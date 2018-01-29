ngimport

ES6 imports for $http, $log, and other Angular 1 services

Install

yarn add ngimport angular npm install ngimport angular --save

If you're using ngResource, also install ngimport-ngresource.

Example

Note: This example is in TypeScript, but it works equally well in plain JavaScript.

import {IHttpService, ILogService, IPromise} from 'angular' angular.factory( 'Get' , function ( $http: IHttpService, $log: ILogService ) { return function ( url: string ): IPromise < string > { return $http.get(url).then( data => { $log.info( 'Got data!' , data) return data }) } }) export interface Get { (url: string ): IPromise< string > }

import {IPromise} from 'angular' import {$http, $log} from 'ngimport' export function Get ( url: string ): IPromise < string > { return $http.get(url).then( data => { $log.info( 'Got data!' , data) return data }) }

Full Example

angular. module ('myModule', []) // Contents of Get.ts: import {IHttpService, ILogService, IPromise} from 'angular' angular. module ('myModule').factory('Get', function( $http: IHttpService, $log: ILogService ) { return function ( url: string ): IPromise < string > { return $http.get(url).then( data => { $log.info( 'Got data!' , data) return data }) } }) export interface Get { (url: string ): IPromise< string > } import {Get} from './Get' angular. module ('myModule').component('MyComponent', { controller: class MyComponentController { constructor ( private Get: Get ) {}, get () { this .Get( '/foo' ).then( data => ...) } } })

angular. module ('myModule', ['bcherny/ngimport']) // Contents of Get.ts: import {IPromise} from 'angular' import {$http, $log} from 'ngimport' export function Get ( url: string ): IPromise < string > { return $http.get(url).then( data => { $log.info( 'Got data!' , data) return data }) } import {Get} from './Get' angular. module ('myModule').component('MyComponent', { controller: class MyComponentController { get () { Get( '/foo' ).then( data => ...) } } })

Angular 1 DI made sense when there was no JavaScript module standard. But with the advent of CommonJS, and now ES Modules, Angular DI only makes your code less portable.

If you add TypeScript to the mix, you'll often find yourself repeating class interface definitions: you might create a typed service class, but because its dependencies are injected via a closure, you can't export the class directly, and instead need to create a second interface and export it instead! And if you use the class' constructor to inject dependencies, then you can't pass arguments to a new instance of your constructor!

With the ngimport approach, all of these issues are solved.

But the biggest benefit is your code becomes much more portable: you can mix and match Angular 1, Angular 2, or even React components with zero friction. And if you're using TypeScript, you can do all of this in a 100% typesafe way.

Upsides of this approach

No more ugly, proprietary DI! Use standard imports

No lock in: easy migration path to Angular2, React, etc.

Use constructors to pass in arguments, rather than for DI

Avoid duplicated TypeScript interface declarations

Mock Angular dependencies with $provide in your unit tests, as usual

in your unit tests, as usual Assert against HTTP requests with $httpBackend in your unit tests, as usual

in your unit tests, as usual Use it as an adapter to migrate your codebase to imports piece by piece

Using this technique to wrap your own legacy modules

You can easily use the same technique that ngimport uses to expose your own, legacy Angular 1 modules via ES6 import s. Let's say you have the following code:

angular .module( 'myModule' , []) .service( 'fooService' , function ( $http ) { this .foo = function ( ) { return $http.get( '/url' ) } })

To consume fooService today, you need to DI it; instead, let's expose it and its typings so we can import it:

import {IPromise, module } from 'angular' export let fooService = undefined interface FooService { foo: () => IPromise<{ data: string }> } module ('myModule').run(function ($injector) { fooService = <FooService>$injector.get( 'fooService' ) })

Voila! Now instead of DIing fooService , we can now simply write import {fooService} from './fooService' . We then have the freedom to migrate fooService to TypeScript/ES6 at our own pace.

Limitations

Angular builtins ( $http , $rootScope ) will be undefined until you bootstrap your app. This is due to the way Angular creates injectors. Be careful to either not use these builtins at the top level, or bootstrap the app before you do.

, ) will be undefined until you bootstrap your app. This is due to the way Angular creates injectors. Be careful to either not use these builtins at the top level, or bootstrap the app before you do. If transpiling to CommonJS, be careful to destructure the import rather than importing a default value. Otherwise when the exported reference updates, your consumer will still have a pointer to the old, undefined reference.

License

MIT

Running the tests

npm test

Todo