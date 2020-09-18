Includes your AngularJS templates into your webpack Javascript Bundle. Pre-loads the AngularJS template cache to remove initial load times of templates.
ngTemplate loader does not minify or process your HTML at all, and instead uses the standard loaders such as html-loader or raw-loader. This gives you the flexibility to pick and choose your HTML loaders.
npm install ngtemplate-loader --save-dev
ngTemplate loader will export the path of the HTML file, so you can use require directly AngularJS with templateUrl parameters e.g.
var templateUrl = require('ngtemplate!html!./test.html');
app.directive('testDirective', function() {
return {
restrict: 'E',
templateUrl: templateUrl
}
});
To remove the extra
require, check out the Baggage Example below.
ngTemplate creates a JS module that initialises the $templateCache with the HTML under the file path e.g.
require('!ngtemplate?relativeTo=/projects/test/app!html!file.html');
// => generates the javascript:
// angular.module('ng').run(['$templateCache', function(c) { c.put('file.html', '<file.html processed by html-loader>') }]);
The following code is wrong, Because it'll operate only after angular bootstraps:
app.directive('testDirective', function() {
return {
restrict: 'E',
templateUrl: require('ngtemplate!html!./test.html') // <- WRONG !
}
});
relativeTo and
prefix
You can set the base path of your templates using
relativeTo and
prefix parameters.
relativeTo is used
to strip a matching prefix from the absolute path of the input html file.
prefix is then appended to path.
The prefix of the path up to and including the first
relativeTo match is stripped, e.g.
require('!ngtemplate?relativeTo=/src/!html!/test/src/test.html');
// c.put('test.html', ...)
To match the from the start of the absolute path prefix a '//', e.g.
require('!ngtemplate?relativeTo=//Users/WearyMonkey/project/test/!html!/test/src/test.html');
// c.put('src/test.html', ...)
You can combine
relativeTo and
prefix to replace the prefix in the absolute path, e.g.
require('!ngtemplate?relativeTo=src/&prefix=build/!html!/test/src/test.html');
// c.put('build/test.html', ...)
module
By default ngTemplate loader adds a run method to the global 'ng' module which does not need to explicitly required by your app.
You can override this by setting the
module parameter, e.g.
require('!ngtemplate?module=myTemplates&relativeTo=/projects/test/app!html!file.html');
// => returns the javascript:
// angular.module('myTemplates').run(['$templateCache', function(c) { c.put('file.html', '<file.html processed by html-loader>') }]);
module,
relativeTo and
prefix parameters are interpolated using
Webpack's standard interpolation rules.
Interpolation regular expressions can be passed using the extra parameters
moduleRegExp,
relativeToRegExp
and
prefixRegExp which apply to single parameters, or
regExp which will apply to all three parameters.
By default, ngTemplate loader will assume you are using unix style path separators '/' for html paths in your project.
e.g.
templateUrl: '/views/app.html'. If however you want to use Window's style path separators '\'
e.g.
templateUrl: '\\views\\app.html' you can override the separator by providing the pathSep parameter.
require('ngtemplate?pathSep=\\!html!.\\test.html')
Make sure you use the same path separator for the
prefix and
relativeTo parameters, all templateUrls and in your webpack.config.js file.
This module relies on angular being available on
window object. However, in cases angular is connected from
node_modules via
require('angular'), option to force this module to get the angular should be used:
require('!ngtemplate?requireAngular!html!file.html');
// => generates the javascript:
// var angular = require('angular');
// angular.module('ng').run(['$templateCache', function(c) { c.put('file.html', '<file.html processed by html-loader>') }]);
It's recommended to adjust your
webpack.config so
ngtemplate!html! is applied automatically on all files ending with
.html. For Webpack 1 this would be something like:
module.exports = {
module: {
loaders: [
{
test: /\.html$/,
loader: 'ngtemplate?relativeTo=' + (path.resolve(__dirname, './app')) + '/!html'
}
]
}
};
For Webpack 2 this would be something like:
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.html$/,
use: [
{ loader:'ngtemplate-loader?relativeTo=' + (path.resolve(__dirname, './app')) },
{ loader: 'html-loader' }
]
}
]
}
};
Make sure you already have
html-loader installed. Then you only need to write:
require('file.html').
Webpack's dynamic requires do not implicitly call the IIFE wrapping each
call to
window.angular.module('ng').run(...), so if you use them to
require a folder full of partials, you must manually iterate through the
resulting object and resolve each dependency in order to accomodate angular's
side-effects oriented module system:
var templates = require.context('.', false, /\.html$/);
templates.keys().forEach(function(key) {
templates(key);
});
ngTemplate loader works well with the Baggage Loader to remove all those extra HTML and CSS requires. See an example of a directive and webpack.config.js below. Or take a look at more complete example in the examples/baggage folder.
With a folder structure:
app/
├── app.js
├── index.html
├── webpack.config.js
└── my-directive/
├── my-directive.js
├── my-directive.css
└── my-directive.html
and a webpack.config.js for webpack 1 like:
module.exports = {
module: {
preLoaders: [
{
test: /\.js$/,
loader: 'baggage?[file].html&[file].css'
}
],
loaders: [
{
test: /\.html$/,
loader: 'ngtemplate?relativeTo=' + __dirname + '/!html'
}
]
}
};
For webpack 2 like:
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.js$/,
enforce: 'pre',
use: [{ loader:'baggage?[file].html&[file].css' }]
},
{
test: /\.html$/,
use: [
{ loader: 'ngtemplate-loader?relativeTo=' + __dirname + '/' },
{ loader: 'html-loader' }]
]
}
]
}
};
You can now skip the initial require of html and css like so:
app.directive('myDirective', function() {
return {
restrict: 'E',
templateUrl: require('./my-directive.html')
}
});