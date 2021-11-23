Immer wrappers around NgRx methods to mutate state easily

Installation

npm install ngrx-immer

Do not forget to install immer

createImmerReducer

Creates an NgRx reducer, but allows you to mutate state without having to use to spread operator.

Use it when you want to go Immer all the way

Caveat, you have to return the state with each on method

import { createImmerReducer } from 'ngrx-immer/store' ; const todoReducer = createImmerReducer( { todos: [] }, on(newTodo, ( state, action ) => { state.todos.push({ text: action.todo, completed: false }); return state; }), on(completeTodo, ( state, action ) => { state.todos[action.index].completed = true ; return state; }), );

immerOn

Creates an NgRx reducer, but allows you to mutate state without having to use to spread operator.

Use it when you want to go sprinkle a little bit of Immer for more complex cases

import { immerOn } from 'ngrx-immer/store' ; const todoReducer = createReducer( { todos: [] }, on(newTodo, ( state, action ) => { return { ...state, todos: [...state.todos, action.todo], }; }), immerOn(completeTodo, ( state, action ) => { state.todos[action.index].completed = true ; }), );

ImmerComponentStore

Wraps Immer around the Component Store updater and setState methods.

import { ImmerComponentStore } from 'ngrx-immer/component-store' ; () export class MoviesStore extends ImmerComponentStore<MoviesState> { constructor ( ) { super ({ movies: [] }); } readonly addMovie = this .updater( ( state, movie: Movie ) => { state.movies.push(movie); }); }

immerReducer

Inspired by Alex Okrushko, immerReducer is a reducer method that uses the Immer produce method. This method is used by all of the methods in ngrx-immer provides.

Migrating from ngrx-etc to ngrx-immer

You can execute the following script in your project, this script replaces everything from ngrx-etc to the ngrx-immer equivalent.

npx https://gist.github.com/timdeschryver/efdded8b72bd36ac0a2bc719eca1f161

Don't forget to install ngrx-immer and immer after running the above script.

Old ( ngrx-etc ) New ( ngrx-immer ) mutableOn immerOn createMutableReducer createImmerReducer ImmerComponentStore immerReducer

