ngtouch

by nglar
1.0.1 (see all)

A angular module to add directives for touch devices.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

55

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Angular Touch Events

Readme

nglar - ngTouch

A angular module to add directives for touch devices.

Build Status StyleCI Status Total Downloads Dependencies Dev Dependencies License Issues Forks GitHub stars Twitter

Info

Version: 1.0.1
Author: Mark Topper [Facebook] [Github] [Twitter]
Website: www.webman.io
Email: mark@webman.io

Installing/Loading

Install using bower:

bower install ngtouch --save

Load the file to you HTML header:

<script type="text/javascript" src="path/to/bower_components/ngtouch/build/ngTouch.min.js"></script>

Usage

You must include the ngTouch dependency on your angular module:

var app = angular.module("demoapp", ["ngTouch"]);

Then in your HTML you can use:

<div ng-touchmove="someFunction($event)" ng-touchstart="someFunction($event)" ng-touchend="someFunction($event)"></div>

ng-touchstart

Once a touch device start touching, this event will be called.

Here is a usage example:

yourController.js

$scope.onTouchstart = function($event) {
   console.log('touchstart event called');
}

yourView.html

<div ng-touchstart="onTouchstart($event)"></div>

Get ngTouchstart standalone.

ng-touchend

Once a touch device end touching, this event will be called.

Here is a usage example:

yourController.js

$scope.onTouchend = function($event) {
   console.log('touchend event called');
}

yourView.html

<div ng-touchend="onTouchend($event)"></div>

Get ngTouchend standalone.

ng-touchmove

Whenever a touch device is touched and moving.

Here is a usage example:

yourController.js

$scope.onTouchmove = function($event) {
   console.log('touchmove event called');
}

yourView.html

<div ng-touchmove="onTouchmove($event)"></div>

Get ngTouchmove standalone.

The following is a list of libraries that extend ngTouch:

  • None yet

Contact me at mark@webman.io to get yours added.

The following is a list of libraries that requires by ngTouch:

  • Angular: HTML enhanced for web apps

The following is a list of alternatives for ngTouch:

  • ngTouchmove: A angular module to add directive ng-touchmove.

  • ngTouchstart: A angular module to add directive ng-touchstart.

  • ngTouchend: A angular module to add directive ng-touchend.

Tests

From the project directory, tests can be ran using gulp test

Official Documentation

Documentation for this library can be found on the website.

Contributing

Thank you for considering contributing! The contribution guide can be found in the contributions.md.

Security Vulnerabilities

If you discover a security vulnerability within ngTouch, please send an e-mail to Mark Topper at mark@webman.io. All security vulnerabilities will be promptly addressed.

License

Released under the MIT License - see license.txt for details.

