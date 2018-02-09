openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ngcomponent

by coatue-oss
4.1.0 (see all)

A clean React-like abstraction for rendering non-Angular components within an Angular app.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

36.1K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

NgComponent Build Status npm mit

A clean React-like abstraction for rendering non-Angular components within an Angular app.

Installation

# Using Yarn:
yarn add ngcomponent angular angular-resource

# Or, using NPM:
npm install ngcomponent angular angular-resource --save

Usage

Note: This example is in TypeScript, but it works just as well in vanilla JavaScript

import NgComponent from 'ngcomponent'

interface Props {
  foo: number
  bar: string[]
}

interface State {}

const myComponent = {
  bindings: {
    foo: '<',
    bar: '<'
  },
  template: `
    <div></div>
  `,
  controller: class extends NgComponent<Props, State> {
    ...
  }
}

Full Example

import NgComponent from 'ngcomponent'

interface Props {
  data: number[]
  type: "bar"|"line"
}

interface State {
  chart: Chart
}

const chartJSWrapper = {
  bindings: {
    data: '<',
    type: '<'
  },
  template: `<canvas></canvas>`,
  constructor(private $element: JQuery){}
  controller: class extends NgComponent<Props, State> {

    componentDidMount() {
      this.state.chart = new Chart($element.find('canvas'), {
        data: props.data,
        type: props.type
      })
    }

    render() {
      this.state.chart.data = this.props.data
      this.state.chart.type = this.props.type
      this.state.chart.update()
    }

    componentWillUnmount() {
      this.state.chart.destroy()
    }
  }
}

Lifecycle Hooks

NgComponent has a React-like component lifecycle API:

  • render() (use this to react to changes to this.props)
  • componentWillMount()
  • componentDidMount()
  • componentWillReceiveProps(props)
  • shouldComponentUpdate(props, state)
  • componentWillUpdate(props, state)
  • componentDidUpdate(props, state)
  • componentWillUnmount()

Running the Tests

npm test

Hacking On It

# Just watch TypeScript:
npm run watch

# Or, watch TypeScript and run tests on change:
npm run tdd

License

Apache 2.0

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial