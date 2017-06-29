nginx-parser parse nginx log files in node.js
$ npm install nginxparser
To read a log file
var NginxParser = require('nginxparser');
var parser = new NginxParser('$remote_addr - $remote_user [$time_local] '
+ '"$request" $status $body_bytes_sent "$http_referer" "$http_user_agent"');
parser.read(path, function (row) {
console.log(row);
}, function (err) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log('Done!')
});
To read from stdin, pass
- as the path.
To tail a log file (equivalent to
tail -F)
parser.read(path, { tail: true }, function (row) {
//...
});