Angular5,6,7,8+ Unit Test Generator For Components, Directive, Services, and Pipes
$ npm install ngentest -g # to run this command anywhere
$ ngentest my.component.ts
$ ngentest my.directive.ts -s # write unit test to my.directive.spec.ts
$ ngentest my.directive.ts -c ../ngentest.config.js # use the given config file.
To see the source file and generated examples, please take a look at examples directory. https://github.com/allenhwkim/ngentest/tree/master/examples
You can override configuration by creating a file named as
ngentest.config.js in your application directory and running ngentest from that directory. You can also provide a configuration file using
-c my.config.js.
framework:
jest or
karma. The default is
jest. This value determines how function mock and assert is to be done.
templates: template string for each type. Please specify your own template if you want to override the default template. There are five types;
e.g.,
templates: {
klass: myKlassTemplate,
component: myComponentTemplate,
directive: myDirectiveTemplate,
injectable: myInjectableTemplate,
pipe: myPipeTemplate
}
directives: Array of diretive names, necessary for a component test. e.g.,
directives: ['myDirective']
pipes: Array of pipe names, necessary for a component test. e.g.
pipes: ['translate', 'phoneNumber', 'safeHtml']
replacements: There are some codes, which causes error without proper environment. You need to replace these codes.
You can specify
from value with regular expression and
to value with string.
e.g.
replacements: [
{ from: '^\\S+\\.define\\(.*\\);', to: ''}`
]
providerMocks: When the following class is used in a constructor parameter, create a mock class with the given statements. e.g.
providerMocks: {
ElementRef: ['nativeElement = {};'],
Router: ['navigate() {};'],
Document: ['querySelector() {};'],
HttpClient: ['post() {};'],
TranslateService: ['translate() {};'],
EncryptionService: [],
}
includeMatch: When ngentest runs with a directory, include only these files. e.g.,
includeMatch: [/(component|directive|pipe|service).ts/],
excludeMatch: When ngentest runs with a directory, exclude these files. e.g.,
excludeMatch: [/.*module.ts$/]
module.exports = {
framework: 'karma', // or 'jest'
templates: {
klass: klassTemplate, // ejs contents read from file
component: componentTemplate,
directive: directiveTemplate,
injectable: injectableTemplate,
pipe: pipeTemplate
},
// necessary directives used for a component test
directives: [
'oneviewPermitted'
],
// necessary pipes used for a component test
pipes: [
'translate', 'phoneNumber', 'safeHtml'
],
// when convert to JS, some codes need to be replaced to work
replacements: [ // some 3rd party module causes an error
{ from: 'require\\("html-custom-element"\\)', to: '{}'},
{ from: '^\\S+\\.define\\(.*\\);', to: ''} // some commands causes error
],
// when constructor param type is as following, create a mock class with this properties
// e.g. @Injectable() MockElementRef { nativeElement = {}; }
providerMocks: {
ElementRef: ['nativeElement = {};'],
Router: ['navigate() {};'],
Document: ['querySelector() {};'],
HttpClient: ['post() {};'],
TranslateService: ['translate() {};'],
EncryptionService: [],
},
// when ngentest runs with a directory, include only these files
includeMatch: [/(component|directive|pipe|service).ts/],
// when ngentest runs with a directory, exclude these files
excludeMatch: []
}
Parse a Typescript file and find these info.
Compile Typescript to Javascript, then parse the Javascript, and get the following info.
build ejs data from #1 and #2, and generate test code.
Genearate spec files for all examples and compare if there is any difference.
$ sh tools/all-examples.sh
$ git diff