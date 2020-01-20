Demo
For Bower users,
$ bower install ngmap
Include
ng-map.min.js:
<script src="/bower_components/ngmap/build/scripts/ng-map.min.js"></script>
Include Google Maps:
<script src="http://maps.google.com/maps/api/js"></script>
Name your AngularJS app ngMap, or add it as a dependency
var myApp = angular.module('myApp', ['ngMap']);
To get the map instance use the
NgMap.getMap() function
app.controller('MyController', function(NgMap) {
NgMap.getMap().then(function(map) {
console.log(map.getCenter());
console.log('markers', map.markers);
console.log('shapes', map.shapes);
});
});
For npm users,
$ npm install ngmap
For Meteor users: https://atmospherejs.com/wormy/angularjs-google-maps
Simply wrap the map tag with
map-lazy-load="https://maps.google.com/maps/api/js".
<div map-lazy-load="https://maps.google.com/maps/api/js">
<ng-map center="41,-87" zoom="3"></ng-map>
</div>
If you need to pass in an API key to the javascript, you can set a scope
variable in your controller (e.g.
$scope.googleMapsUrl="https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?key=YOUR_KEY_HERE";).
This can be set from a constant value in your app to standardise the API key to pass to google for multiple controllers.
<div map-lazy-load="https://maps.google.com/maps/api/js"
map-lazy-load-params="{{googleMapsUrl}}">
<ng-map center="41,-87" zoom="3"></ng-map>
</div>
The usual reason why this happens is that the size of the map is changed after the map has been initialized. If you for some reason change the size of the div, you need to trigger the "resize" event and possible recenter the map.
var center = map.getCenter();
google.maps.event.trigger(map, "resize");
map.setCenter(center);
Ref.
Map,
Rectangle, or
Circle
`map.getBounds().contains(marker.getPosition());`
You can check this out: https://developers.google.com/maps/documentation/javascript/distancematrix. As you see, DistanceMatrix does not require map nor directive.
Another way to do this, is to use directions directive. As you see it here: https://rawgit.com/allenhwkim/angularjs-google-maps/master/testapp/directions2.html, you have access to DirectionsRenderer by using
map.directionsRenderers[id]
https://developers.google.com/maps/documentation/javascript/reference?hl=en#DirectionsRenderer
You use
getDirections() or
directions, then calculate the distance from there. e.g.,
Distance:
{{ map.directionsRenderers[0].directions.routes[0].legs[0].distance }}