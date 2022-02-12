ngrx-entity-relationship helps to:
Important links
The best way is to read documentation, but there is an example below for a quick introduction.
If we want to select a user with its company and with the address of the company, in order that the final object would look like that:
const user = {
id: '1',
firstName: 'John',
lastName: 'Smith',
companyId: '1',
company: {
id: '1',
name: 'Magic',
adminId: '2',
addressId: '1',
address: {
id: '1',
street: 'Main st.',
city: 'Town',
country: 'Land',
},
},
};
We need to use a selector built by
ngrx-entity-relationship for Redux or NGRX like that:
const selectUser = rootUser(
relUserCompany(
relCompanyAddress(),
),
);
Profit.
Thank you!