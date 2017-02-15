A angular module to add directives for touch devices.
Version: 1.0.1
Install using bower:
bower install ngtouch --save
Load the file to you HTML header:
<script type="text/javascript" src="path/to/bower_components/ngtouch/build/ngTouch.min.js"></script>
You must include the ngTouch dependency on your angular module:
var app = angular.module("demoapp", ["ngTouch"]);
Then in your HTML you can use:
<div ng-touchmove="someFunction($event)" ng-touchstart="someFunction($event)" ng-touchend="someFunction($event)"></div>
Once a touch device start touching, this event will be called.
Here is a usage example:
yourController.js
$scope.onTouchstart = function($event) {
console.log('touchstart event called');
}
yourView.html
<div ng-touchstart="onTouchstart($event)"></div>
Once a touch device end touching, this event will be called.
Here is a usage example:
yourController.js
$scope.onTouchend = function($event) {
console.log('touchend event called');
}
yourView.html
<div ng-touchend="onTouchend($event)"></div>
Whenever a touch device is touched and moving.
Here is a usage example:
yourController.js
$scope.onTouchmove = function($event) {
console.log('touchmove event called');
}
yourView.html
<div ng-touchmove="onTouchmove($event)"></div>
From the project directory, tests can be ran using
gulp test
Documentation for this library can be found on the website.
