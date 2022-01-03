openbase logo
ngraph.generators

by Andrei Kashcha
19.3.1 (see all)

Graph generators

2.8K

GitHub Stars

37

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Graph generators

This module generates various graphs. It is part of larger ngraph family. If you need something not as simple as generated graphs, please check out ngraph.sparce-collection repository which contains graphs from University of Florida collection.

Build Status

Install

With npm do:

npm install ngraph.generators

If you prefer CDN you can also do:

<script src='https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/ngraph.generators@19.2.0/dist/ngraph.generators.min.js'></script>

In case of CDN the library will be accessible under global name generators

Supported graphs

All images below are clickable and point to interactive 3d visualization, done by ngraph.three library.

ladder

// Creates a ladder with 10 steps
var graph = require('ngraph.generators').ladder(10);

Ladder

complete

// Creates complete graph K6
var graph = require('ngraph.generators').complete(6);

Complete

completeBipartite

// Creates complete bipartite graph K 3,3.
var graph = require('ngraph.generators').completeBipartite(3, 3);

Complete Bipartite

balancedBinTree

// Creates balanced binary tree with n levels.
var graph = require('ngraph.generators').balancedBinTree(5);

Balanced Binary Tree

path

// Generates a path-graph with 10 steps.
var graph = require('ngraph.generators').path(10);

Path

circularLadder

// Generates a graph in a form of a circular ladder with 5 steps.
var graph = require('ngraph.generators').circularLadder(5);

Circular Ladder

grid

// Generates a graph in a form of a grid with 10 rows and 10 columns.
var graph = require('ngraph.generators').grid(10, 10);

Grid

grid3

// Generates a graph in a form of a 3d grid with 5 rows and 5 columns and 5 levels.
var graph = require('ngraph.generators').grid3(5, 5, 5);

Grid 3d

// Creates graph with 100 nodes and 0 links
var graph = require('ngraph.generators').noLinks(100);

No Links

cliqueCircle

var cliqueCount = 10;
var cliqueSize = 5;

// create a circle, with `cliqueCount` nodes. Each node is a fully connected
// graph with `cliqueSize` nodes
var graph = require('ngraph.generators').cliqueCircle(cliqueCount, cliqueSize);

WattsStrogatz

This is a "small world" random graph, generated by Watts and Strogatz model. In this model generator takes three arguments:

  • n - number of nodes
  • k - number of edges for each node. Originally node is connected with k nearest neighbours on a circle graph
  • b - probability of an edge rewrite. In other words node changes it's nearest neighbor to a random node inside graph with probability b.
// Creates graph with 100 nodes, each node is connected with 20 neighbours,
// and probability of neighbour to be outside of local node community is 1%.
var g1 = require('ngraph.generators').wattsStrogatz(100, 20, 0.00);
var g2 = require('ngraph.generators').wattsStrogatz(100, 20, 0.01);
var g3 = require('ngraph.generators').wattsStrogatz(100, 20, 0.10);
var g4 = require('ngraph.generators').wattsStrogatz(100, 20, 0.50);
var g5 = require('ngraph.generators').wattsStrogatz(20, 4, 0.02);

Watts Strogatz n = 100 k = 20 b = 0.00 (g1):

Watts Strogatz n = 100 k = 20 b = 0.00

Watts Strogatz n = 100 k = 20 b = 0.01 (g2):

Watts Strogatz n = 100 k = 20 b = 0.01

Watts Strogatz n = 100 k = 20 b = 0.10 (g3):

Watts Strogatz n = 100 k = 20 b = 0.10

Watts Strogatz n = 100 k = 20 b = 0.50 (g4):

Watts Strogatz n = 100 k = 20 b = 0.50

Watts Strogatz n = 20 k = 04 b = 0.02 (g5):

Watts Strogatz n = 20 k = 04 b = 0.02

Custom createGraph()

By default this library uses ngraph.graph module to create new instances of a graph. If you want to use your own module, you can use factory method:

var generate = require('ngraph.generators').factory(function createGraph() {
  // the following methods are required from the createGraph api:
  return {
    addLink(from, to) {
      // ...
    },
    addNode(nodeId) {
    },
    getNodesCount() {
    }
  }
});

// now generators have the same methods as regular ngraph.generators:
var graph = generate.ladder(3);
generate.grid(10, 10);
generate.balancedBinTree(4);
// etc.

