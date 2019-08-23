openbase logo
nu

ngrx-undo

by Brecht Billiet
8.0.0 (see all)

an undo library for ngrx/store

npm
GitHub
Overview

909

GitHub Stars

92

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

ngrx-undo

This package contains undo functionality for @ngrx/store (4+). The goal of this package is described in this blogpost Cancellable optimistic updates in angular2 and redux written by Brecht Billiet

Installation

$ npm install --save ngrx-undo

Usage

The previous version of ngrx-undo was created for @ngrx/store 2 and was completely integrated with angular modules. Because the complete API got changed it seemed easier to keep it simple. For that reason we dropped the angular dependency and decided to keep the config a bit easier.

import {handleUndo, configureBufferSize} from 'ngrx-undo';

// if you want to update the buffer (which defaults to 100)
configureBufferSize(150);

@NgModule({
    imports: [
        // pass the handleUndo in the metaReducers
        StoreModule.provideStore(rootReducer, {metaReducers: [handleUndo]}) 
    ]
})
export class AppModule { }

To undo an action, simply use the undo action creator.

import {undo} from "ngrx-undo";

// create an action
let action = {type: REMOVE_WINE, payload: {id: wine.id}};

// dispatch it
this.store.dispatch(action);

// undo the action
this.store.dispatch(undo(action));

A more concrete example could look like this:

import {undo} from "ngrx-undo";

remove(wine: Wine): void {
    // create an action
    let action = {type: REMOVE_WINE, payload: {id: wine.id}};
    // dispatch the action to the store
    this.store.dispatch(action);
    // call the backend
    this.http.delete(`${API_URL}/wines/${wine.id}`)
        .subscribe(
            // on success, do nothing
            () => {},
            // on error, rollback the action
            () => {
                this.store.dispatch(undo(action)); // this is important!
                // maybe show somekind of errormessage to show the user that it's action failed
            }
        );
}

