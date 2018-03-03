openbase logo
ngc

ngclipboard

by Sachin Neravath
2.0.0 (see all)

An angularjs directive to copy text to clipboard without using flash

Readme

ngclipboard

An angularjs directive to copy text to clipboard without using flash

Angularjs directive for clipboard.js by @zenorocha

Install

You can get it on npm.

npm install ngclipboard --save

Or bower, too.

bower install ngclipboard --save

If you're not into package management, just download a ZIP file.

Setup

First, include angularjs and clipboard.js into your document. 

<script src="//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.3.14/angular.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.rawgit.com/zenorocha/clipboard.js/master/dist/clipboard.min.js"></script>

Then Include ngclipboard.js. 

<script src="dist/ngclipboard.min.js"></script>

Add ngclipboard dependency to your module

var myApp = angular.module('app', ['ngclipboard']);

Finally, add ngclipboard directive to the wanted html element.

<button class="btn" ngclipboard data-clipboard-text="Just because you can doesn't mean you should — clipboard.js">
    Copy to clipboard
</button>

Usage

We're living a declarative renaissance, that's why we decided to take advantage of HTML5 data attributes for better usability.

Copy text from another element

A pretty common use case is to copy content from another element. You can do that by adding a data-clipboard-target attribute in your trigger element.

The value you include on this attribute needs to match another's element selector.

example-2

<!-- Target -->
<input id="foo" value="https://github.com/sachinchoolur/ngclipboard.git">

<!-- Trigger -->
<button class="btn" ngclipboard data-clipboard-target="#foo">
    <img src="assets/clippy.svg" alt="Copy to clipboard">
</button>

Cut text from another element

Additionally, you can define a data-clipboard-action attribute to specify if you want to either copy or cut content.

If you omit this attribute, copy will be used by default.

example-3

<!-- Target -->
<textarea id="bar">Mussum ipsum cacilds...</textarea>

<!-- Trigger -->
<button class="btn" ngclipboard data-clipboard-action="cut" data-clipboard-target="#bar">
    Cut to clipboard
</button>

As you may expect, the cut action only works on <input> or <textarea> elements.

Copy text from attribute

Truth is, you don't even need another element to copy its content from. You can just include a data-clipboard-text attribute in your trigger element.

example-1

<!-- Trigger -->
<button class="btn" ngclipboard data-clipboard-text="Just because you can doesn't mean you should — clipboard.js">
    Copy to clipboard
</button>

Events

There are cases where you'd like to show some user feedback or capture what has been selected after a copy/cut operation.

That's why we fire custom events such as success and error for you to listen and implement your custom logic.

ngclipboard provides you two attributes called ngclipboard-success and ngclipboard-error to listen the clipboard events and implement your custom logic.

<button class="btn" ngclipboard ngclipboard-success="onSuccess(e);" ngclipboard-error="onError(e);" data-clipboard-text="Just because you can doesn't mean you should — clipboard.js">
    Copy to clipboard
</button>

// You can still access the clipboard.js event
$scope.onSuccess = function(e) {
    console.info('Action:', e.action);
    console.info('Text:', e.text);
    console.info('Trigger:', e.trigger);

    e.clearSelection();
};

$scope.onError = function(e) {
    console.error('Action:', e.action);
    console.error('Trigger:', e.trigger);
}

For a live demonstration, open this site and just your console :)

Browser Support

This library relies on both Selection and execCommand APIs. The first one is supported by all browsers while the second one is supported in the following browsers.

Chrome logoEdge logoFirefox logoInternet Explorer logoOpera logoSafari logo
42+ ✔12+ ✔41+ ✔9+ ✔29+ ✔10+ ✔

The good news is that clipboard.js gracefully degrades if you need to support older browsers. All you have to do is show a tooltip saying Copied! when success event is called and Press Ctrl+C to copy when error event is called because the text is already selected.

License

MIT License

