Library computes centrality for entire graph and returns object, where keys are nodes' identifiers and values are centrality values:

{ node_1 : centrality_value_for_node_1, node_2 : centrality_value_for_node_2 }

usage

var centrality = require ( 'ngraph.centrality' ); var g = require ( 'ngraph.graph' )(); g.addLink( 'fortran' , 'c' ); g.addLink( 'c' , 'c++' ); g.addLink( 'c++' , 'perl' ); g.addLink( 'c' , 'javascript' ); var degreeCentrality = centrality.degree(g); var inCentrality = centrality.degree(g, 'in' ); var outCentrality = centrality.degree(g, 'out' ); var sameAsDegreeCentrality = centrality.degree(g, 'inout' );

Performance of degree centrality calculation is:

inout : O(n) , where n is number of nodes

: , where is number of nodes in or out: O(n * a) , where a is the average number of edges per node

var centrality = require ( 'ngraph.centrality' ); var g = require ( 'ngraph.graph' )(); g.addLink( 'fortran' , 'c' ); g.addLink( 'c' , 'c++' ); g.addLink( 'c++' , 'perl' ); g.addLink( 'c' , 'javascript' ); var betweenness = centrality.betweenness(g); var directedBetweenness = centrality.betweenness(g, true );

Performance of betweenness calculation is O(n * e) time, and O(n + e) space where n is number of nodes and e is number of edges.

This library implements Brandes's algorithm published in A Faster Algorithm for Betweenness Centrality and further discussed in On Variants of Shortest-Path Betweenness Centrality and their Generic Computation.

In a connected graph, the normalized closeness centrality of a node is the average length of the shortest path between the node and all other nodes in the graph. Thus the more central a node is, the closer it is to all other nodes.

var centrality = require ( 'ngraph.centrality' ); var g = createGraph(); g.addLink( 1 , 2 ); g.addLink( 2 , 3 ); var closeness = centrality.closeness(g);

The eccentricity centrality of a node is the greatest distance between that node and any other node in the network. It can be thought of as how far a node is from the node most distant from it in the graph.

var centrality = require ( 'ngraph.centrality' ); var g = createGraph(); g.addLink( 1 , 2 ); g.addLink( 2 , 3 ); var eccentricity = centrality.eccentricity(g);

Since the graph's diameter equals maximum eccentricity, we can easily calculate this using the returned object:

var eccentricityValues = Object .keys(eccentricity).map( function ( key ) { return eccentricity[key]}); var diameter = Math .max.apply( null , eccentricityValues);

install

With npm do:

npm install ngraph .centrality

license

MIT

todo

It would be nice to have asynchronous version for each centrality calculator.