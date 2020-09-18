AngularJS Template loader for webpack

Includes your AngularJS templates into your webpack Javascript Bundle. Pre-loads the AngularJS template cache to remove initial load times of templates.

ngTemplate loader does not minify or process your HTML at all, and instead uses the standard loaders such as html-loader or raw-loader. This gives you the flexibility to pick and choose your HTML loaders.

Install

npm install ngtemplate-loader --save-dev

Usage

Documentation: Using loaders

ngTemplate loader will export the path of the HTML file, so you can use require directly AngularJS with templateUrl parameters e.g.

var templateUrl = require ( 'ngtemplate!html!./test.html' ); app.directive( 'testDirective' , function ( ) { return { restrict : 'E' , templateUrl : templateUrl } });

To remove the extra require , check out the Baggage Example below.

ngTemplate creates a JS module that initialises the $templateCache with the HTML under the file path e.g.

require ( '!ngtemplate?relativeTo=/projects/test/app!html!file.html' );

Beware of requiring from the directive definition

The following code is wrong, Because it'll operate only after angular bootstraps:

app.directive( 'testDirective' , function ( ) { return { restrict : 'E' , templateUrl : require ( 'ngtemplate!html!./test.html' ) } });

relativeTo and prefix

You can set the base path of your templates using relativeTo and prefix parameters. relativeTo is used to strip a matching prefix from the absolute path of the input html file. prefix is then appended to path.

The prefix of the path up to and including the first relativeTo match is stripped, e.g.

require ( '!ngtemplate?relativeTo=/src/!html!/test/src/test.html' );

To match the from the start of the absolute path prefix a '//', e.g.

require ( '!ngtemplate?relativeTo=//Users/WearyMonkey/project/test/!html!/test/src/test.html' );

You can combine relativeTo and prefix to replace the prefix in the absolute path, e.g.

require ( '!ngtemplate?relativeTo=src/&prefix=build/!html!/test/src/test.html' );

module

By default ngTemplate loader adds a run method to the global 'ng' module which does not need to explicitly required by your app. You can override this by setting the module parameter, e.g.

require ( '!ngtemplate?module=myTemplates&relativeTo=/projects/test/app!html!file.html' );

Parameter Interpolation

module , relativeTo and prefix parameters are interpolated using Webpack's standard interpolation rules. Interpolation regular expressions can be passed using the extra parameters moduleRegExp , relativeToRegExp and prefixRegExp which apply to single parameters, or regExp which will apply to all three parameters.

Path Separators (Or using on Windows)

By default, ngTemplate loader will assume you are using unix style path separators '/' for html paths in your project. e.g. templateUrl: '/views/app.html' . If however you want to use Window's style path separators '\' e.g. templateUrl: '\\views\\app.html' you can override the separator by providing the pathSep parameter.

require ( 'ngtemplate?pathSep=\\!html!.\\test.html' )

Make sure you use the same path separator for the prefix and relativeTo parameters, all templateUrls and in your webpack.config.js file.

Using with npm requires

This module relies on angular being available on window object. However, in cases angular is connected from node_modules via require('angular') , option to force this module to get the angular should be used:

require ( '!ngtemplate?requireAngular!html!file.html' );

Webpack Config

It's recommended to adjust your webpack.config so ngtemplate!html! is applied automatically on all files ending with .html . For Webpack 1 this would be something like:

module .exports = { module : { loaders : [ { test : /\.html$/ , loader : 'ngtemplate?relativeTo=' + (path.resolve(__dirname, './app' )) + '/!html' } ] } };

For Webpack 2 this would be something like:

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.html$/ , use : [ { loader : 'ngtemplate-loader?relativeTo=' + (path.resolve(__dirname, './app' )) }, { loader : 'html-loader' } ] } ] } };

Make sure you already have html-loader installed. Then you only need to write: require('file.html') .

Dynamic Requires

Webpack's dynamic requires do not implicitly call the IIFE wrapping each call to window.angular.module('ng').run(...) , so if you use them to require a folder full of partials, you must manually iterate through the resulting object and resolve each dependency in order to accomodate angular's side-effects oriented module system:

var templates = require .context( '.' , false , /\.html$/); templates.keys().forEach( function ( key ) { templates(key); });

Baggage Example

ngTemplate loader works well with the Baggage Loader to remove all those extra HTML and CSS requires. See an example of a directive and webpack.config.js below. Or take a look at more complete example in the examples/baggage folder.

With a folder structure:

app/ ├── app .js ├── index .html ├── webpack .config .js └── my-directive/ ├── my-directive .js ├── my-directive .css └── my-directive .html

and a webpack.config.js for webpack 1 like:

module .exports = { module : { preLoaders : [ { test : /\.js$/ , loader : 'baggage?[file].html&[file].css' } ], loaders : [ { test : /\.html$/ , loader : 'ngtemplate?relativeTo=' + __dirname + '/!html' } ] } };

For webpack 2 like:

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.js$/ , enforce : 'pre' , use : [{ loader : 'baggage?[file].html&[file].css' }] }, { test : /\.html$/ , use : [ { loader : 'ngtemplate-loader?relativeTo=' + __dirname + '/' }, { loader : 'html-loader' }] ] } ] } };

You can now skip the initial require of html and css like so:

app.directive( 'myDirective' , function ( ) { return { restrict : 'E' , templateUrl : require ( './my-directive.html' ) } });

License

MIT (http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php)