ngentest

by Allen Kim
1.4.4 (see all)

Angular6+ Unit Test Generator For Components, Directive, Services, and Pipes

Documentation
Readme

ngentest

Angular5,6,7,8+ Unit Test Generator For Components, Directive, Services, and Pipes

Install & Run

$ npm install ngentest -g # to run this command anywhere
$ ngentest my.component.ts 
$ ngentest my.directive.ts -s # write unit test to my.directive.spec.ts
$ ngentest my.directive.ts -c ../ngentest.config.js # use the given config file.

To see the source file and generated examples, please take a look at examples directory. https://github.com/allenhwkim/ngentest/tree/master/examples

Config

You can override configuration by creating a file named as ngentest.config.js in your application directory and running ngentest from that directory. You can also provide a configuration file using -c my.config.js.

  • framework: jest or karma. The default is jest. This value determines how function mock and assert is to be done.

  • templates: template string for each type. Please specify your own template if you want to override the default template. There are five types;

    • klass: ejs template for an ES6 class without angular decorator.
    • component: ejs template for an Angular component.
    • directive: ejs template for an Angular directive.
    • injectable: ejs template for an Angular service.
    • pipe: ejs template for an Angular pipe.

    e.g., 

    templates: {
  klass: myKlassTemplate,
  component: myComponentTemplate,
  directive: myDirectiveTemplate,
  injectable: myInjectableTemplate, 
  pipe: myPipeTemplate 
}

  • directives: Array of diretive names, necessary for a component test. e.g., 

    directives: ['myDirective']

  • pipes: Array of pipe names, necessary for a component test. e.g. 

    pipes: ['translate', 'phoneNumber', 'safeHtml']

  • replacements: There are some codes, which causes error without proper environment. You need to replace these codes. You can specify from value with regular expression and to value with string. e.g. 

    replacements: [
  { from: '^\\S+\\.define\\(.*\\);', to: ''}`
]

  • providerMocks: When the following class is used in a constructor parameter, create a mock class with the given statements. e.g.

    providerMocks: {
  ElementRef: ['nativeElement = {};'],
  Router: ['navigate() {};'],
  Document: ['querySelector() {};'],
  HttpClient: ['post() {};'],
  TranslateService: ['translate() {};'],
  EncryptionService: [],
}

  • includeMatch: When ngentest runs with a directory, include only these files. e.g.,

    includeMatch: [/(component|directive|pipe|service).ts/],

  • excludeMatch: When ngentest runs with a directory, exclude these files. e.g., 

    excludeMatch: [/.*module.ts$/]

    Full Example (https://github.com/allenhwkim/ngentest/blob/master/ngentest.config.js)

    module.exports = {
  framework: 'karma', // or 'jest'
  templates: {
    klass: klassTemplate,  // ejs contents read from file
    component: componentTemplate,
    directive: directiveTemplate,
    injectable: injectableTemplate, 
    pipe: pipeTemplate 
  },
  // necessary directives used for a component test
  directives: [
    'oneviewPermitted'
  ], 
  // necessary pipes used for a component test
  pipes: [
    'translate', 'phoneNumber', 'safeHtml'
  ],
  // when convert to JS, some codes need to be replaced to work 
  replacements: [ // some 3rd party module causes an error
    { from: 'require\\("html-custom-element"\\)', to: '{}'}, 
    { from: '^\\S+\\.define\\(.*\\);', to: ''} // some commands causes error
  ],
  // when constructor param type is as following, create a mock class with this properties
  // e.g. @Injectable() MockElementRef { nativeElement = {}; }
  providerMocks: {
    ElementRef: ['nativeElement = {};'],
    Router: ['navigate() {};'],
    Document: ['querySelector() {};'],
    HttpClient: ['post() {};'],
    TranslateService: ['translate() {};'],
    EncryptionService: [],
  },
  // when ngentest runs with a directory, include only these files
  includeMatch: [/(component|directive|pipe|service).ts/],
  // when ngentest runs with a directory, exclude these files
  excludeMatch: []
}

How It works

  1. Parse a Typescript file and find these info.

    • imports: imports statements info.
    • inputs: @Input statements info.
    • outputs: @Output statements info.
    • component provider: providers info used in @Component decorator.
    • selector: selector info used in @Component or @Directove decorator.

  2. Compile Typescript to Javascript, then parse the Javascript, and get the following info.

    • constructor param data
    • provider mock data
    • accessor tests
    • function tests

  3. build ejs data from #1 and #2, and generate test code.

For Developers: To make it sure it does not break any feature

Genearate spec files for all examples and compare if there is any difference.

$ sh tools/all-examples.sh
$ git diff

