ni

ngrx-immer

by Tim Deschryver
2.0.0 (see all)

Immer wrappers around NgRx methods createReducer, on, and ComponentStore

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.2K

GitHub Stars

76

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular State Management

Readme

ngrx-immer

Immer wrappers around NgRx methods to mutate state easily

Installation

npm install ngrx-immer

Do not forget to install immer

Resources

createImmerReducer

Creates an NgRx reducer, but allows you to mutate state without having to use to spread operator.

  • Use it when you want to go Immer all the way
  • Caveat, you have to return the state with each on method
import { createImmerReducer } from 'ngrx-immer/store';

const todoReducer = createImmerReducer(
    { todos: [] },
    on(newTodo, (state, action) => {
        state.todos.push({ text: action.todo, completed: false });
        return state;
    }),
    on(completeTodo, (state, action) => {
        state.todos[action.index].completed = true;
        return state;
    }),
);

immerOn

Creates an NgRx reducer, but allows you to mutate state without having to use to spread operator.

  • Use it when you want to go sprinkle a little bit of Immer for more complex cases
import { immerOn } from 'ngrx-immer/store';

const todoReducer = createReducer(
    { todos: [] },
    on(newTodo, (state, action) => {
        return {
            ...state,
            todos: [...state.todos, action.todo],
        };
    }),
    immerOn(completeTodo, (state, action) => {
        state.todos[action.index].completed = true;
    }),
);

ImmerComponentStore

Wraps Immer around the Component Store updater and setState methods.

import { ImmerComponentStore } from 'ngrx-immer/component-store';

@Injectable()
export class MoviesStore extends ImmerComponentStore<MoviesState> {
    constructor() {
        super({ movies: [] });
    }

    readonly addMovie = this.updater((state, movie: Movie) => {
        state.movies.push(movie);
    });
}

immerReducer

Inspired by Alex Okrushko, immerReducer is a reducer method that uses the Immer produce method. This method is used by all of the methods in ngrx-immer provides.

Migrating from ngrx-etc to ngrx-immer

You can execute the following script in your project, this script replaces everything from ngrx-etc to the ngrx-immer equivalent.

npx https://gist.github.com/timdeschryver/efdded8b72bd36ac0a2bc719eca1f161

Don't forget to install ngrx-immer and immer after running the above script.

Old (ngrx-etc)New (ngrx-immer)
mutableOnimmerOn
createMutableReducercreateImmerReducer
ImmerComponentStore
immerReducer

FAQ

