'react' ; import StyledFirebaseAuth from 'react-firebaseui/StyledFirebaseAuth' ; import firebase from 'firebase/compat/app' ; import 'firebase/compat/auth' ; const config = { apiKey : 'AIzaSyAeue-AsYu76MMQlTOM-KlbYBlusW9c1FM' , authDomain : 'myproject-1234.firebaseapp.com' , }; firebase.initializeApp(config); const uiConfig = { signInFlow : 'popup' , signInSuccessUrl : '/signedIn' , signInOptions : [ firebase.auth.GoogleAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID, firebase.auth.FacebookAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID, ], }; function SignInScreen ( ) { return ( < div > < h1 > My App </ h1 > < p > Please sign-in: </ p > < StyledFirebaseAuth uiConfig = {uiConfig} firebaseAuth = {firebase.auth()} /> </ div > ); } export default SignInScreen

Using StyledFirebaseAuth with local state.

Below is an example on how to use StyledFirebaseAuth with a state change upon sign-in:

import React, { useEffect, useState } from 'react' ; import StyledFirebaseAuth from 'react-firebaseui/StyledFirebaseAuth' ; import firebase from 'firebase/compat/app' ; import 'firebase/compat/auth' ; const config = { apiKey : 'AIzaSyAeue-AsYu76MMQlTOM-KlbYBlusW9c1FM' , authDomain : 'myproject-1234.firebaseapp.com' , }; firebase.initializeApp(config); const uiConfig = { signInFlow : 'popup' , signInOptions : [ firebase.auth.GoogleAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID, firebase.auth.FacebookAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID ], callbacks : { signInSuccessWithAuthResult : () => false , }, }; function SignInScreen ( ) { const [isSignedIn, setIsSignedIn] = useState( false ); useEffect( () => { const unregisterAuthObserver = firebase.auth().onAuthStateChanged( user => { setIsSignedIn(!!user); }); return () => unregisterAuthObserver(); }, []); if (!isSignedIn) { return ( < div > < h1 > My App </ h1 > < p > Please sign-in: </ p > < StyledFirebaseAuth uiConfig = {uiConfig} firebaseAuth = {firebase.auth()} /> </ div > ); } return ( < div > < h1 > My App </ h1 > < p > Welcome {firebase.auth().currentUser.displayName}! You are now signed-in! </ p > < a onClick = {() => firebase.auth().signOut()}>Sign-out </ a > </ div > ); } export default SignInScreen;

Accessing the FirebaseUI instance

To allow for further configuration you can access the firebaseUI instance before it is started. To do this you can pass a uiCallback callback function that wil be passed the Firebase UI instance. For example here is how to enable the disableAutoSignIn() option:

return ( < div > < h1 > My App </ h1 > < p > Please sign-in: </ p > < StyledFirebaseAuth uiCallback = {ui => ui.disableAutoSignIn()} uiConfig={uiConfig} firebaseAuth={firebase.auth()}/> </ div > );

Packing your app

If you are using the StyledFirebaseAuth component there should not be special configuration needed to package your app since the CSS is already included within the component. if you would like to extract the CSS you should use the FirebaseAuth component instead.

The FirebaseAuth needs a global CSS to get proper styling. The CSS is already imported within FirebaseAuth . If you are using webpack you'll need to add CSS loaders:

{ module : { rules : [ { test : /\.css/ , use : [ 'style-loader' , 'css-loader' ] } ] } }

PS: make sure your rule does not exclude /node_modules/ as this is where the library, and therefore, the CSS is located.

With ExtractTextPlugin

If you are using ExtractTextPlugin to extract a CSS file from the required CSS files you would typically use:

{ plugins : [ new ExtractTextPlugin( './bundle.css' )], module : { rules : [ { test : /\.css/ , loader : ExtractTextPlugin.extract( { fallback : 'style-loader' , use : [ 'css-loader' ] }) } ] } }

PS: make sure your rule does not exclude /node_modules/ as this is where the library, and therefore, the CSS is located.

With ExtractTextPlugin and CSS modules

If you are using CSS modules in your app you need to handle the CSS files in /node_modules/ in a separate loader so that they are imported as global CSS files and not modules. Your setup could look like:

{ plugins : [ new ExtractTextPlugin( './bundle.css' )], module : { rules : [ { test : /\.css$/ , exclude : [ /\.global\./ , /node_modules/], loader : ExtractTextPlugin.extract( { fallback : 'style-loader' , use :[ { loader : 'css-loader' , options : { importLoaders : 1 , modules : true , autoprefixer : true , minimize : true , localIdentName : '[name]__[local]___[hash:base64:5]' } } ] }) }, { test : /\.css/ , include : [ /\.global\./ , /node_modules/], loader : ExtractTextPlugin.extract( { fallback : 'style-loader' , use : [ 'css-loader' ] }) } ] } }

Styling

To change the styling of the FirebaseAuth or the StyledFirebaseAuth widget you can override some of its CSS. To do this, import a CSS that will be included in your packed application. For instance create a firebaseui-styling.global.css file and import it in your app:

import './firebaseui-styling.global.css' ;

Note: If you are using the With ExtractTextPlugin and CSS modules Webpack build rule above, the .global.css suffix will make sure the CSS file is imported globally and not ran through modules support.

If you would like to see an example of styling, have a look at the example app.

Alternatively you can include the styling in a <style> tag in your application's markup.

Server-Side Rendering (SSR)

FirebaseUI React cannot be rendered server-side because the underlying, wrapped library (FirebaseUI) does not work server-side.

You can still import and include this library in an app that uses SSR: there should be no errors but no elements will be rendered.

Contributing

We'd love that you contribute to the project. Before doing so please read our Contributor guide.

License

© Google, 2011. Licensed under an Apache-2 license.