ngrx-store-freeze is a meta-reducer that prevents state from being mutated

Recursively freezes the current state , the dispatched action payload if provided and the new state .

, the dispatched if provided and the . When mutation occurs, an exception will be thrown.

Should be used only in development to ensure that the state remains immutable.

Installation

npm i --save-dev ngrx-store-freeze

OR

yarn add ngrx-store-freeze --dev

Setup

import { StoreModule, MetaReducer, ActionReducerMap } from '@ngrx/store' ; import { storeFreeze } from 'ngrx-store-freeze' ; import { environment } from '../environments/environment' ; export interface State { } export const reducers: ActionReducerMap<State> = { } export const metaReducers: MetaReducer<State>[] = !environment.production ? [storeFreeze]: []; ({ imports: [ StoreModule.forRoot(reducers, { metaReducers }), ] }) export class AppModule {}

Additional Documentation

Credits

redux-freeze - Redux middleware that prevents state from being mutated

Attila Egyed - The original maintainer of this project