ngeo is a JS library that aims to ease the development of applications based on AngularJS and OpenLayers.

More specifically, ngeo is a collection of AngularJS Components and Services useful for developing applications combining AngularJS and OpenLayers.

ngeo uses webpack: webpack gives you the possibility to use easily only the specific part of JavaScript, css and html that you need for your application.

If you use ngeo we recommend that you also use webpack, because this is the way we design and use ngeo at Camptocamp. But using webpack is not strictly mandatory: standalone builds of ngeo can be created.

To know more about ngeo take a look at:

The examples

The Storybook

The documentation can be found in each file. There is currently no API web-documentation for this version (you may also use API documentation).

ngeo also includes a contribs directory where non-core contributions may be placed. ngeo currently includes one contrib: gmf . That contrib includes components specific to the GeoMapFish project, that is components that rely on GeoMapFish-specific web services. The gmf contrib examples are also available online.

Requirements

make – GNU Make.

node – nodejs JS runtime environment.

npm – npm package manager.

Go further

Developer guide – This guide is for ngeo developers.

Application development guidelines – This guide is for application developers using ngeo.

