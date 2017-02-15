A angular module to add directives for touch devices.

Install using bower:

bower install ngtouch --save

Load the file to you HTML header:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "path/to/bower_components/ngtouch/build/ngTouch.min.js" > </ script >

Usage

You must include the ngTouch dependency on your angular module:

var app = angular. module ( "demoapp" , [ "ngTouch" ]);

Then in your HTML you can use:

<div ng-touchmove= "someFunction( $event )" ng-touchstart= "someFunction( $event )" ng-touchend= "someFunction( $event )" ></div>

Once a touch device start touching, this event will be called.

Here is a usage example:

yourController.js $scope.onTouchstart = function ($event) { console.log( 'touchstart event called' ); }

yourView.html < div ng-touchstart = "onTouchstart($event)" > </ div >

Get ngTouchstart standalone.

Once a touch device end touching, this event will be called.

Here is a usage example:

yourController.js $scope.onTouchend = function ($event) { console.log( 'touchend event called' ); }

yourView.html < div ng-touchend = "onTouchend($event)" > </ div >

Get ngTouchend standalone.

Whenever a touch device is touched and moving.

Here is a usage example:

yourController.js $scope.onTouchmove = function ($event) { console.log( 'touchmove event called' ); }

yourView.html < div ng-touchmove = "onTouchmove($event)" > </ div >

Get ngTouchmove standalone.

The following is a list of libraries that extend ngTouch:

None yet

The following is a list of libraries that requires by ngTouch:

Angular: HTML enhanced for web apps

The following is a list of alternatives for ngTouch:

ngTouchmove: A angular module to add directive ng-touchmove .

ngTouchstart: A angular module to add directive ng-touchstart .

ngTouchend: A angular module to add directive ng-touchend .

Tests

From the project directory, tests can be ran using gulp test

