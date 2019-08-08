Advanced logging for @ngrx/store applications, ported from redux-logger.
ngrx-store-logger depends on @ngrx/store and Angular 2+.
npm install ngrx-store-logger --save
UPDATED FOR NGRX 4
ngrx-store-logger
StoreModule.forRoot call.
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { StoreModule, ActionReducer } from '@ngrx/store';
import { storeLogger } from 'ngrx-store-logger';
import { reducers } from './reducers';
export function logger(reducer: ActionReducer<State>): any {
// default, no options
return storeLogger()(reducer);
}
export const metaReducers = environment.production ? [] : [logger];
@NgModule({
imports: [
BrowserModule,
StoreModule.forRoot(
reducers,
{metaReducers}
)
]
})
export class MyAppModule {}
storeLogger(options : LoggerOptions = {}) : Reducer
Initializes logger with appropriate options (logical defaults if no options supplied) Returns a meta-reducer
options (Object): Available logger options
interface LoggerOptions {
level? : 'log' | 'console' | 'warn' | 'error' | 'info'; //default log
collapsed? : boolean; //Should log group be collapsed? default: false
duration? : boolean; //Print duration with action? default: true
timestamp? : boolean; //Print timestamp with action? default: true
filter?: {
whitelist?: string[], // Only print actions included in this list - has priority over blacklist
blacklist?: string[] // Only print actions that are NOT included in this list
}
stateTransformer? : (state : Object) => Object; //Transform state before print default: state => state
actionTransformer? : (actn : Object) => Object; //Transform action before print default: actn => actn
colors? : {
title: (action : Object) => string;
prevState: (prevState : Object) => string;
action: (action: Object) => string;
nextState: (nextState : Object) => string;
error: (error: any, prevState: Object) => string;
}
}
Only actions included in the list will be printed Example:
const options: LoggerOptions = {
filter: {
whitelist: ['set-value']
}
}
storeLogger(options) : Reducer
With this setup, only action set-value will be logged
Action included in the blacklist will not be printed Example:
const options: LoggerOptions = {
filter: {
blacklist: ['set-value']
}
}
storeLogger(options) : Reducer
With this setup, all actions except set-value will be printed
Note: Whitelist takes precedence over blacklist. If both are defined, only whitelist will be considered