Immer wrappers around NgRx methods to mutate state easily
npm install ngrx-immer
Do not forget to install immer
createImmerReducer
Creates an NgRx reducer, but allows you to mutate state without having to use to spread operator.
on method
import { createImmerReducer } from 'ngrx-immer/store';
const todoReducer = createImmerReducer(
{ todos: [] },
on(newTodo, (state, action) => {
state.todos.push({ text: action.todo, completed: false });
return state;
}),
on(completeTodo, (state, action) => {
state.todos[action.index].completed = true;
return state;
}),
);
immerOn
import { immerOn } from 'ngrx-immer/store';
const todoReducer = createReducer(
{ todos: [] },
on(newTodo, (state, action) => {
return {
...state,
todos: [...state.todos, action.todo],
};
}),
immerOn(completeTodo, (state, action) => {
state.todos[action.index].completed = true;
}),
);
ImmerComponentStore
Wraps Immer around the Component Store
updater and
setState methods.
import { ImmerComponentStore } from 'ngrx-immer/component-store';
@Injectable()
export class MoviesStore extends ImmerComponentStore<MoviesState> {
constructor() {
super({ movies: [] });
}
readonly addMovie = this.updater((state, movie: Movie) => {
state.movies.push(movie);
});
}
immerReducer
Inspired by Alex Okrushko,
immerReducer is a reducer method that uses the Immer
produce method.
This method is used by all of the methods in
ngrx-immer provides.
ngrx-etc to
ngrx-immer
You can execute the following script in your project,
this script replaces everything from
ngrx-etc to the
ngrx-immer equivalent.
npx https://gist.github.com/timdeschryver/efdded8b72bd36ac0a2bc719eca1f161
Don't forget to install
ngrx-immer and
immer after running the above script.
