nginx-parser parse nginx log files in node.js

Installation

$ npm install nginxparser

Usage

To read a log file

var NginxParser = require ( 'nginxparser' ); var parser = new NginxParser( '$remote_addr - $remote_user [$time_local] ' + '"$request" $status $body_bytes_sent "$http_referer" "$http_user_agent"' ); parser.read(path, function ( row ) { console .log(row); }, function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( 'Done!' ) });

To read from stdin, pass - as the path.

To tail a log file (equivalent to tail -F )