ngd

ngdraggable

by Philip Andrews
0.1.10 (see all)

Drag and drop module for Angular JS

Overview

Readme

ngDraggable

NOTE: I'm not actively maintaining this project any more. If any anyone would like to take on that responsible please get in touch

Drag and drop module for Angular JS with support for touch devices. demo.

Usage:

  • Install: bower install ngDraggable
  • Add angular and ngDraggable to your code:
<script src="//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.3.8/angular.min.js"></script>
<script src="ngDraggable.js"></script>
  • Add a dependency to the ngDraggable module in your application.
angular.module('app', ['ngDraggable']);
  • Add attribute directives to your html:

Draggable usage:

<div ng-drag="true" ng-drag-data="{obj}" ng-drag-success="onDragComplete($data,$event)" ng-center-anchor="true">
  Draggable div
</div>
  • ng-center-anchor is optional. If not specified, it defaults to false.
  • If the draggable is also clickable (ng-click, ng-dblclick) the script wont react.
  • You can define a drag-button as child with the attribute ng-drag-handle.

ng-drag-start and ng-drag-move is also available. Add to the ng-drop element. ng-drag-stop can be used when you want to react to the user dragging an item and it wasn't dropped into the target container.

draggable:start, draggable:move and draggable:end events are broadcast on drag actions.

Drop area usage:

<div ng-drop="true" ng-drop-success="onDropComplete($data,$event)" >
  Drop area
</div>

Angular Controller:

app.controller('MainCtrl', function ($scope) {
    $scope.onDragComplete=function(data,evt){
       console.log("drag success, data:", data);
    }
    $scope.onDropComplete=function(data,evt){
        console.log("drop success, data:", data);
    }
 };

Examples

Drag and drop.

Re-ordering.

Cloning.

Canceling.

Pull requests

We welcome pull requests but please check that all the examples still work if you modified the source base. There have been serveral PRs recently that broke core functionality. If you are feeling really keen you could include some protractor test cases in your PR.

