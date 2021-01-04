nginx-conf is a node module for making changes to an nginx configuration
file programmatically.
npm install nginx-conf
This library has no dependencies.
Version
2.0.0 changed the way that single directives are accessed. In short, everything
is now array-indexed.
// Pre 2.0.0:
conf.nginx.foo.bar._value;
// 2.0.0+
conf.nginx.foo[0].bar[0]._value;
Pretend you have an nginx config file like this one.
Note that all public methods are prefixed with
_ so that they (hopefully) don't clash with
nginx's directives.
Note:
*_content_by_lua_block directives are supported in
>=v1.3.0.
// vanilla JS: const NginxConfFile = require('nginx-conf').NginxConfFile;
import {NginxConfFile} from '../../';
const filename = `${__dirname}/../files/readme.conf`;
NginxConfFile.create(filename, function (err, conf) {
if (err || !conf) {
console.log(err);
return;
}
// reading values
console.log('user: ' + conf.nginx.user?.[0]._value);
console.log('http.server.listen: ' + conf.nginx.http?.[0].server?.[0].listen?.[0]._value);
console.log('http.server.location.root:' + conf.nginx.http?.[0].server?.[0].location?.[3].root?.[0]._value);
//writing values
//NginxConfFile.create() automatically sets up a sync, so that whenever
//a value is changed, or a node is removed/added, the file gets updated
//immediately
const onFlushed = () => {
console.log('finished writing to disk');
};
conf.on('flushed', onFlushed);
//listen to the flushed event to determine when the new file has been flushed to disk
if (conf.nginx.events?.[0].connections) {
conf.nginx.events[0].connections[0]._value = 1000;
//don't write to disk when something changes
conf.die(filename);
conf.nginx.events[0].connections[0]._value = 2000; //change remains local, not in /etc/nginx.conf
}
//write to a different file
conf.live(`${filename}.bak`);
//force the synchronization
conf.flush();
//adding and removing directives
if (conf.nginx.http) {
conf.nginx.http[0]._add('add_header', 'Cache-Control max-age=315360000, public');
console.log(conf.nginx.http[0].add_header?.[0]._value); //Cache-Control max-age=315360000, public
conf.nginx.http[0]._add('add_header', 'X-Load-Balancer lb-01');
conf.nginx.http[0]._add('add_header', 'X-Secure true');
console.log(conf.nginx.http[0].add_header?.[0]._value); //Cache-Control max-age=315360000, public
console.log(conf.nginx.http[0].add_header?.[1]._value); //X-Load-Balancer lb-01
console.log(conf.nginx.http[0].add_header?.[2]._value); //X-Secure true
conf.nginx.http[0]._remove('add_header'); //removes add_header[0]
conf.nginx.http[0]._remove('add_header', 1); //removes add_header[1]
}
//adding a new block
conf.nginx.http?.[0]._add('server');
conf.nginx.http?.[0].server?.[0]._add('listen', '80');
//that'll create something like this:
/*
server {
listen 80;
}
*/
//multiple blocks
conf.nginx.http?.[0]._add('server');
conf.nginx.http?.[0].server?.[1]._add('listen', '443');
/*
server {
listen 80;
}
server {
listen 443;
}
*/
// blocks with values:
conf.nginx.http?.[0].server?.[1]._add('location', '/');
conf.nginx.http?.[0].server?.[1].location?.[0]._add('root', '/var/www/example.com');
/*
server {
location / {
root /var/www/example.com;
}
}
*/
// you can also create empty blocks
conf.nginx.http?.[0]._add('events', '', []); // events { }
// lua blocks also work, but you can't put a mismatched "{" or "}" in a comment!
conf.nginx.http?.[0].server?.[0].location?.[0]._addVerbatimBlock('rewrite_by_lua_block', '\n\
ngx.say("this is a lua block!")\n\
res = ngx.location.capture("/memc",\n\
{ args = { cmd = "incr", key = ngx.var.uri } }\n\
)'
);
// remove old listener
conf.off('flushed', onFlushed);
// kill process when done writing to disk
conf.on('flushed', () => {
console.log('finished writing to disk, exiting');
process.exit();
});
conf.flush();
});
Support for comments is supported-ish. Comments are attached to directives, and will always
be rendered above the directive when using
toString() (or
_getString()).
Comments can be added, removed and updated via the
_comments array on a node.
console.log(conf.nginx.events[0].use[0]._comments.length); // 1
console.log(conf.nginx.events[0].use[0]._comments[0]); // use [ kqueue | rtsig | epoll | /dev/poll | select | poll ];
//remove the comment
conf.nginx.events[0].use[0]._comments.splice(0, 1);
//add a new one
conf.nginx.events[0].use[0]._comments.push('my new comment');
console.log(conf.nginx.events[0].use[0]._comments.length); // 1
console.log(conf.nginx.events[0].use[0]._comments[0]); //my new comment
//update a comment's text
conf.nginx.events[0].use[0]._comments[0] = 'updated';
console.log(conf.nginx.events[0].use[0]._comments[0]); //updated
If the comment is in a weird place (like in the middle of a directive), it'll still be attached to the node. If it's after the directive (after the semicolon or closing brace), it will be attached to the next node, or ignored if it's at the end of the file.
Assuming this nginx configuration:
foo #comment
bar;
You will have this object structure:
console.log(conf.nginx.foo[0]._value); //bar
console.log(conf.nginx.foo[0]._comments[0]); //comment
But if the comment comes after:
foo bar;
#comment
console.log(conf.nginx.foo[0]._value); //bar
console.log(conf.nginx.foo[0]._comments.length); //0
git clone git@github.com:tmont/nginx-conf.git
cd nginx-conf
npm install
npm test
If you're making changes, you should run
npm run watch in a separate
terminal.
tsc will output the JavaScript in the
dist/ directory.
The tests reference the JavaScript files in
dist/, not the TypeScript
files elsewhere.
Only the stuff in
dist/ is included in the NPM package.