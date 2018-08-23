A small directive which essentially is a color picker but with a few extra functions - for AngularJS. Based on ng-color-picker.
Requirements: Angular 1.2+
npm install --save ngjs-color-picker
You may have to run
grunt wiredep
to make grunt automatically add the needed files to your
index.html.
Clone or download the repository and include the production file in your application.
<script type="text/javascript" src="dist/ngjs-color-picker.js"></script>
Inject the directive as a dependency in your app:
angular.module('myApp', ['ngjsColorPicker']);
For documentation, examples and usage see the GitHub page for this repository.
Run
npm install and then you're able to start dev server with
npm run serve
The server is then available at http://localhost:8080.
The file
dev/app/ngjs-color-picker.js is a symlink to
source/ngjs-color-picker.js, so you can edit either one of them and the change will be shown on the dev server.
(Development server environment created using awesome angular-webpack).