Downloads/wk

3K

GitHub Stars

105

Maintenance

Last Commit

24d ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular localStorage

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable

Readme

ngforage

localforage bindings for Angular

NPM link

Installation For Angular versions >=13.0.0 and ngforage versions >=7.0.0 you can use Angular CLI: ```bash ng add ngforage ```

You can also npm install manually:

 npm install localforage@^1.9.0 ngforage@^7.0.0 # Angular 13
 npm install localforage@^1.5.0 ngforage@^6.0.0 # Angular 9
 npm install localforage@^1.5.0 ngforage@^5.0.0 # Angular 8
 npm install localforage@^1.5.0 ngforage@^4.0.0 # Angular 7
 npm install localforage@^1.5.0 ngforage@^3.0.0 # Angular 6
 npm install localforage@^1.5.0 ngforage@^2.0.0 # Angular 5
Basic Usage ```typescript import {DEFAULT_CONFIG, NgForageOptions, NgForageConfig, Driver} from 'ngforage'; @NgModule({ providers: [ // One way of configuring ngForage { provide: DEFAULT_CONFIG, useValue: { name: 'MyApp', driver: [ // defaults to indexedDB -> webSQL -> localStorage Driver.INDEXED_DB, Driver.LOCAL_STORAGE ] } as NgForageOptions } ] }) export class AppModule{ // An alternative way of configuring ngforage public constructor(ngfConfig: NgForageConfig) { ngfConfig.configure({ name: 'MyApp', driver: [ // defaults to indexedDB -> webSQL -> localStorage Driver.INDEXED_DB, Driver.LOCAL_STORAGE ] }); } } ``` ```typescript import {NgForage, Driver, NgForageCache, CachedItem} from 'ngforage'; 
@Component({
  /* If you plan on making per-component config adjustments, add the services to the component's providers
   * to receive fresh instances; otherwise, skip the providers section.
   */
  providers: [NgForage, NgForageCache]
})
class SomeComponent implements OnInit {
  constructor(private readonly ngf: NgForage, private readonly cache: NgForageCache) {}
  
  public getItem<T = any>(key: string): Promise<T> {
    return this.ngf.getItem<T>(key);
  }
  
  public getCachedItem<T = any>(key: string): Promise<T | null> {
    return this.cache.getCached<T>(key)
      .then((r: CachedItem<T>) => {
        if (!r.hasData || r.expired) {
          return null;
        }
        
        return r.data;
      })
  }
  
  public ngOnInit() {
    this.ngf.name = 'SomeStore';
    this.cache.driver = Driver.LOCAL_STORAGE;
  }
}

</details>

<details>
<summary>Store instances</summary>

It is recommended to declare `NgForage` and/or `NgForageCache` in providers
if you're not using the default configuration. The running configuration
hash is used to create and reuse drivers (e.g. different IndexedDB
databases), therefore setting it on a shared instance might have
unintended side-effects.
</details>

<details>
<summary>Defining a Driver</summary>

1. Define a driver as described in the [localForage docs](https://localforage.github.io/localForage/#driver-api-definedriver)
2. Plug it in, either directly through localForage or through `NgForageConfig`:

```typescript
import {NgModule} from "@angular/core";
import {NgForageConfig} from 'ngforage';
import localForage from 'localforage';

// Your driver definition
const myDriver: LocalForageDriver = {/*...*/};

// Define it through localForage
localForage.defineDriver(myDriver)
  .then(() => console.log('Defined!'))
  .catch(console.error);

@NgModule({})
export class AppModule {

  constructor(conf: NgForageConfig) {
    // Or through NgForageConfig
    conf.defineDriver(myDriver)
      .then(() => console.log('Defined!'))
      .catch(console.error);
  }
}

Deryk Jamabo2 Ratings0 Reviews
Full-stack developer @ Q-Soft Studio
6 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable

this library saved me a big deal, especially the caching feature. Fantastic work would totally use it in my next project

0

