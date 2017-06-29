openbase logo
ngi

nginxparser

by Chris O'Hara
2.1.0 (see all)

Parse nginx logs

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

nginx-parser parse nginx log files in node.js

Installation

$ npm install nginxparser

Usage

To read a log file

var NginxParser = require('nginxparser');

var parser = new NginxParser('$remote_addr - $remote_user [$time_local] '
        + '"$request" $status $body_bytes_sent "$http_referer" "$http_user_agent"');

parser.read(path, function (row) {
    console.log(row);
}, function (err) {
    if (err) throw err;
    console.log('Done!')
});

To read from stdin, pass - as the path.

To tail a log file (equivalent to tail -F)

parser.read(path, { tail: true }, function (row) {
    //...
});

