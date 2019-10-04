Simple syncing between @ngrx 7 and Ionic Storage.

If you are looking to use this package with an Ionic 2 or 3 app, please use version 4 of this package.

Dependencies

This library depends on the store and effects modules from @ngrx/platform and Ionic 4.

Installation

Make sure you have a scaffolded Ionic 4 app. This library supports Ionic version 4 and above. For more details, see the Ionic documentation.

Then run:

npm install @ngrx /store @ngrx /effects @ionic /storage ngrx-store-ionic-storage

Next, make sure you have installed the cordova-sqlite-storage plugin. This allows Ionic Storage to use the most optimal storage mechanism available, depending on the target device.

ionic cordova plugin add cordova-sqlite- storage

Usage

In your app's module, import the StorageSyncEffects and run it through the EffectsModule . Pass options into the storageSync function to create a meta-reducer, and compose it with your other reducers.

Here is an example with two app-specific reducers, books and collection , and a state object appState .

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { StoreModule, ActionReducerMaps, ActionReducer, MetaReducer } from '@ngrx/store' ; import { EffectsModule } from '@ngrx/effects' ; import { StorageSyncEffects, storageSync } from 'ngrx-store-ionic-storage' ; import { BookActions, CollectionActions } from './actions' ; import { booksReducer, collectionReducer } from './reducers' ; import { appState } from './app-state' export function onSyncError ( err ) { console .log(err); } export const reducers: ActionReducerMap<appState> = { books : booksReducer, collection : collectionReducer }; export const storageSyncReducer = storageSync({ keys : [ 'collection' ], ignoreActions : [ BookActions.SELECT, CollectionActions.FILTER, ], hydratedStateKey : 'hydrated' , onSyncError : onSyncError }); export function storageMetaReducer ( reducer: ActionReducer<any> ): ActionReducer < any , any > { return storageSyncReducer(reducer); } export const metaReducers: MetaReducer<any, any>[] = [storageMetaReducer]; @NgModule({ imports : [ StoreModule.forRoot(reducers, { metaReducers, initialState : { hydrated : false } }) EffectsModule.forRoot([ StorageSyncEffects ]) ] }) export class MyAppModule {}

Options

keys : specify the portion of your state to sync to the underlying storage mechanism.

: specify the portion of your state to sync to the underlying storage mechanism. ignoreActions : don't sync whenever any of these actions are fired.

: don't sync whenever any of these actions are fired. hydratedStateKey : if present, the sync reducer will add a flag to your app state when the initial hydration has completed. You can bind an observable to this flag, and so be notified when the app has been hydrated.

: if present, the sync reducer will add a flag to your app state when the initial hydration has completed. You can bind an observable to this flag, and so be notified when the app has been hydrated. onSyncError : a callback, called whenever there was an error syncing the state. The callback is passed a single err parameter.

If main reducer is an ActionReducerMap

hydrated.reducer.ts

import { Action } from '@ngrx/store' ; export interface HydratedState {} export function reducer ( state: boolean = false, action: Action ): State { return state; };

main.reducer.ts

import { ActionReducerMap } from '@ngrx/store' ; import * as fromHydrated from './hydrated.reducer' ; export interface State { hydrated : fromHydrated.State } export const reducer: ActionReducerMap<State> = { hydrated : fromHydrated.reducer };

How It Works

The sync reducer is a meta-reducer. On startup, it hydrates the initial state from the underlying storage mechanism. Then, whenever an action is dispatched to the store, the sync reducer saves the portion of state to the underlying storage mechanism, after all other reducers have run.

The sync reducer will only store the portion of state provided in the keys option, and will not run for any actions that are specified in the ignoreActions option.

Much of this library is based on ngrx-store-localstorage. While this is an excellent choice for desktop web browsers, for Ionic apps a better solution exists for local storage: Ionic Storage. This provides a more robust storage mechanism, depending on the device where the app is running. Since Ionic Storage is asynchronous, the functionality needed to be written from the ground-up to support an async get/set operation.

License

MIT