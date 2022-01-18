This is a force directed graph layout algorithm, that works in any dimension (2D, 3D, and above).
The library uses quad tree to speed up computation of long-distance forces.
This repository is part of ngraph family, and operates on
ngraph.graph data structure.
All force directed algorithms are iterative. We need to perform multiple iterations of an algorithm, before graph starts looking good:
// graph is an instance of `ngraph.graph` object.
var createLayout = require('ngraph.forcelayout');
var layout = createLayout(graph);
for (var i = 0; i < ITERATIONS_COUNT; ++i) {
layout.step();
}
// now we can ask layout where each node/link is best positioned:
graph.forEachNode(function(node) {
console.log(layout.getNodePosition(node.id));
// Node position is pair of x,y coordinates:
// {x: ... , y: ... }
});
graph.forEachLink(function(link) {
console.log(layout.getLinkPosition(link.id));
// link position is a pair of two positions:
// {
// from: {x: ..., y: ...},
// to: {x: ..., y: ...}
// }
});
If you'd like to perform graph layout in space with more than two dimensions, just add one argument to this line:
let layout = createLayout(graph, {dimensions: 3}); // 3D layout
let nodePosition = layout.getNodePosition(nodeId); // has {x, y, z} attributes
Even higher dimensions are not a problem for this library:
let layout = createLayout(graph, {dimensions: 6}); // 6D layout
// Every layout with more than 3 dimensions, say N, gets additional attributes:
// c4, c5, ... cN
let nodePosition = layout.getNodePosition(nodeId); // has {x, y, z, c4, c5, c6}
Note: Higher dimensionality comes at exponential cost of memory for every added dimension. See a performance section below for more details.
Recently immutability became a ruling principle of javascript world. This library
doesn't follow the rules, and results of
getNodePosition()/
getLinkPosition() will be
always the same for the same node. This is true:
layout.getNodePosition(1) === layout.getNodePosition(1);
Reason for this is performance. If you are interested in storing positions somewhere else, you can do it and they still will be updated after each force directed layout iteration.
Sometimes it's desirable to tell layout algorithm not to move certain nodes.
This can be done with
pinNode() method:
var nodeToPin = graph.getNode(nodeId);
layout.pinNode(nodeToPin, true); // now layout will not move this node
If you want to check whether node is pinned or not you can use
isNodePinned()
method. Here is an example how to toggle node pinning, without knowing it's
original state:
var node = graph.getNode(nodeId);
layout.pinNode(node, !layout.isNodePinned(node)); // toggle it
What if you still want to move your node according to some external factor (e.g.
you have initial positions, or user drags pinned node)? To do this, call
setNodePosition() method:
layout.setNodePosition(nodeId, x, y);
Like many other algorithms in
ngraph family, force layout monitors graph changes
via graph events.
It keeps layout up to date whenever graph changes:
var graph = require('ngraph.graph')(); // empty graph
var layout = require('ngraph.layout')(graph); // layout of empty graph
graph.addLink(1, 2); // create node 1 and 2, and make link between them
layout.getNodePosition(1); // returns position.
If you want to stop monitoring graph events, call
dispose() method:
layout.dispose();
Simulator calculates forces acting on each body and then deduces their position via Newton's law. There are three major forces in the system:
Body forces are calculated in
n*lg(n) time with help of Barnes-Hut algorithm implemented with quadtree.
// Configure
var physicsSettings = {
timeStep: 0.5,
dimensions: 2,
gravity: -12,
theta: 0.8,
springLength: 10,
springCoefficient: 0.8,
dragCoefficient: 0.9,
};
// pass it as second argument to layout:
var layout = require('ngraph.forcelayout')(graph, physicsSettings);
You can get current physics simulator from layout by checking
layout.simulator
property. This is a read only property.
Finally, it's often desirable to know how much space does our graph occupy. To
quickly get bounding box use
getGraphRect() method:
var rect = layout.getGraphRect();
// rect.min_x, rect.min_y - left top coordinates of the bounding box
// rect.max_x, rect.max_y - right bottom coordinates of the bounding box
This is advanced technique to get to internal state of the simulator. If you need
to get a node position use regular
layout.getNodePosition(nodeId) described
above.
In some cases you really need to manipulate physic attributes on a body level. To get to a single body by node id:
var graph = createGraph();
graph.addLink(1, 2);
// Get body that represents node 1:
var body = layout.getBody(1);
assert(
typeof body.pos.x === 'number' &&
typeof body.pos.y === 'number', 'Body has position');
assert(body.mass, 'Body has mass');
To iterate over all bodies at once:
layout.forEachBody(function(body, nodeId) {
assert(
typeof body.pos.x === 'number' &&
typeof body.pos.y === 'number', 'Body has position');
assert(graph.getNode(nodeId), 'NodeId is coming from the graph');
});
This library is focused on performance of physical simulation. We use quad tree data structure in 2D space to approximate long distance forces, and reduce amount of required computations.
When layout is performed in higher dimensions we use analogues tree data structure. By design
such tree requires to store
2^dimensions_count child nodes on each node. In practice, performing
layout in 6 dimensional space on a graph with a few thousand nodes yields decent performance
on modern mac book (graph can be both rendered and layed out at 60FPS rate).
Additionally, the vector algebra is optimized by a ad-hoc code generation. Essentially this means that upon first load of the library, we check the dimension of the space where you want to perform layout, and generate all required data structure to run fast in this space.
The code generation happens only once when dimension is requested. Any subsequent layouts in the same space would reuse generated codes. It is pretty fast and cool.
With npm do:
npm install ngraph.forcelayout
Or download from CDN:
<script src='https://unpkg.com/ngraph.forcelayout@3.0.0/dist/ngraph.forcelayout.min.js'></script>
If you download from CDN the library will be available under
ngraphCreateGraph global name.
MIT
I'd totally love it! Please email me, open issue here, tweet to me, or join discussion on gitter.
If you love this library, please consider sponsoring it at https://github.com/sponsors/anvaka or at https://www.patreon.com/anvaka