nginx-conf is a node module for making changes to an nginx configuration file programmatically.

Installation

npm install nginx-conf

This library has no dependencies.

Breaking Changes

Version 2.0.0 changed the way that single directives are accessed. In short, everything is now array-indexed.

conf.nginx.foo.bar._value; conf.nginx.foo[ 0 ].bar[ 0 ]._value;

Usage

Pretend you have an nginx config file like this one.

Note that all public methods are prefixed with _ so that they (hopefully) don't clash with nginx's directives.

Note: *_content_by_lua_block directives are supported in >=v1.3.0 .

import {NginxConfFile} from '../../' ; const filename = ` ${__dirname} /../files/readme.conf` ; NginxConfFile.create(filename, function ( err, conf ) { if (err || !conf) { console .log(err); return ; } console .log( 'user: ' + conf.nginx.user?.[ 0 ]._value); console .log( 'http.server.listen: ' + conf.nginx.http?.[ 0 ].server?.[ 0 ].listen?.[ 0 ]._value); console .log( 'http.server.location.root:' + conf.nginx.http?.[ 0 ].server?.[ 0 ].location?.[ 3 ].root?.[ 0 ]._value); const onFlushed = () => { console .log( 'finished writing to disk' ); }; conf.on( 'flushed' , onFlushed); if (conf.nginx.events?.[ 0 ].connections) { conf.nginx.events[ 0 ].connections[ 0 ]._value = 1000 ; conf.die(filename); conf.nginx.events[ 0 ].connections[ 0 ]._value = 2000 ; } conf.live( ` ${filename} .bak` ); conf.flush(); if (conf.nginx.http) { conf.nginx.http[ 0 ]._add( 'add_header' , 'Cache-Control max-age=315360000, public' ); console .log(conf.nginx.http[ 0 ].add_header?.[ 0 ]._value); conf.nginx.http[ 0 ]._add( 'add_header' , 'X-Load-Balancer lb-01' ); conf.nginx.http[ 0 ]._add( 'add_header' , 'X-Secure true' ); console .log(conf.nginx.http[ 0 ].add_header?.[ 0 ]._value); console .log(conf.nginx.http[ 0 ].add_header?.[ 1 ]._value); console .log(conf.nginx.http[ 0 ].add_header?.[ 2 ]._value); conf.nginx.http[ 0 ]._remove( 'add_header' ); conf.nginx.http[ 0 ]._remove( 'add_header' , 1 ); } conf.nginx.http?.[ 0 ]._add( 'server' ); conf.nginx.http?.[ 0 ].server?.[ 0 ]._add( 'listen' , '80' ); conf.nginx.http?.[ 0 ]._add( 'server' ); conf.nginx.http?.[ 0 ].server?.[ 1 ]._add( 'listen' , '443' ); conf.nginx.http?.[ 0 ].server?.[ 1 ]._add( 'location' , '/' ); conf.nginx.http?.[ 0 ].server?.[ 1 ].location?.[ 0 ]._add( 'root' , '/var/www/example.com' ); conf.nginx.http?.[ 0 ]._add( 'events' , '' , []); conf.nginx.http?.[ 0 ].server?.[ 0 ].location?.[ 0 ]._addVerbatimBlock( 'rewrite_by_lua_block' , '

\ ngx.say("this is a lua block!")

\ res = ngx.location.capture("/memc",

\ { args = { cmd = "incr", key = ngx.var.uri } }

\ )' ); conf.off( 'flushed' , onFlushed); conf.on( 'flushed' , () => { console .log( 'finished writing to disk, exiting' ); process.exit(); }); conf.flush(); });

Support for comments is supported-ish. Comments are attached to directives, and will always be rendered above the directive when using toString() (or _getString() ).

Comments can be added, removed and updated via the _comments array on a node.

console .log(conf.nginx.events[ 0 ].use[ 0 ]._comments.length); console .log(conf.nginx.events[ 0 ].use[ 0 ]._comments[ 0 ]); conf.nginx.events[ 0 ].use[ 0 ]._comments.splice( 0 , 1 ); conf.nginx.events[ 0 ].use[ 0 ]._comments.push( 'my new comment' ); console .log(conf.nginx.events[ 0 ].use[ 0 ]._comments.length); console .log(conf.nginx.events[ 0 ].use[ 0 ]._comments[ 0 ]); conf.nginx.events[ 0 ].use[ 0 ]._comments[ 0 ] = 'updated' ; console .log(conf.nginx.events[ 0 ].use[ 0 ]._comments[ 0 ]);

If the comment is in a weird place (like in the middle of a directive), it'll still be attached to the node. If it's after the directive (after the semicolon or closing brace), it will be attached to the next node, or ignored if it's at the end of the file.

Assuming this nginx configuration:

foo bar;

You will have this object structure:

console .log(conf.nginx.foo[ 0 ]._value); console .log(conf.nginx.foo[ 0 ]._comments[ 0 ]);

But if the comment comes after:

foo bar;

console .log(conf.nginx.foo[ 0 ]._value); console .log(conf.nginx.foo[ 0 ]._comments.length);

Development

git clone git@github.com:tmont/nginx-conf.git cd nginx-conf npm install npm test

If you're making changes, you should run npm run watch in a separate terminal. tsc will output the JavaScript in the dist/ directory. The tests reference the JavaScript files in dist/ , not the TypeScript files elsewhere.