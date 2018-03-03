ngclipboard

An angularjs directive to copy text to clipboard without using flash

Angularjs directive for clipboard.js by @zenorocha

Install

You can get it on npm.

npm install ngclipboard --save

Or bower, too.

bower install ngclipboard --save

If you're not into package management, just download a ZIP file.

Setup

First, include angularjs and clipboard.js into your document.

< script src = "//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.3.14/angular.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.rawgit.com/zenorocha/clipboard.js/master/dist/clipboard.min.js" > </ script >

Then Include ngclipboard.js.

< script src = "dist/ngclipboard.min.js" > </ script >

Add ngclipboard dependency to your module

var myApp = angular.module( 'app' , [ 'ngclipboard' ]);

Finally, add ngclipboard directive to the wanted html element.

<button class = "btn" ngclipboard data-clipboard-text= "Just because you can doesn't mean you should — clipboard.js" > Copy to clipboard < /button>

Usage

We're living a declarative renaissance, that's why we decided to take advantage of HTML5 data attributes for better usability.

Copy text from another element

A pretty common use case is to copy content from another element. You can do that by adding a data-clipboard-target attribute in your trigger element.

The value you include on this attribute needs to match another's element selector.

< input id = "foo" value = "https://github.com/sachinchoolur/ngclipboard.git" > < button class = "btn" ngclipboard data-clipboard-target = "#foo" > < img src = "assets/clippy.svg" alt = "Copy to clipboard" > </ button >

Cut text from another element

Additionally, you can define a data-clipboard-action attribute to specify if you want to either copy or cut content.

If you omit this attribute, copy will be used by default.

< textarea id = "bar" > Mussum ipsum cacilds... </ textarea > < button class = "btn" ngclipboard data-clipboard-action = "cut" data-clipboard-target = "#bar" > Cut to clipboard </ button >

As you may expect, the cut action only works on <input> or <textarea> elements.

Copy text from attribute

Truth is, you don't even need another element to copy its content from. You can just include a data-clipboard-text attribute in your trigger element.

< button class = "btn" ngclipboard data-clipboard-text = "Just because you can doesn't mean you should — clipboard.js" > Copy to clipboard </ button >

Events

There are cases where you'd like to show some user feedback or capture what has been selected after a copy/cut operation.

That's why we fire custom events such as success and error for you to listen and implement your custom logic.

ngclipboard provides you two attributes called ngclipboard-success and ngclipboard-error to listen the clipboard events and implement your custom logic.

< button class = "btn" ngclipboard ngclipboard-success = "onSuccess(e);" ngclipboard-error = "onError(e);" data-clipboard-text = "Just because you can doesn't mean you should — clipboard.js" > Copy to clipboard </ button >

$scope.onSuccess = function ( e ) { console .info( 'Action:' , e.action); console .info( 'Text:' , e.text); console .info( 'Trigger:' , e.trigger); e.clearSelection(); }; $scope.onError = function ( e ) { console .error( 'Action:' , e.action); console .error( 'Trigger:' , e.trigger); }

For a live demonstration, open this site and just your console :)

Browser Support

This library relies on both Selection and execCommand APIs. The first one is supported by all browsers while the second one is supported in the following browsers.

42+ ✔ 12+ ✔ 41+ ✔ 9+ ✔ 29+ ✔ 10+ ✔

The good news is that clipboard.js gracefully degrades if you need to support older browsers. All you have to do is show a tooltip saying Copied! when success event is called and Press Ctrl+C to copy when error event is called because the text is already selected.

License

MIT License