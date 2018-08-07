Actions/reducer utility for NGRX. It provides a handful of functions to make NGRX/Redux more Angular-tastic.
@Store(MyInitialState): Decorator for default state of a store.
@Action(...MyActionClass: Action[]): Decorator for a action function.
@Effect(...MyActionClass: Action[]): Decorator for a effect function.
ofAction(MyActionClass): Lettable operator for NGRX Effects
createReducer(MyStoreClass): Reducer bootstrap function
@Select('my.prop'): Select decorator
Inspired by redux-act and redux-actions for Redux.
See changelog for latest changes.
NOTE: I recommend checking out my latest library called NGXS.
This is sugar to help reduce boilerplate when using Redux patterns. That said, here's the high level of what it provides:
Its dead simple (<100LOC) and you can pick and choose where you want to use it.
To get started, lets install the package thru npm:
npm i ngrx-actions --S
Next, create an action just like you do with NGRX today:
export class MyAction {
readonly type = 'My Action';
constructor(public payload: MyObj) {}
}
then you create a class and decorate it with a
Store decorator that contains
the initial state for your reducer. Within that class you define methods
decorated with the
Action decorator with an argument of the action class
you want to match it on.
import { Store, Action } from 'ngrx-actions';
@Store({
collection: [],
selections: [],
loading: false
})
export class MyStore {
@Action(Load, Refresh)
load(state: MyState, action: Load) {
state.loading = true;
}
@Action(LoadSuccess)
loadSuccess(state: MyState, action: LoadSuccess) {
state.collection = [...action.payload];
}
@Action(Selection)
selection(state: MyState, action: Selection) {
state.selections = [...action.payload];
}
@Action(DeleteSuccess)
deleteSuccess(state: MyState, action: DeleteSuccess) {
const idx = state.collection.findIndex(r => r.myId === action.payload);
if (idx === -1) {
return state;
}
const collection = [...state.collection];
collection.splice(idx, 1);
return { ...state, collection };
}
}
You may notice, I don't return the state. Thats because if it doesn't see a state returned from the action it inspects whether the state was an object or array and automatically creates a new instance for you. If you are mutating deeply nested properties, you still need to deal with those yourself.
You can still return the state yourself and it won't mess with it. This is helpful
for if the state didn't change or you have some complex logic going on. This can be
seen in the
deleteSuccess action.
Above you may notice, the first action has multiple action classes. Thats because
the
@Action decorator can accept single or multiple actions.
To hook it up to NGRX, all you have to do is call the
createReducer function passing
your store. Now pass the
myReducer just like you would a function with a switch statement inside.
import { createReducer } from 'ngrx-actions';
export function myReducer(state, action) { return createReducer(MyStore)(state, action); }
In the above example, I return a function that returns my
createReducer. This is because AoT
complains stating
Function expressions are not supported in decorators if we just assign
the
createReducer method directly. This is a known issue and other NGRX things suffer from it too.
Next, pass that to your NGRX module just like normal:
@NgModule({
imports: [
StoreModule.forRoot({
pizza: pizzaReducer
})
]
})
export class AppModule {}
Optionally you can also provide your store directly to the
NgrxActionsModule and it will handle
creating the reducer for you and also enables the ability to use DI with your stores. So rather than
describing in
forRoot or
forFeature with
StoreModule, we call them on
NgrxActionsModule.
@NgModule({
imports: [
NgrxActionsModule.forRoot({
pizza: PizzaStore
})
],
providers: [PizzaStore]
})
export class AppModule {}
If you want to use NGRX effects, I've created a lettable operator that will allow you to pass the action class as the argument like this:
import { ofAction } from 'ngrx-actions';
@Injectable()
export class MyEffects {
constructor(
private update$: Actions,
private myService: MyService
) {}
@Effect()
Load$ = this.update$.pipe(
ofAction(Load),
switchMap(() => this.myService.getAll()),
map(res => new LoadSuccess(res))
);
}
In 3.x, we introduced a new decorator called
@Effect that you can define in your store
to perform async operations.
@Store({ delievered: false })
export class PizzaStore {
constructor(private pizzaService: PizzaService) {}
@Action(DeliverPizza)
deliverPizza(state) {
state.delivered = false;
}
@Effect(DeliverPizza)
deliverPizzaToCustomer(state, { payload }: DeliverPizza) {
this.pizzaService.deliver(payload);
}
}
Effects are always run after actions.
We didn't leave out selectors, there is a
Select decorator that accepts a (deep) path string. This looks like:
@Component({ ... })
export class MyComponent {
// Functions
@Select((state) => state.color) color$: Observable<string>;
// Array of props
@Select(['my', 'prop', 'color']) color$: Observable<strinv>;
// Deeply nested properties
@Select('my.prop.color') color$: Observable<string>;
// Implied by the name of the member
@Select() color: Observable<string>;
// Remap the slice to a new object
@Select(state => state.map(f => 'blue')) color$: Observable<string>;
}
This can help clean up your store selects. To hook it up, in the
AppModule you do:
import { NgrxActionsModule } from 'ngrx-actions';
@NgModule({
imports: [NgrxActionsModule]
})
export class AppModule {}
And you can start using it in any component. It also works with feature stores too. Note: The Select decorator has a limitation of lack of type checking due to TypeScript#4881.