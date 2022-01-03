Graph generators

This module generates various graphs. It is part of larger ngraph family. If you need something not as simple as generated graphs, please check out ngraph.sparce-collection repository which contains graphs from University of Florida collection.

Install

With npm do:

npm install ngraph .generators

If you prefer CDN you can also do:

< script src = 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/ngraph.generators@19.2.0/dist/ngraph.generators.min.js' > </ script >

In case of CDN the library will be accessible under global name generators

Supported graphs

All images below are clickable and point to interactive 3d visualization, done by ngraph.three library.

ladder

var graph = require ( 'ngraph.generators' ).ladder( 10 );

complete

var graph = require ( 'ngraph.generators' ).complete( 6 );

completeBipartite

var graph = require ( 'ngraph.generators' ).completeBipartite( 3 , 3 );

balancedBinTree

var graph = require ( 'ngraph.generators' ).balancedBinTree( 5 );

path

var graph = require ( 'ngraph.generators' ).path( 10 );

circularLadder

var graph = require ( 'ngraph.generators' ).circularLadder( 5 );

grid

var graph = require ( 'ngraph.generators' ).grid( 10 , 10 );

grid3

var graph = require ( 'ngraph.generators' ).grid3( 5 , 5 , 5 );

var graph = require ( 'ngraph.generators' ).noLinks( 100 );

cliqueCircle

var cliqueCount = 10 ; var cliqueSize = 5 ; var graph = require ( 'ngraph.generators' ).cliqueCircle(cliqueCount, cliqueSize);

WattsStrogatz

This is a "small world" random graph, generated by Watts and Strogatz model. In this model generator takes three arguments:

n - number of nodes

- number of nodes k - number of edges for each node. Originally node is connected with k nearest neighbours on a circle graph

- number of edges for each node. Originally node is connected with nearest neighbours on a circle graph b - probability of an edge rewrite. In other words node changes it's nearest neighbor to a random node inside graph with probability b .

var g1 = require ( 'ngraph.generators' ).wattsStrogatz( 100 , 20 , 0.00 ); var g2 = require ( 'ngraph.generators' ).wattsStrogatz( 100 , 20 , 0.01 ); var g3 = require ( 'ngraph.generators' ).wattsStrogatz( 100 , 20 , 0.10 ); var g4 = require ( 'ngraph.generators' ).wattsStrogatz( 100 , 20 , 0.50 ); var g5 = require ( 'ngraph.generators' ).wattsStrogatz( 20 , 4 , 0.02 );

Watts Strogatz n = 100 k = 20 b = 0.00 (g1):

Watts Strogatz n = 100 k = 20 b = 0.01 (g2):

Watts Strogatz n = 100 k = 20 b = 0.10 (g3):

Watts Strogatz n = 100 k = 20 b = 0.50 (g4):

Watts Strogatz n = 20 k = 04 b = 0.02 (g5):

Custom createGraph()

By default this library uses ngraph.graph module to create new instances of a graph. If you want to use your own module, you can use factory method: