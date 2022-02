Simple way to manage typescipt | angular2 submodules from one repository

This is a base lib

If you want to try this out, please check tsm-cli and ngm-cli tools at npm

Developers

How to try this monster locally?

Git clone source repo In order to run this you need to build and link src folder with tsm-cli from npm, it is in dev dependencies already so just do:

$ npm run build

on linux npm link requires sudo

$ (sudo) ./node_module/.bin/tsm link -p src

now you have can use 2 tsm versions in parallel

local tsm - is from npm

global tsm - is your dev version

Have fun! ;)