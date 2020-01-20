openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ngm

ngmap

by Allen Kim
1.18.5 (see all)

The Simplest AngularJS Google Maps V3 Directive

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11.5K

GitHub Stars

1.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

82

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Angular Map

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Google Maps AngularJS Directive

Demo
Documentation
Road Trip By StreetView
Maps Can Talk | Custom Marker

If you like this, you also may like these:

Background

There is already one for this. However, I found myself taking a totally different approach than the existing one, such as:

  1. Everything in tag and attributes.
    Thus, users don't even need knowledge of JavaScript.
  2. Expose all original Google Maps V3 API to the user.
    No hiding, no wrapping or whatsoever. By doing so, programmers don't need to learn how to use this module. You only need to know Google Maps V3 API.

There is a blog that introduces this module. The title of it is 'Google Map As The Simplest Way'

To get started

For Bower users,

$ bower install ngmap

  1. Include ng-map.min.js: <script src="/bower_components/ngmap/build/scripts/ng-map.min.js"></script>

  2. Include Google Maps:
    <script src="http://maps.google.com/maps/api/js"></script>

  3. Name your AngularJS app ngMap, or add it as a dependency

    var myApp = angular.module('myApp', ['ngMap']);

To get the map instance use the NgMap.getMap() function

app.controller('MyController', function(NgMap) {
  NgMap.getMap().then(function(map) {
    console.log(map.getCenter());
    console.log('markers', map.markers);
    console.log('shapes', map.shapes);
  });
});

For npm users,

$ npm install ngmap

For Meteor users: https://atmospherejs.com/wormy/angularjs-google-maps

Lazy loading of Google Maps JavaScript

Simply wrap the map tag with map-lazy-load="https://maps.google.com/maps/api/js".

<div map-lazy-load="https://maps.google.com/maps/api/js">
  <ng-map center="41,-87" zoom="3"></ng-map>
</div>

If you need to pass in an API key to the javascript, you can set a scope variable in your controller (e.g. $scope.googleMapsUrl="https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?key=YOUR_KEY_HERE";). This can be set from a constant value in your app to standardise the API key to pass to google for multiple controllers.

<div map-lazy-load="https://maps.google.com/maps/api/js"
  map-lazy-load-params="{{googleMapsUrl}}">
  <ng-map center="41,-87" zoom="3"></ng-map>
</div>

FAQ

Grey area in Google Maps

The usual reason why this happens is that the size of the map is changed after the map has been initialized. If you for some reason change the size of the div, you need to trigger the "resize" event and possible recenter the map.

 var center = map.getCenter();
 google.maps.event.trigger(map, "resize");
 map.setCenter(center);

Ref.

Check if a marker is within Map, Rectangle, or Circle

`map.getBounds().contains(marker.getPosition());`

Calculate distance between two position

You can check this out: https://developers.google.com/maps/documentation/javascript/distancematrix. As you see, DistanceMatrix does not require map nor directive.

Another way to do this, is to use directions directive. As you see it here: https://rawgit.com/allenhwkim/angularjs-google-maps/master/testapp/directions2.html, you have access to DirectionsRenderer by using map.directionsRenderers[id]

https://developers.google.com/maps/documentation/javascript/reference?hl=en#DirectionsRenderer

You use getDirections() or directions, then calculate the distance from there. e.g.,

Distance: {{ map.directionsRenderers[0].directions.routes[0].legs[0].distance }}

Directives

  • bicycling-layer
  • custom-control
  • custom-marker (NEW)
  • directions (NEW)
  • drawing-manager (NEW)
  • dynamic-maps-engine-layer
  • fusion-tables-layer
  • heatmap-layer
  • info-window
  • kml-layer
  • map
  • map-data
  • map-lazy-load (NEW)
  • map-type
  • map_controller
  • maps-engine-layer
  • marker
  • overlay-map-type
  • places-auto-complete
  • shape
  • street-view-panorama (NEW)
  • traffic-layer
  • transit-layer

Advanced examples

Contributors

Contributing

  • Clone the repository from GitHub.
  • Change to the cloned directory.
  • npm install to install the build tools
  • gulp build to build the JavaScript & doc files in the /build folder & run the unit tests.
  • gulp clean to clean up the repository by removing files and folders from previous build.
  • gulp test to run the Karma unit test suite.
  • gulp test:e2e to run the Protractor test suite. For the first test run, you may need to update the protractor webdriver manager. It will show the command on screen if this is required (node_modules/gulp-protractor/node_modules/protractor/bin/webdriver-manager update).
  • gulp test:server will start a web server for the testapp on http://localhost:8888

License

MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Evgeny PshenitsynMoscow3 Ratings0 Reviews
10 months ago

Alternatives

fusionchartsFusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
16K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable
@angular-material-extensions/google-maps-autocompleteAutocomplete input component and directive for google-maps built with angular and material design | ANGULAR V9 SUPPORTED
GitHub Stars
153
Weekly Downloads
7K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
nmg
ngx-mapbox-glAngular binding of mapbox-gl-js
GitHub Stars
284
Weekly Downloads
9K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-mapsSyncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
1K
angular-cesiumJavaScript library for creating map based web apps using Cesium and Angular
GitHub Stars
164
Weekly Downloads
579
See 34 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial