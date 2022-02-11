ngeo is a JS library that aims to ease the development of applications based on AngularJS and OpenLayers.
More specifically, ngeo is a collection of AngularJS Components and Services useful for developing applications combining AngularJS and OpenLayers.
ngeo uses webpack: webpack gives you the possibility to use easily only the specific part of JavaScript, css and html that you need for your application.
If you use ngeo we recommend that you also use webpack, because this is the way we design and use ngeo at Camptocamp. But using webpack is not strictly mandatory: standalone builds of ngeo can be created.
To know more about ngeo take a look at:
ngeo also includes a contribs directory where non-core
contributions may be placed. ngeo currently includes one contrib:
gmf. That
contrib includes components specific to the
GeoMapFish project, that is components that rely on
GeoMapFish-specific web services. The
gmf contrib examples are also available
online.