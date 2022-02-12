ORM selectors for redux, @ngrx/entity and @ngrx/data and ease of relationships with entities

ngrx-entity-relationship helps to:

select relational data from Redux or NGRX stores

or stores maintain store with normalized entities

quickly build queries for GraphQL

Important links

Very short introduction

The best way is to read documentation, but there is an example below for a quick introduction.

If we want to select a user with its company and with the address of the company, in order that the final object would look like that:

const user = { id: '1' , firstName: 'John' , lastName: 'Smith' , companyId: '1' , company: { id: '1' , name: 'Magic' , adminId: '2' , addressId: '1' , address: { id: '1' , street: 'Main st.' , city: 'Town' , country: 'Land' , }, }, };

We need to use a selector built by ngrx-entity-relationship for Redux or NGRX like that:

const selectUser = rootUser( relUserCompany( relCompanyAddress(), ), );

Profit.

What you could do next

Thank you!