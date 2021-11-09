mutableOn
Without the
mutableOn function our
entityReducer would look something like this.
const entityReducer = createReducer<{ entities: Record<number, { id: number; name: string }> }>(
{
entities: {},
},
on(create, (state, { type, ...entity }) => ({
...state,
entities: { ...state.entities, [entity.id]: entity }
}),
on(update, (state, { id, newName }) => {
const entity = state.entities[id]
if (entity) {
return {
...state,
entities: {
...state.entities,
[entity.id]: { ...entity, name: newName }
}
}
}
return state;
},
on(remove, (state, { id }) => {
const { [id]: removedEntity, ...rest } = state.entities;
return { ...state, entities: rest };
}),
)
With the
mutableOn function we are able to directly perform state mutations in reducers with less noise, and more concise code.
const entityReducer = createReducer<{ entities: Record<number, { id: number; name: string }> }>(
{
entities: {},
},
mutableOn(create, (state, { type, ...entity }) => {
state.entities[entity.id] = entity
}),
mutableOn(update, (state, { id, newName }) => {
const entity = state.entities[id]
if (entity) {
entity.name = newName
}
}),
mutableOn(remove, (state, { id }) => {
delete state.entities[id]
}),
)
mutableReducer
For when you want to go all-in!
Does work with the NgRx
on method, as well as the
mutableOn method.
The only difference is that it's needed to return the state with the
on method.
const entityReducer = createMutableReducer<{ entities: Record<number, { id: number; name: string }> }>(
{
entities: {},
},
on(create, (state, { type, ...entity }) => {
state.entities[entity.id] = entity
// explicit return state with `on`
return state
}),
on(update, (state, { id, newName }) => {
const entity = state.entities[id]
if (entity) {
entity.name = newName
}
// explicit return state with `on`
return state
}),
mutableOn(remove, (state, { id }) => {
delete state.entities[id]
// don't have to return state with `mutableOn`
}),
)
Great package for immutability your NgRx project. Pros: The easiest way to use – 2 options, can set the entire reducer as mutable or just an action. Cons: Less known then immer – 1k vs 4m weekly downloads.
Allow you to have immutability in NgRx application. Great documents. Easy use that save you a lot of bugs.