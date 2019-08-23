This package contains undo functionality for @ngrx/store (4+). The goal of this package is described in this blogpost Cancellable optimistic updates in angular2 and redux written by Brecht Billiet
$ npm install --save ngrx-undo
The previous version of ngrx-undo was created for @ngrx/store 2 and was completely integrated with angular modules. Because the complete API got changed it seemed easier to keep it simple. For that reason we dropped the angular dependency and decided to keep the config a bit easier.
import {handleUndo, configureBufferSize} from 'ngrx-undo';
// if you want to update the buffer (which defaults to 100)
configureBufferSize(150);
@NgModule({
imports: [
// pass the handleUndo in the metaReducers
StoreModule.provideStore(rootReducer, {metaReducers: [handleUndo]})
]
})
export class AppModule { }
To undo an action, simply use the
undo action creator.
import {undo} from "ngrx-undo";
// create an action
let action = {type: REMOVE_WINE, payload: {id: wine.id}};
// dispatch it
this.store.dispatch(action);
// undo the action
this.store.dispatch(undo(action));
A more concrete example could look like this:
import {undo} from "ngrx-undo";
remove(wine: Wine): void {
// create an action
let action = {type: REMOVE_WINE, payload: {id: wine.id}};
// dispatch the action to the store
this.store.dispatch(action);
// call the backend
this.http.delete(`${API_URL}/wines/${wine.id}`)
.subscribe(
// on success, do nothing
() => {},
// on error, rollback the action
() => {
this.store.dispatch(undo(action)); // this is important!
// maybe show somekind of errormessage to show the user that it's action failed
}
);
}