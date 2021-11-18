openbase logo
nf

ngrx-forms

by Jonathan Ziller
7.0.0 (see all)

Enhance your forms in Angular applications with the power of ngrx

Readme

ngrx-forms

ngrx-forms brings the strengths of the redux state management model to the world of forms in applications that are using Angular and ngrx. The mechanisms that Angular provides for working with forms are inherently mutable, local, and hard to debug. This library offers a different model for working with forms. Instead of storing the state of form controls inside the components we put them in the ngrx store. We update the state with actions which allows easy debugging just like any other redux application. ngrx-forms also provides powerful mechanisms to update, validate and generally manage large complex forms. It contains APIs for synchronous and asynchronous validation, creating dynamic forms, integrating with custom form elements, and much more.

To get to know more you can either read the official documentation or visit the example application.

Installation

npm install ngrx-forms --save

This library has a peer dependency on @angular/core, @angular/common, @angular/forms, and @ngrx/store, so make sure appropriate versions of those packages are installed.

Bug reports

To report a bug please provide a reproduction of the issue in a code sandbox. You can fork this example.

Contributing

Please see the documentation.

License

Everything in this repository is licensed under the MIT License unless otherwise specified.

Copyright (c) 2017-present Jonathan Ziller

Alternatives

@ngx-formly/coreJSON powered / Dynamic forms for Angular
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
52K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
@ngxs/form-plugin🚀 NGXS - State Management for Angular
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
22K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-inputsSyncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
7K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@ng-dynamic-forms/coreRapid form development library for Angular
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
angularjs-bootstrap-datetimepickerARCHIVED: Native AngularJS date & time picker directive styled by Twitter Bootstrap
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
angular-wizardEasy to use Wizard library for AngularJS
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
4K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
See 39 Alternatives

