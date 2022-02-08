Citation | Installation | Example | Usage | Command line | API doc | Interface classes | Website | Acknowledgment
An IPython/Jupyter widget to interactively view molecular structures and trajectories. Utilizes the embeddable NGL Viewer for rendering. Support for showing data from the file-system, RCSB PDB, simpletraj and from objects of analysis libraries mdtraj, pytraj, mdanalysis, ParmEd, rdkit, ase, HTMD, biopython, cctbx, pyrosetta, schrodinger's Structure
Should work with Python 3. If you experience problems, please file an issue.
Available on
conda-forge channel
conda install nglview -c conda-forge
# might need: jupyter-nbextension enable nglview --py --sys-prefix
# if you already installed nglview, you can `upgrade`
conda upgrade nglview --force
# might need: jupyter-nbextension enable nglview --py --sys-prefix
Available on PyPI
pip install nglview
# might need: jupyter-nbextension enable nglview --py --sys-prefix
Jupyterlab:
nglview works best with jupyterlab >= 3.0 and no further steps needed.
If you are using
notebook v5.0, you need to increase the
iopub_data_rate_limit
to visualize big structure (e.g: solvated system)
jupyter notebook --NotebookApp.iopub_data_rate_limit=10000000
Requirement:
ipywidgets >= 7.0,
notebook >= 4.2
The development version can be installed directly from github:
git clone https://github.com/arose/nglview
cd nglview
python setup.py install
# if you edit files in ./js folder, make sure to rebuild the code
cd js
npm install
# probably need to activate widgetsnbextension
# python -m ipykernel install --sys-prefix
# jupyter nbextension enable --py --sys-prefix widgetsnbextension
# jupyter nbextension enable --py --sys-prefix nglview
# tested with ipywidgets 5.2.2, notebook 4.2.1
Open a notebook
jupyter notebook
and issue
import nglview
view = nglview.show_pdbid("3pqr") # load "3pqr" from RCSB PDB and display viewer widget
view
A number of convenience functions are available to quickly display data from the file-system, RCSB PDB, simpletraj and from objects of analysis libraries mdtraj, pytraj, mdanalysis, ParmEd, rdkit, HTMD, biopython.
|Function
|Description
show_file(path)
|Shows any NGL supported file formats (pdb, gro, mol2, sdf, dx, ..) in
path
show_pdbid(pdbid)
|Shows
pdbid fetched from RCSB PDB
show_simpletraj(struc_path, traj_path)
|Shows structure & trajectory loaded with
simpletraj
show_mdtraj(traj)
|Shows
MDTraj trajectory
traj
show_pytraj(traj)
|Shows
PyTraj trajectory
traj
show_parmed(structure)
|Shows
ParmEd structure
show_mdanalysis(univ)
|Shows
MDAnalysis Universe or AtomGroup
univ
show_rdkit(mol)
|Shows
rdkit rdkit.Chem.rdchem.Mol
show_ase(atoms)
|Shows
ase Atoms
show_asetraj(traj)
|Shows
ase trajectory
traj
show_pymatgen(struct)
|Shows
pymatgen Structure
show_htmd(mol)
|Shows
HTMD Molecules
show_biopython(mol)
|Shows
Biopython structural entities
show_iotbx(mol)
|Shows
cctbx's iotbx structure
show_rosetta(pose)
|Shows
pyrosetta's Pose
show_iodata(obj)
|Shows
iodata's IOData
show_psi4(obj)
|Shows
psi4's Molecule
show_qcelemental
|Shows
QCelementary's Molecule
show_openbabel
|Shows
openbabel's OMol
show_prody
|Shows
prody's Ensemble or AtomGroup
view.add_representation('cartoon', selection='protein')
# or shorter
view.add_cartoon(selection="protein")
view.add_surface(selection="protein", opacity=0.3)
# specify color
view.add_cartoon(selection="protein", color='blue')
# specify residue
view.add_licorice('ALA, GLU')
# clear representations
view.clear_representations()
# update parameters for ALL cartoons of component 0 (default)
view.update_cartoon(opacity=0.4, component=0)
# remove ALL cartoons of component 0 (default)
view.remove_cartoon(opacity=0.4, component=0)
# Not using default representation
view = nv.show_file('your.pdb', default=False)
view.center()
view.add_rope()
Representations can also be changed by overwriting the
representations property
of the widget instance
view. The available
type and
params are described
in the NGL Viewer documentation.
view.representations = [
{"type": "cartoon", "params": {
"sele": "protein", "color": "residueindex"
}},
{"type": "ball+stick", "params": {
"sele": "hetero"
}}
]
The widget constructor also accepts a
representation argument:
initial_repr = [
{"type": "cartoon", "params": {
"sele": "protein", "color": "sstruc"
}}
]
view = nglview.NGLWidget(struc, representation=initial_repr)
view
# set the frame number
view.frame = 100
# parameters for the NGL stage object
view.stage.set_parameters(**{
# "percentages, "dist" is distance too camera in Angstrom
"clipNear": 0, "clipFar": 100, "clipDist": 10,
# percentages, start of fog and where on full effect
"fogNear": 0, "fogFar": 100,
# background color
"backgroundColor": "black",
})
# note: NGLView accepts both origin camel NGL keywords (e.g. "clipNear")
# and snake keywords (e.g "clip_near")
# parameters to control the `delay` between snapshots
# change `step` to play forward (positive value) or backward (negative value)
# note: experimental code
view.player.parameters = dict(delay=0.04, step=-1)
# update camera type
view.camera = 'orthographic'
# change background color
view.background = 'black'
# adding new trajectory
view.add_trajectory(traj)
# traj could be a `pytraj.Trajectory`, `mdtraj.Trajectory`, `MDAnalysis.Universe`,
# `parmed.Structure`, `htmd.Molecule` or derived class of `nglview.Trajectory`
# change representation
view[0].add_cartoon(...) # equal to view.add_cartoon(component=0)
view[1].add_licorice(...) # equal to view.add_licorice(component=1)
# Density volumes (MRC/MAP/CCP4, DX/DXBIN, CUBE)
# Or adding derived class of `nglview.Structure`
view.add_component('my.ccp4')
# add component from url
view.add_component('rcsb://1tsu.pdb')
# NOTE: Trajectory is a special case of component.
# coot mouse style (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coot_(software))
view.stage.set_parameters(mouse_preset='coot')
Require: moviepy (
pip install moviepy)
from nglview.contrib.movie import MovieMaker
movie = MovieMaker(view, output='my.gif', in_memory=True)
movie.make()
# open a notebook and import nglview
nglview
# Require installing pytraj (PR for other backends is welcome)
# open notebook, load `my.pdb` to pytraj's trajectory then display `view`
nglview my.pdb
# load density data
nglview my.ccp4
# open notebook, create trajectory with given topology `my.parm7` and trajecotry file `traj.nc`,
# then display `view`
nglview my.parm7 -c traj.nc
# load all trajectories with filename ending with 'nc'
# make sure to use quote " "
nglview my.parm7 -c "*.nc"
# open notebook, copy content from `myscript.py`
nglview myscript.py
# create a remote notebook
# just follow its instruction
nglview my.pdb --remote
nglview my.parm7 -c traj.nc --remote
nglview mynotebook.ipynb --remote
# demo (don't need pytraj)
nglview demo
# specify web browser
nglview my.pdb --browser=google-chrome
nglview contributors
oceans16 theme
If you would like to acknowledge our work, feel free to cite:
Hai Nguyen, David A Case, Alexander S Rose; NGLview - Interactive molecular graphics for Jupyter notebooks, Bioinformatics, , btx789, https://doi.org/10.1093/bioinformatics/btx789
Generally MIT, see the LICENSE file for details.