openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ngeo

by camptocamp
2.7.0-latest.20220216T080827Z.c5082e5c8 (see all)

Library combining OpenLayers and AngularJS

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

126

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

62

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

ngeo

ngeo is a JS library that aims to ease the development of applications based on AngularJS and OpenLayers.

More specifically, ngeo is a collection of AngularJS Components and Services useful for developing applications combining AngularJS and OpenLayers.

ngeo uses webpack: webpack gives you the possibility to use easily only the specific part of JavaScript, css and html that you need for your application.

If you use ngeo we recommend that you also use webpack, because this is the way we design and use ngeo at Camptocamp. But using webpack is not strictly mandatory: standalone builds of ngeo can be created.

To know more about ngeo take a look at:

  • The examples
  • The Storybook
  • The documentation can be found in each file. There is currently no API web-documentation for this version (you may also use API documentation).

ngeo also includes a contribs directory where non-core contributions may be placed. ngeo currently includes one contrib: gmf. That contrib includes components specific to the GeoMapFish project, that is components that rely on GeoMapFish-specific web services. The gmf contrib examples are also available online.

Requirements

  • make – GNU Make.
  • node – nodejs JS runtime environment.
  • npm – npm package manager.

Go further

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
haoyunZhou25 Ratings0 Reviews
22 days ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial