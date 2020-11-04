This Javascript script beautifies and formats Nginx configuration files like so:
Please see Installation section below.
NodeJS is needed to run this program.
pacaur -S nginxbeautifier
npm install -g nginxbeautifier
simpley clone our repository and copy the executable to your /usr/bin so you can use it anywhere on the system(unix only).
git clone https://github.com/vasilevich/nginxbeautifier
cp nginxbeautifier/nginxbeautifier.js /usr/bin/nginxbeautifier
Usage: nginxbeautifier [OPTION]... [FILE]...
Description: Formats nginx conf files into a more readable format by re-indenting the lines.
Mandatory arguments to long options are mandatory for short options too, Arguments are case insensitive.
-h, --help, Show this help text.
-s, --space, Amount of spaces to indent with, Can not be used if tabs are specified.
-t, --tabs, Amount of tabs to indent with, Can not be used if spaces are specified.
-dj, --dontjoin, --dont-join, if set to true, commands such as 'server' and '{' will be on a seperate line, false by default ('server {' )
-r, --recursive, scan the whole current folder, and all sub folders recursively.
-i, --input, The file to input, is optional if you provide a path after all the arguments.
-o, --output, The file to output to, is optional if you provide a path after all the arguments.
-e, -ext, --extension, The extension of the config file to look for(.conf by default).
(1)>nginxbeautifier -s 4 -r sites-enabled/
(2)>nginxbeautifier -s 4 -r /etc/nginx/sites-enabled/
(3)>nginxbeautifier -s 4 -i /etc/nginx/sites-enabled/site.conf -o /etc/nginx/sites-enabled/newSite.conf
(4)>nginxbeautifier -s 4 -i /etc/nginx/sites-enabled/site.conf
(5)>nginxbeautifier -s 4 -i /etc/nginx/sites-enabled/
(6)>nginxbeautifier -t 4 -i /etc/nginx/sites-enabled/
(7)>nginxbeautifier -t 4 /etc/nginx/sites-enabled/
(8)>nginxbeautifier -t 4 -i /etc/nginx/sites-enabled/ -o /etc/nginx/new-sites-enabled/*
Michał Słomkowski - Original code was ported from their project(nginxfmt.py), and also used their readme.md as a template. some methods were rewritten or changed a bit, but most of the code follows their design.
I am keeping the same licenese format as the one that was given by the owner of the project the code was ported from: Apache 2.0.
nginxbeautify - derived from this project, and much improved, by adding modularity and much more, by Denys Vitali, you should check it out!