This package contains undo functionality for @ngrx/store (4+). The goal of this package is described in this blogpost Cancellable optimistic updates in angular2 and redux written by Brecht Billiet

Installation

$ npm install

Usage

The previous version of ngrx-undo was created for @ngrx/store 2 and was completely integrated with angular modules. Because the complete API got changed it seemed easier to keep it simple. For that reason we dropped the angular dependency and decided to keep the config a bit easier.

import {handleUndo, configureBufferSize} from 'ngrx-undo' ; configureBufferSize( 150 ); ({ imports: [ StoreModule.provideStore(rootReducer, {metaReducers: [handleUndo]}) ] }) export class AppModule { }

To undo an action, simply use the undo action creator.

import {undo} from "ngrx-undo" ; let action = { type : REMOVE_WINE, payload: {id: wine.id}}; this .store.dispatch(action); this .store.dispatch(undo(action));

A more concrete example could look like this: