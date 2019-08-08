Advanced logging for @ngrx/store applications, ported from redux-logger.

Dependencies

ngrx-store-logger depends on @ngrx/store and Angular 2+.

Usage

npm install ngrx-store-logger --save

UPDATED FOR NGRX 4

Import ngrx-store-logger Wrap in an exported function Include in your meta-reducers in StoreModule.forRoot call.

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { StoreModule, ActionReducer } from '@ngrx/store' ; import { storeLogger } from 'ngrx-store-logger' ; import { reducers } from './reducers' ; export function logger ( reducer: ActionReducer<State> ): any { return storeLogger()(reducer); } export const metaReducers = environment.production ? [] : [logger]; ({ imports: [ BrowserModule, StoreModule.forRoot( reducers, {metaReducers} ) ] }) export class MyAppModule {}

API

storeLogger(options : LoggerOptions = {}) : Reducer

Initializes logger with appropriate options (logical defaults if no options supplied) Returns a meta-reducer

Arguments

options (Object): Available logger options

Options

interface LoggerOptions { level? : 'log' | 'console' | 'warn' | 'error' | 'info' ; collapsed? : boolean ; duration? : boolean ; timestamp? : boolean ; filter?: { whitelist?: string [], blacklist?: string [] } stateTransformer? : ( state : Object ) => Object ; actionTransformer? : ( actn : Object ) => Object ; colors? : { title: ( action : Object ) => string ; prevState: ( prevState : Object ) => string ; action: ( action: Object ) => string ; nextState: ( nextState : Object ) => string ; error: ( error: any , prevState: Object ) => string ; } }

Filtering

Whitelist

Only actions included in the list will be printed Example:

const options: LoggerOptions = { filter: { whitelist: [ 'set-value' ] } } storeLogger(options) : Reducer

With this setup, only action set-value will be logged

Blacklist

Action included in the blacklist will not be printed Example:

const options: LoggerOptions = { filter: { blacklist: [ 'set-value' ] } } storeLogger(options) : Reducer

With this setup, all actions except set-value will be printed

Note: Whitelist takes precedence over blacklist. If both are defined, only whitelist will be considered