openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ngm

ngma

by Elana Olson
1.0.6 (see all)

An analysis tool to determine which migration path from AngularJS to Angular is right for you.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

177

GitHub Stars

189

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ngMigration Assistant

ngMigration Assistant is an easy-to-use command line utility that scans an AngularJS application and recommends how to migrate to Angular.

ajs-app-dark-slow

Getting Started

Installing

Whether you are using npm or yarn package manager, install ngma globally.

npm install -g ngma

yarn global add ngma

Run the program

ngMigration Assistant will scan the current working directory or the input directory.

ngma <your_angularjs_app>

App Composition

Class: analysisTool

Runs the analysis on the provided directory and returns a recommendation on which migration path to take to Angular. It looks at the complexity, source lines of code (sloc), antipatterns, AngularJS version, and preparation necessary for migration. It identifies the files that need to be modified and the specific changes that will prepare the app for upgrading.

Methods

  • buildPathIgnoringGlobs() Builds a new filesystem by removing files matching the ignore globs using glob. Returns as an array of the new filesystem.
  • getGlobsFromGitignore() Parses .gitignore file into an array of globs and appends default globs to the array. Filters out patterns starting with ! from the array because ! means to never ignore. Returns the globs to ignore.
  • countLinesOfCode() asynchronous Counts sloc using node-sloc to traverse new filesystem returned by buildPathIgnoringGlobs(). Returns a promise that resolves to sloc.
  • runAnalysis() Traverses through filtered filesystem returned by buildPathIgnoringGlobs() and calls testFile() to run the individual tests.
  • runAntiPatternReport() asynchronous Creates the anti-pattern report and calculates the rewriteThreshold runRecommendation() uses. Each time an anti-pattern is found, general instructions and files needing corrections are appended to the preparation report. Returns a promise that resolves to the preparation report.
  • runRecommendation() asynchronous Recommendation algorithm that checks type of application (AngularJS, Angular, or hybrid), checks if sloc is under the rewriteThreshold, and checks if passes the ngUpgrade requirements. Returns a recommendation and preparation report.

Built With

Authors

Elana Olson - ellamaolson

License

Copyright Google Inc. All Rights Reserved. Use of this source code is governed by an MIT-style license that can be found in the LICENSE file at https://angular.io/license

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial