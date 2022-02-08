Citation | Installation | Example | Usage | Command line | API doc | Interface classes | Website | Acknowledgment

Try nglview online:

An IPython/Jupyter widget to interactively view molecular structures and trajectories. Utilizes the embeddable NGL Viewer for rendering. Support for showing data from the file-system, RCSB PDB, simpletraj and from objects of analysis libraries mdtraj, pytraj, mdanalysis, ParmEd, rdkit, ase, HTMD, biopython, cctbx, pyrosetta, schrodinger's Structure

Should work with Python 3. If you experience problems, please file an issue.

Installation

Released version

Available on conda-forge channel conda install nglview -c conda-forge conda upgrade nglview --force

Available on PyPI

pip install nglview

Jupyterlab: nglview works best with jupyterlab >= 3.0 and no further steps needed.

Notes

If you are using notebook v5.0, you need to increase the iopub_data_rate_limit to visualize big structure (e.g: solvated system)

jupyter notebook --NotebookApp.iopub_data_rate_limit= 10000000

Development version

Requirement: ipywidgets >= 7.0 , notebook >= 4.2

The development version can be installed directly from github:

notebook user

git clone https://github.com/arose/nglview cd nglview python setup.py install cd js npm install

Example

Notebooks: please see our Jupyter notebook examples

Simple demo for trajectory (take time to load): biomembrane

Showcase from users

Usage

Open a notebook

jupyter notebook

and issue

import nglview view = nglview.show_pdbid( "3pqr" ) view

A number of convenience functions are available to quickly display data from the file-system, RCSB PDB, simpletraj and from objects of analysis libraries mdtraj, pytraj, mdanalysis, ParmEd, rdkit, HTMD, biopython.

Function Description show_file(path) Shows any NGL supported file formats (pdb, gro, mol2, sdf, dx, ..) in path show_pdbid(pdbid) Shows pdbid fetched from RCSB PDB show_simpletraj(struc_path, traj_path) Shows structure & trajectory loaded with simpletraj show_mdtraj(traj) Shows MDTraj trajectory traj show_pytraj(traj) Shows PyTraj trajectory traj show_parmed(structure) Shows ParmEd structure show_mdanalysis(univ) Shows MDAnalysis Universe or AtomGroup univ show_rdkit(mol) Shows rdkit rdkit.Chem.rdchem.Mol show_ase(atoms) Shows ase Atoms show_asetraj(traj) Shows ase trajectory traj show_pymatgen(struct) Shows pymatgen Structure show_htmd(mol) Shows HTMD Molecules show_biopython(mol) Shows Biopython structural entities show_iotbx(mol) Shows cctbx's iotbx structure show_rosetta(pose) Shows pyrosetta's Pose show_iodata(obj) Shows iodata's IOData show_psi4(obj) Shows psi4's Molecule show_qcelemental Shows QCelementary's Molecule show_openbabel Shows openbabel's OMol show_prody Shows prody's Ensemble or AtomGroup

API

Representations

view.add_representation( 'cartoon' , selection= 'protein' ) view.add_cartoon(selection= "protein" ) view.add_surface(selection= "protein" , opacity= 0.3 ) view.add_cartoon(selection= "protein" , color= 'blue' ) view.add_licorice( 'ALA, GLU' ) view.clear_representations() view.update_cartoon(opacity= 0.4 , component= 0 ) view.remove_cartoon(opacity= 0.4 , component= 0 ) view = nv.show_file( 'your.pdb' , default= False ) view.center() view.add_rope()

Representations can also be changed by overwriting the representations property of the widget instance view . The available type and params are described in the NGL Viewer documentation.

view.representations = [ { "type" : "cartoon" , "params" : { "sele" : "protein" , "color" : "residueindex" }}, { "type" : "ball+stick" , "params" : { "sele" : "hetero" }} ]

The widget constructor also accepts a representation argument:

initial_repr = [ { "type" : "cartoon" , "params" : { "sele" : "protein" , "color" : "sstruc" }} ] view = nglview.NGLWidget(struc, representation=initial_repr) view

Properties

view.frame = 100

view.stage.set_parameters(**{ "clipNear" : 0 , "clipFar" : 100 , "clipDist" : 10 , "fogNear" : 0 , "fogFar" : 100 , "backgroundColor" : "black" , })

view.player.parameters = dict(delay= 0.04 , step= -1 )

view.camera = 'orthographic'

view.background = 'black'

Trajectory

view.add_trajectory(traj) view[ 0 ].add_cartoon(...) view[ 1 ].add_licorice(...)

Add extra component

view.add_component( 'my.ccp4' ) view.add_component( 'rcsb://1tsu.pdb' )

Mouse

view.stage.set_parameters(mouse_preset= 'coot' )

Interaction controls

Movie making

Require: moviepy ( pip install moviepy )

from nglview.contrib.movie import MovieMaker movie = MovieMaker(view, output= 'my.gif' , in_memory= True ) movie.make()

Embed widget

embed

API doc

Command line

nglview nglview my.pdb nglview my.ccp4 nglview my.parm7 -c traj.nc nglview my.parm7 -c "*.nc" nglview myscript.py nglview my.pdb --remote nglview my.parm7 -c traj.nc --remote nglview mynotebook.ipynb --remote nglview demo nglview my.pdb --browser=google-chrome

Website

Talks

Talks about NGL and nglview

Contributing

Projects integrating NGLView

AMBER - A package of programs for molecular dynamics simulations of proteins and nucleic acids

mbuild - A hierarchical, component based molecule builder

deepchem - Deep-learning models for Drug Discovery and Quantum Chemistry

htmd - High throughput molecular dynamics simulations

Moleidoscope - Molecular kaleidoscope

ssbio - Tools for enabling structural systems biology

hublib - hublib is a Python library for the HUBzero science gateway platform.

molPX: ipython API to visualize MD-trajectories along projected trajectories

nanoribbon

ase: Atomic Simulation Environment

pida: Software for analyzing multiple protein-protein interaction docking solutions,

pytim

MobleyLab/drug-computing Educational materials for, and related to, UC Irvine's Drug Discovery Computing Techniques course.

pyiron: an integrated development environment for implementing, testing, and running simulations in computational materials science.

BioSimSpace: An interoperable framework for biomolecular simulation

pyrod: PyRod - Tracing water molecules in molecular dynamics simulations

kugupu: kugupu - a molecular network generator to study charge transport pathways in amorphous materials

pnab: proto-Nucleic Acid Builder

opencadd: A Python library for structural cheminformatics

teachopencadd: TeachOpenCADD: a teaching platform for computer-aided drug design (CADD) using open source packages and data

query.libretexts.org: query.libretexts.org

datamol: A python library to work with molecules.

dynophores: Dynamic pharmacophore modeling of molecular interactions

pychemcurv: Discrete and local curvature applied to chemistry and chemical reactivity

AutoSolvate: Automated workflow for generating quantum chemistry calculation of explicitly solvated molecules

plipify: PLIPify: Protein-Ligand Interaction Frequencies across Multiple Structures

Melodia: Differential Geometry of Proteins Backbones

Acknowledgment

Funding: Hai Nguyen is supported by NIH Grant GM103297, "The Center for HIV RNA Studies" (2015 to 02-2017).

Many thanks to nglview contributors

Cite

If you would like to acknowledge our work, feel free to cite:

Hai Nguyen, David A Case, Alexander S Rose; NGLview - Interactive molecular graphics for Jupyter notebooks, Bioinformatics, , btx789, https://doi.org/10.1093/bioinformatics/btx789

License

Generally MIT, see the LICENSE file for details.