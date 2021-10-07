openbase logo
ngrx

by npm
0.0.1-security (see all)

An npm package that holds a spot.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Reviews

Readme

Security holding package

This package contained malicious code and was removed from the registry by the npm security team. A placeholder was published to ensure users are not affected in the future.

Hunter Blackwell
7 months ago
7 months ago
Great Documentation

I've used NGRX both professionally and on some of my smaller personal projects (when state management was needed). Being able to utilize the Redux pattern inside of Angular is a great addition. On top of the normal Redux pattern, you also have access to NGRX effects, which solves an ongoing debate that Redux has had when trying to figure out where to put business logic alongside state.

gmachlev
November 2, 2020
November 2, 2020
Performant

setting up store on your angular app is not always easy. the concept that all your data stores in only one place and you have to work on with it gives the developers a little hardhack. once you decides you are going to reactive programming - this library give you the ability to control your state on your angular application.

