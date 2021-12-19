Fast graph renderer based on low level ShaderMaterial from three.js.

NOTE: please check graph-start repository with a fast way to bootstrap graph drawing application.

usage

This will render a simple graph in 3D:

var graph = require ( 'ngraph.graph' )(); graph.addLink( 1 , 2 ); var renderGraph = require ( 'ngraph.pixel' ); var renderer = renderGraph(graph);

By default use keyboard keys WASD to fly around, and click and drag with mouse to point the camera. This is not the most convenient way to navigate the scene, so your feedback is very welcome.

By default graph is laid out using pixel.layout module, which can layout graphs in both 3D:

and 2D spaces:

demo

You can take a look at available demos:

mouse events

How to detect when user clicks/hovers a node?

var renderGraph = require ( 'ngraph.pixel' ); var renderer = renderGraph(graph); renderer.on( 'nodeclick' , function ( node ) { console .log( 'Clicked on ' + JSON .stringify(node)); }); renderer.on( 'nodedblclick' , function ( node ) { console .log( 'Double clicked on ' + JSON .stringify(node)); }); renderer.on( 'nodehover' , function ( node ) { console .log( 'Hover node ' + JSON .stringify(node)); }); renderer.on( 'nodehover' , handler); renderer.off( 'nodehover' , handler);

custom node UI

How to set default node UI?

var graph = require ( 'ngraph.graph' )(); graph.addLink( 1 , 2 ); var renderGraph = require ( 'ngraph.pixel' ); var renderer = renderGraph(graph, { node : createNodeUI }); function createNodeUI ( node ) { return { color : 0xFF00FF , size : 20 }; }

var graph = require ( 'ngraph.graph' )(); var myNode = graph.addNode( 1 ); var renderGraph = require ( 'ngraph.pixel' ); var renderer = renderGraph(graph); var nodeUI = renderer.getNode(myNode.id); nodeUI.color = 0xFF0000 ; nodeUI.size = 30 ;

How to make transparent nodes?

Best way to do so, is tell the renderer that you are not interested in rendering such nodes:

var graph = require ( 'ngraph.graph' )(); graph.addNode( 1 ); graph.addNode( 2 , 'hidden' ); var renderGraph = require ( 'ngraph.pixel' ); var renderer = renderGraph(graph, { node : function createNodeUI ( node ) { if (node.data === 'hidden' ) return ; return { color : 0xFF00FF , size : 30 }; } });

Note: Hiding nodes from UI does not remove them from a graph or layout algorithm.

How to get node UI?

var graph = require ( 'ngraph.graph' )(); var node = graph.add( 2 , 3 ); var renderGraph = require ( 'ngraph.pixel' ); var renderer = renderGraph(graph); var ui = renderer.getNode(node.id); renderer.forEachNode( function ( nodeUI ) { }); graph.forEachNode( function ( nodeModel ) { var ui = renderer.getLink(nodeModel.id); });

custom link UI

The API for links is symmetrical to nodes. Please take a look below:

How to set default link color?

var graph = require ( 'ngraph.graph' )(); var myLink = graph.addLink( 1 , 2 ); var renderGraph = require ( 'ngraph.pixel' ); var renderer = renderGraph(graph, { link : createLinkUI }); function createLinkUI ( link ) { return { fromColor : 0xFF00FF , toColor : 0x00FFFF }; }

var graph = require ( 'ngraph.graph' )(); var myLink = graph.addLink( 1 , 2 ); var renderGraph = require ( 'ngraph.pixel' ); var renderer = renderGraph(graph); var linkUI = renderer.getLink(myLink.id); linkUI.fromColor = 0xFF0000 ; linkUI.toColor = 0x00FF00 ;

Best way to do so, is tell the renderer that you are not interested in rendering such links:

var graph = require ( 'ngraph.graph' )(); graph.addLink( 1 , 2 ); graph.addLink( 2 , 3 , 'hidden' ); var renderGraph = require ( 'ngraph.pixel' ); var renderer = renderGraph(graph, { link : function createLinkUI ( link ) { if (link.data === 'hidden' ) return ; return { fromColor : 0xFF00FF , toColor : 0x00FFFF }; } });

Note: Hiding links from UI does not remove them from a graph or layout algorithm.

How to get link UI?

var graph = require ( 'ngraph.graph' )(); var link = graph.addLink( 2 , 3 ); var renderGraph = require ( 'ngraph.pixel' ); var renderer = renderGraph(graph); var ui = renderer.getLink(link.id); renderer.forEachLink( function ( linkUI ) { }); graph.forEachLink( function ( linkModel ) { var ui = renderer.getLink(linkModel.id); });

Layout

How to make 2d layout?

var graph = require ( 'ngraph.graph' )(); var link = graph.addLink( 2 , 3 ); var renderGraph = require ( 'ngraph.pixel' ); var renderer = renderGraph(graph, { is3d : false });

How to change layout forces configuration

var graph = require ( 'ngraph.graph' )(); var link = graph.addLink( 2 , 3 ); var renderGraph = require ( 'ngraph.pixel' ); var renderer = renderGraph(graph, { physics : { springLength : 80 , springCoeff : 0.0002 , gravity : -1.2 , theta : 0.8 , dragCoeff : 0.02 } });

This is very early version of the library and your feedback is very much appreciated. Feel free to ping me over email, twitter, or open issue here. You can also join library discussion on gitter.

install

With npm do:

npm install ngraph .pixel

license

MIT