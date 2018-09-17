An AngularJS module that makes Web Storage working in the Angular Way. Contains two services:
$localStorage and
$sessionStorage.
No Getter 'n' Setter Bullshit - Right from AngularJS homepage: "Unlike other frameworks, there is no need to [...] wrap the model in accessors methods. Just plain old JavaScript here." Now you can enjoy the same benefit while achieving data persistence with Web Storage.
sessionStorage - We got this often-overlooked buddy covered.
Cleanly-Authored Code - Written in the Angular Way, well-structured with testability in mind.
No Cookie Fallback - With Web Storage being readily available in all the browsers AngularJS officially supports, such fallback is largely redundant.
bower install ngstorage
NOTE: We are
ngstorage and NOT
ngStorage. The casing is important!
npm install ngstorage
NOTE: We are
ngstorage and NOT
ngStorage. The casing is important!
Install-Package gsklee.ngStorage
Or search for
Angular ngStorage in the nuget package manager. https://www.nuget.org/packages/gsklee.ngStorage
cdnjs now hosts ngStorage at https://cdnjs.com/libraries/ngStorage
To use it
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/ngStorage/0.3.10/ngStorage.min.js"></script>
jsDelivr hosts ngStorage at http://www.jsdelivr.com/#!ngstorage
To use is
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/ngstorage@0.3.11/ngStorage.min.js"></script>
angular.module('app', [
'ngStorage'
]).controller('Ctrl', function(
$scope,
$localStorage,
$sessionStorage
){});
Pass
$localStorage (or
$sessionStorage) by reference to a hook under
$scope in plain ol' JavaScript:
$scope.$storage = $localStorage;
And use it like you-already-know:
<body ng-controller="Ctrl">
<button ng-click="$storage.counter = $storage.counter + 1">{{$storage.counter}}</button>
</body>
Optionally, specify default values using the
$default() method:
$scope.$storage = $localStorage.$default({
counter: 42
});
With this setup, changes will be automatically sync'd between
$scope.$storage,
$localStorage, and localStorage - even across different browser tabs!
If you're not fond of the presence of
$scope.$storage, you can always use watchers:
$scope.counter = $localStorage.counter || 42;
$scope.$watch('counter', function() {
$localStorage.counter = $scope.counter;
});
$scope.$watch(function() {
return angular.toJson($localStorage);
}, function() {
$scope.counter = $localStorage.counter;
});
This, however, is not the way ngStorage is designed to be used with. As can be easily seen by comparing the demos, this approach is way more verbose, and may have potential performance implications as the values being watched quickly grow.
Plain ol' JavaScript again, what else could you better expect?
// Both will do
delete $scope.$storage.counter;
delete $localStorage.counter;
This will delete the corresponding entry inside the Web Storage.
If you wish to clear the Storage in one go, use the
$reset() method:
$localStorage.$reset();
Optionally, pass in an object you'd like the Storage to reset to:
$localStorage.$reset({
counter: 42
});
You can store anything except those not supported by JSON:
Infinity,
NaN - Will be replaced with
null.
undefined, Function - Will be removed.
To read and set values during the Angular config phase use the
.get/.set
functions provided by the provider.
var app = angular.module('app', ['ngStorage'])
.config(['$localStorageProvider',
function ($localStorageProvider) {
$localStorageProvider.get('MyKey');
$localStorageProvider.set('MyKey', { k: 'value' });
}]);
To change the prefix used by ngStorage use the provider function
setKeyPrefix
during the config phase.
var app = angular.module('app', ['ngStorage'])
.config(['$localStorageProvider',
function ($localStorageProvider) {
$localStorageProvider.setKeyPrefix('NewPrefix');
}])
To change how ngStorage serializes and deserializes values (uses JSON by default) you can use your own functions.
angular.module('app', ['ngStorage'])
.config(['$localStorageProvider',
function ($localStorageProvider) {
var mySerializer = function (value) {
// Do what you want with the value.
return value;
};
var myDeserializer = function (value) {
return value;
};
$localStorageProvider.setSerializer(mySerializer);
$localStorageProvider.setDeserializer(myDeserializer);
}];)
Just run
$ npm install to install dependencies. Then run
$ grunt for minification.
ngStorage internally uses an Angular watch to monitor changes to the
$storage/
$localStorage objects. That means that a digest cycle is required to persist your new values into the browser local storage.
Normally this is not a problem, but, for example, if you launch a new window after saving a value...
$scope.$storage.school = theSchool;
$log.debug("launching " + url);
var myWindow = $window.open("", "_self");
myWindow.document.write(response.data);
the new values will not reliably be saved into the browser local storage. Allow a digest cycle to occur by using a zero-value
$timeout as:
$scope.$storage.school = theSchool;
$log.debug("launching and saving the new value" + url);
$timeout(function(){
var myWindow = $window.open("", "_self");
myWindow.document.write(response.data);
});
or better using
$scope.$evalAsync as:
$scope.$storage.school = theSchool;
$log.debug("launching and saving the new value" + url);
$scope.$evalAsync(function(){
var myWindow = $window.open("", "_self");
myWindow.document.write(response.data);
});
And your new values will be persisted correctly.
Any contribution will be appreciated.