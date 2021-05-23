openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ntr

ngrx-tslint-rules

by Tim Deschryver
2.1.4 (see all)

TSLint rules for NgRx

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

533

GitHub Stars

37

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
ngrx-tslint-rules is deprecated in favor of eslint-plugin-ngrx. For more info see https://github.com/timdeschryver/eslint-plugin-ngrx

Readme

The NgRx TSLint Plugin has been deprecated in favor of the ESLint version. See, eslint-plugin-ngrx for more info and a migrate guideline.

ngrx-tslint-rules

Installation

Using the Angular CLI

Use the ng-add command from the Angular CLI to be guided with the installation. We'll ask you for which rules you want to enable.

ng add ngrx-tslint-rules

Manual install with npm or yarn

First install ngrx-tslint-rules as a dependency with the following command.

npm install ngrx-tslint-rules --save-dev

Next, add ngrx-tslint-rules to your tslint.json file, and the rules to the rules config.

{
  "extends": ["ngrx-tslint-rules"],
  "rules": {
    ...
  }
}

To enable all recommended rules, use the recommended configuration file.

{
  "extends": ["ngrx-tslint-rules/recommended"]
}

The recommended rules also export the rules from rxjs-tslint-rules that can be applied to NgRx

Recommend Rules

By default all rules are enabled

RuleDescriptionExamples
ngrx-action-hygieneEnforces the use of good action hygieneExample
ngrx-avoid-dispatching-multiple-actions-sequentiallyIt is recommended to only dispatch one action at a timeExample
ngrx-effect-creator-and-decoratorAn Effect should only use the effect creator (createEffect) or the Effect decorator (@Effect), but not both simultaneouslyExample
ngrx-no-dispatch-in-effectsAn Effect should not call store.dispatch, but should return an actionExample
ngrx-no-duplicate-action-typesAn action type must be uniqueExample
ngrx-no-effect-decoratorThe createEffect creator function is preferredExample
ngrx-no-effects-in-providersThe Effect should not be listed as a provider if it is added to the EffectsModuleExample
ngrx-no-multiple-actions-in-effectsAn Effect should not return multiple actionsExample
ngrx-no-multiple-storesStore should at most be one time injectedExample
ngrx-no-reducer-in-key-namesAvoid the word "reducer" in the key namesExample
ngrx-no-typed-storeA store should not be typedExample
ngrx-selector-for-selectUsing string or props drilling is not preferred, use a selector insteadExample

Optional Rules

To enable optional rules add them to the rules section in your tslint.json file.

{
  "extends": ["ngrx-tslint-rules"],
  "rules": {
    "ngrx-on-reducer-explicit-return-type": true
  }
}
RuleDescriptionExamples
ngrx-on-reducer-explicit-return-typeEnforces type safety for on reducer callbacksExample

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial