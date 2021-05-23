Use the ng-add command from the Angular CLI to be guided with the installation. We'll ask you for which rules you want to enable.
ng add ngrx-tslint-rules
First install
ngrx-tslint-rules as a dependency with the following command.
npm install ngrx-tslint-rules --save-dev
Next, add
ngrx-tslint-rules to your
tslint.json file, and the rules to the
rules config.
{
"extends": ["ngrx-tslint-rules"],
"rules": {
...
}
}
To enable all recommended rules, use the
recommended configuration file.
{
"extends": ["ngrx-tslint-rules/recommended"]
}
The recommended rules also export the rules from rxjs-tslint-rules that can be applied to NgRx
By default all rules are enabled
|Rule
|Description
|Examples
|ngrx-action-hygiene
|Enforces the use of good action hygiene
|Example
|ngrx-avoid-dispatching-multiple-actions-sequentially
|It is recommended to only dispatch one action at a time
|Example
|ngrx-effect-creator-and-decorator
|An Effect should only use the effect creator (
createEffect) or the Effect decorator (
@Effect), but not both simultaneously
|Example
|ngrx-no-dispatch-in-effects
|An Effect should not call
store.dispatch, but should return an action
|Example
|ngrx-no-duplicate-action-types
|An action type must be unique
|Example
|ngrx-no-effect-decorator
|The createEffect creator function is preferred
|Example
|ngrx-no-effects-in-providers
|The Effect should not be listed as a provider if it is added to the EffectsModule
|Example
|ngrx-no-multiple-actions-in-effects
|An Effect should not return multiple actions
|Example
|ngrx-no-multiple-stores
|Store should at most be one time injected
|Example
|ngrx-no-reducer-in-key-names
|Avoid the word "reducer" in the key names
|Example
|ngrx-no-typed-store
|A store should not be typed
|Example
|ngrx-selector-for-select
|Using string or props drilling is not preferred, use a selector instead
|Example
To enable optional rules add them to the
rules section in your
tslint.json file.
{
"extends": ["ngrx-tslint-rules"],
"rules": {
"ngrx-on-reducer-explicit-return-type": true
}
}
|Rule
|Description
|Examples
|ngrx-on-reducer-explicit-return-type
|Enforces type safety for
on reducer callbacks
|Example
MIT