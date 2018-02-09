NgComponent

A clean React-like abstraction for rendering non-Angular components within an Angular app.

Installation

yarn add ngcomponent angular angular-resource npm install ngcomponent angular angular-resource --save

Usage

Note: This example is in TypeScript, but it works just as well in vanilla JavaScript

import NgComponent from 'ngcomponent' interface Props { foo: number bar: string [] } interface State {} const myComponent = { bindings: { foo: '<' , bar: '<' }, template: ` <div></div> ` , controller: class extends NgComponent<Props, State> { ... } }

Full Example

import NgComponent from 'ngcomponent' interface Props { data: number [] type : "bar" | "line" } interface State { chart: Chart } const chartJSWrapper = { bindings: { data: '<' , type : '<' }, template: `<canvas></canvas>` , constructor ( private $element: JQuery ){} controller: class extends NgComponent<Props, State> { componentDidMount() { this .state.chart = new Chart($element.find( 'canvas' ), { data: props.data, type : props.type }) } render() { this .state.chart.data = this .props.data this .state.chart.type = this .props.type this .state.chart.update() } componentWillUnmount() { this .state.chart.destroy() } } }

Lifecycle Hooks

NgComponent has a React-like component lifecycle API:

render() (use this to react to changes to this.props )

(use this to react to changes to ) componentWillMount()

componentDidMount()

componentWillReceiveProps(props)

shouldComponentUpdate(props, state)

componentWillUpdate(props, state)

componentDidUpdate(props, state)

componentWillUnmount()

Running the Tests

npm test

Hacking On It

npm run watch npm run tdd

License

Apache 2.0