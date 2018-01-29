ES6 imports for $http, $log, and other Angular 1 services
# Using Yarn:
yarn add ngimport angular
# Or, using NPM:
npm install ngimport angular --save
If you're using ngResource, also install ngimport-ngresource.
Note: This example is in TypeScript, but it works equally well in plain JavaScript.
import {IHttpService, ILogService, IPromise} from 'angular'
angular.factory('Get', function($http: IHttpService, $log: ILogService) {
return function(url: string): IPromise<string> {
return $http.get(url).then(data => {
$log.info('Got data!', data)
return data
})
}
})
export interface Get {
(url: string): IPromise<string>
}
import {IPromise} from 'angular'
import {$http, $log} from 'ngimport'
export function Get(url: string): IPromise<string> {
return $http.get(url).then(data => {
$log.info('Got data!', data)
return data
})
}
angular.module('myModule', [])
// Contents of Get.ts:
import {IHttpService, ILogService, IPromise} from 'angular'
angular.module('myModule').factory('Get', function(
$http: IHttpService,
$log: ILogService
) {
return function(url: string): IPromise<string> {
return $http.get(url).then(data => {
$log.info('Got data!', data)
return data
})
}
})
export interface Get {
(url: string): IPromise<string>
}
// Contents of MyComponent.ts:
import {Get} from './Get'
angular.module('myModule').component('MyComponent', {
controller: class MyComponentController {
constructor(private Get: Get) {},
get() {
this.Get('/foo').then(data => ...)
}
}
})
angular.module('myModule', ['bcherny/ngimport'])
// Contents of Get.ts:
import {IPromise} from 'angular'
import {$http, $log} from 'ngimport'
export function Get(url: string): IPromise<string> {
return $http.get(url).then(data => {
$log.info('Got data!', data)
return data
})
}
// Contents of MyComponent.ts:
import {Get} from './Get'
angular.module('myModule').component('MyComponent', {
controller: class MyComponentController {
get() {
Get('/foo').then(data => ...)
}
}
})
Angular 1 DI made sense when there was no JavaScript module standard. But with the advent of CommonJS, and now ES Modules, Angular DI only makes your code less portable.
If you add TypeScript to the mix, you'll often find yourself repeating class interface definitions: you might create a typed service class, but because its dependencies are injected via a closure, you can't export the class directly, and instead need to create a second interface and export it instead! And if you use the class' constructor to inject dependencies, then you can't pass arguments to a new instance of your constructor!
With the ngimport approach, all of these issues are solved.
But the biggest benefit is your code becomes much more portable: you can mix and match Angular 1, Angular 2, or even React components with zero friction. And if you're using TypeScript, you can do all of this in a 100% typesafe way.
$provide in your unit tests, as usual
$httpBackend in your unit tests, as usual
You can easily use the same technique that ngimport uses to expose your own, legacy Angular 1 modules via ES6
imports. Let's say you have the following code:
// Contents of myModule.js:
angular
.module('myModule', [])
.service('fooService', function($http) {
this.foo = function() {
return $http.get('/url')
}
})
To consume
fooService today, you need to DI it; instead, let's expose it and its typings so we can
import it:
// Contents of fooService.ts:
import {IPromise, module} from 'angular'
export let fooService = undefined
interface FooService {
foo: () => IPromise<{ data: string }>
}
module('myModule').run(function ($injector) {
fooService = <FooService>$injector.get('fooService')
})
Voila! Now instead of DIing
fooService, we can now simply write
import {fooService} from './fooService'. We then have the freedom to migrate
fooService to TypeScript/ES6 at our own pace.
$http,
$rootScope) will be undefined until you bootstrap your app. This is due to the way Angular creates injectors. Be careful to either not use these builtins at the top level, or bootstrap the app before you do.
MIT
npm test