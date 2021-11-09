openbase logo
ngrx-etc

by Tim Deschryver
7.0.1 (see all)

Utility functions for NgRx

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

70

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews
Readme

NgRx-etc

All Contributors

mutableOn

Without the mutableOn function our entityReducer would look something like this.

const entityReducer = createReducer<{ entities: Record<number, { id: number; name: string }> }>(
  {
    entities: {},
  },
  on(create, (state, { type, ...entity }) => ({
    ...state,
    entities: { ...state.entities, [entity.id]: entity }
  }),
  on(update, (state, { id, newName }) => {
    const entity = state.entities[id]

    if (entity) {
      return {
        ...state,
        entities: {
          ...state.entities,
          [entity.id]: { ...entity, name: newName }
        }
      }
    }

    return state;
  },
  on(remove, (state, { id }) => {
    const { [id]: removedEntity, ...rest } = state.entities;

    return { ...state, entities: rest };
  }),
)

With the mutableOn function we are able to directly perform state mutations in reducers with less noise, and more concise code.

const entityReducer = createReducer<{ entities: Record<number, { id: number; name: string }> }>(
  {
    entities: {},
  },
  mutableOn(create, (state, { type, ...entity }) => {
    state.entities[entity.id] = entity
  }),
  mutableOn(update, (state, { id, newName }) => {
    const entity = state.entities[id]
    if (entity) {
      entity.name = newName
    }
  }),
  mutableOn(remove, (state, { id }) => {
    delete state.entities[id]
  }),
)

mutableReducer

For when you want to go all-in! Does work with the NgRx on method, as well as the mutableOn method. The only difference is that it's needed to return the state with the on method.

const entityReducer = createMutableReducer<{ entities: Record<number, { id: number; name: string }> }>(
  {
    entities: {},
  },
  on(create, (state, { type, ...entity }) => {
    state.entities[entity.id] = entity

    // explicit return state with `on`
    return state
  }),
  on(update, (state, { id, newName }) => {
    const entity = state.entities[id]
    if (entity) {
      entity.name = newName
    }

    // explicit return state with `on`
    return state
  }),
  mutableOn(remove, (state, { id }) => {
    delete state.entities[id]
    // don't have to return state with `mutableOn`
  }),
)

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Tim Deschryver
💻 ⚠️
Maarten Tibau
📖
xiansheng lu
📖

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation2
Easy to Use2
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Eli CohenIsrael43 Ratings0 Reviews
Software Engineer at Varonis
October 20, 2020
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

Great package for immutability your NgRx project. Pros: The easiest way to use – 2 options, can set the entire reducer as mutable or just an action. Cons: Less known then immer – 1k vs 4m weekly downloads.

0
Avi ElanyIsrael10 Ratings0 Reviews
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Responsive Maintainers

Allow you to have immutability in NgRx application. Great documents. Easy use that save you a lot of bugs.

0

