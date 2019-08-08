openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nsl

ngrx-store-logger

by Brian Troncone
0.2.4 (see all)

Advanced logging middleware for @ngrx/store applications

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.9K

GitHub Stars

142

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ngrx-store-logger

Advanced logging for @ngrx/store applications, ported from redux-logger.

ngrx-store-logger

Dependencies

ngrx-store-logger depends on @ngrx/store and Angular 2+.

Usage

npm install ngrx-store-logger --save

UPDATED FOR NGRX 4

  1. Import ngrx-store-logger
  2. Wrap in an exported function
  3. Include in your meta-reducers in StoreModule.forRoot call.
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { StoreModule, ActionReducer } from '@ngrx/store';
import { storeLogger } from 'ngrx-store-logger';
import { reducers } from './reducers';

export function logger(reducer: ActionReducer<State>): any {
  // default, no options
  return storeLogger()(reducer);
}

export const metaReducers = environment.production ? [] : [logger];

@NgModule({
  imports: [
    BrowserModule,
    StoreModule.forRoot(
        reducers,
        {metaReducers}
    )
  ]
})
export class MyAppModule {}

API

storeLogger(options : LoggerOptions = {}) : Reducer

Initializes logger with appropriate options (logical defaults if no options supplied) Returns a meta-reducer

Arguments

  • options (Object): Available logger options
Options
interface LoggerOptions {
    level? : 'log' | 'console' | 'warn' | 'error' | 'info'; //default log
    collapsed? : boolean; //Should log group be collapsed? default: false
    duration? : boolean; //Print duration with action? default: true
    timestamp? : boolean; //Print timestamp with action? default: true
    filter?: {
      whitelist?: string[], // Only print actions included in this list - has priority over blacklist
      blacklist?: string[] // Only print actions that are NOT included in this list
    }
    stateTransformer? : (state : Object) => Object; //Transform state before print default: state => state
    actionTransformer? : (actn : Object) => Object; //Transform action before print default: actn => actn
    colors? : {
        title: (action : Object) => string;
        prevState: (prevState : Object) => string;
        action: (action: Object) => string;
        nextState: (nextState : Object) => string;
        error: (error: any, prevState: Object) => string;
    }
}

Filtering

Whitelist

Only actions included in the list will be printed Example:

const options: LoggerOptions = {
  filter: {
    whitelist: ['set-value']
  }
}
storeLogger(options) : Reducer

With this setup, only action set-value will be logged

Blacklist

Action included in the blacklist will not be printed Example:

const options: LoggerOptions = {
  filter: {
    blacklist: ['set-value']
  }
}
storeLogger(options) : Reducer

With this setup, all actions except set-value will be printed

Note: Whitelist takes precedence over blacklist. If both are defined, only whitelist will be considered

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial