A small directive which essentially is a color picker but with a few extra functions - for AngularJS. Based on ng-color-picker.

Requirements: Angular 1.2+

Features

Customize the appearance of the color picker (vertical, horizontal, columns etc.)

Generate random colors

Generate gradient colors

Demo

Installation

npm install --save ngjs-color-picker

You may have to run

grunt wiredep

to make grunt automatically add the needed files to your index.html .

Clone or download the repository and include the production file in your application.

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "dist/ngjs-color-picker.js" > </ script >

Inject the directive as a dependency in your app:

angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'ngjsColorPicker' ]);

Usage and documentation

For documentation, examples and usage see the GitHub page for this repository.

Option prioritization

Custom colors Random colors Gradient Default colors

Contribute 🙌

Run npm install and then you're able to start dev server with

npm run serve

The server is then available at http://localhost:8080.

The file dev/app/ngjs-color-picker.js is a symlink to source/ngjs-color-picker.js , so you can edit either one of them and the change will be shown on the dev server.

(Development server environment created using awesome angular-webpack).

TODO