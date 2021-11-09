mutableOn

Without the mutableOn function our entityReducer would look something like this.

const entityReducer = createReducer<{ entities: Record< number , { id: number ; name: string }> }>( { entities: {}, }, on(create, ( state, { type , ...entity } ) => ({ ...state, entities: { ...state.entities, [entity.id]: entity } }), on(update, ( state, { id, newName } ) => { const entity = state.entities[id] if (entity) { return { ...state, entities: { ...state.entities, [entity.id]: { ...entity, name: newName } } } } return state; }, on(remove, ( state, { id } ) => { const { [id]: removedEntity, ...rest } = state.entities; return { ...state, entities: rest }; }), )

With the mutableOn function we are able to directly perform state mutations in reducers with less noise, and more concise code.

const entityReducer = createReducer<{ entities: Record< number , { id: number ; name: string }> }>( { entities: {}, }, mutableOn(create, ( state, { type , ...entity } ) => { state.entities[entity.id] = entity }), mutableOn(update, ( state, { id, newName } ) => { const entity = state.entities[id] if (entity) { entity.name = newName } }), mutableOn(remove, ( state, { id } ) => { delete state.entities[id] }), )

mutableReducer

For when you want to go all-in! Does work with the NgRx on method, as well as the mutableOn method. The only difference is that it's needed to return the state with the on method.

const entityReducer = createMutableReducer<{ entities: Record< number , { id: number ; name: string }> }>( { entities: {}, }, on(create, ( state, { type , ...entity } ) => { state.entities[entity.id] = entity return state }), on(update, ( state, { id, newName } ) => { const entity = state.entities[id] if (entity) { entity.name = newName } return state }), mutableOn(remove, ( state, { id } ) => { delete state.entities[id] }), )

