A clean React-like abstraction for rendering non-Angular components within an Angular app.
# Using Yarn:
yarn add ngcomponent angular angular-resource
# Or, using NPM:
npm install ngcomponent angular angular-resource --save
Note: This example is in TypeScript, but it works just as well in vanilla JavaScript
import NgComponent from 'ngcomponent'
interface Props {
foo: number
bar: string[]
}
interface State {}
const myComponent = {
bindings: {
foo: '<',
bar: '<'
},
template: `
<div></div>
`,
controller: class extends NgComponent<Props, State> {
...
}
}
import NgComponent from 'ngcomponent'
interface Props {
data: number[]
type: "bar"|"line"
}
interface State {
chart: Chart
}
const chartJSWrapper = {
bindings: {
data: '<',
type: '<'
},
template: `<canvas></canvas>`,
constructor(private $element: JQuery){}
controller: class extends NgComponent<Props, State> {
componentDidMount() {
this.state.chart = new Chart($element.find('canvas'), {
data: props.data,
type: props.type
})
}
render() {
this.state.chart.data = this.props.data
this.state.chart.type = this.props.type
this.state.chart.update()
}
componentWillUnmount() {
this.state.chart.destroy()
}
}
}
NgComponent has a React-like component lifecycle API:
render() (use this to react to changes to
this.props)
componentWillMount()
componentDidMount()
componentWillReceiveProps(props)
shouldComponentUpdate(props, state)
componentWillUpdate(props, state)
componentDidUpdate(props, state)
componentWillUnmount()
npm test
# Just watch TypeScript:
npm run watch
# Or, watch TypeScript and run tests on change:
npm run tdd
Apache 2.0