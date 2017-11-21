@ngtools/webpack wrapper with hooks into the compilation process and library mode compilation support.
AOT compilation for an application.
AOT compilation for a library.
Library mode is the simple compile process we know from
tsc /
ngc
where each module (
TS file) is compiled into a matching
JS file.
The output files can then bundle up with RollUp to create various bundle formats for published libraries (FESM, FESM2015, UMD, etc.)
This process is fairly simple as is but with the angular AOT compiler in the middle things are a bit more complex.
@ngtools/webpack does not support library compilation and it is (1.8.x)
designed for application bundling only.
The
@angular/compiler-cli does support library compilation through its
ngc command line utility but it does not know about webpack,
resources will not go through the loader chain and so using formats not
supported by the angular cli will not work (SCSS, LESS etc).
Additionally,
templareUrl and
stylesUrls are left as is which is not
suitable for libraries, resources must get inlined into the sources code (JS)
and the AOT generated
metadata.json files.
ngc-webpack library mode allows AOT compilation for libraries through
a CLI interface (
ngc-w) or directly using it via node API with
full support for inline and complete webpack loader chain compilation (for resources).
ngc-webpack also support library compilation for
@angular/cli projects
by importing the configuration from the cli and using it to build libraries.
This works great with monorepos and setup's based on nrwl's
Nx.
Also available by CLI interface (
ngc-w-cli) or node API.
For more information see:
Library mode is experimental as it uses experimental API from angular packages.
ngc-webpack started as a wrapper for
@angular/compiler-cli when angular
build tools were limited.
It offered non
@angular/cli users the ability to perform an AOT builds
with all the required operations while still using a dedicated typescript
loader (e.g.
ts-loader,
awesome-typescript-loader).
With version 5 of angular, the
compiler-cli introduces a dramatic
refactor in the compilation process, enabling watch mode for AOT and
moving to a (almost) native TS compilation process using transformers.
The support angular 5, a complete rewrite for
ngc-webpack was required.
Since
@ngtools/webpack is now a mature plugin with a rich feature set
and core team support it is not smart (IMHO) to try and re-implement it.
This is why, from version 4 of
ngc-webpack, the library will wrap
@ngtools/webpack and only provide hooks into the compilation process.
The implications are:
ngc-webpack is safe, at any point you can move to
@ngtools/webpack.
@ngtools/webpack will work since
ngc-webpack acts as a proxy.
This includes i18n support which was not included in
ngc-webpack 3.x.x
@ngtools/webpack (for JIT see Using custom TypeScript loaders)
Using
ngc-webpack as a proxy to
@ngtools/webpack is safe and allows
quick and transparent porting between the libraries.
In fact, if you use
ngc-webpack without using it's extensibility
features you probably better of using
@ngtools/webpack directly instead.
When using
ngc-webpack features, including library compilation mode,
you should be aware that
ngc-webpack is using experimental angular APIs
as well as internal implementation of angular code to allow extensibility.
npm install ngc-webpack -D
webpack.config.js
{
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /(?:\.ngfactory\.js|\.ngstyle\.js|\.ts)$/,
use: [ '@ngtools/webpack' ]
}
]
},
plugins: [
new ngcWebpack.NgcWebpackPlugin({
AOT: true, // alias for skipCodeGeneration: false
tsConfigPath: './tsconfig.json',
mainPath: 'src/main.ts' // will auto-detect the root NgModule.
})
]
}
Production builds must be AOT compiled, this is clear, but we can optimize
the build even further, and the angular team has us covered using
'@angular-devkit/build-optimizer:
webpack.config.js
const PurifyPlugin = require('@angular-devkit/build-optimizer').PurifyPlugin;
const AOT = true;
const tsLoader = {
test: /(?:\.ngfactory\.js|\.ngstyle\.js|\.ts)$/,
use: [ '@ngtools/webpack' ]
};
if (AOT) {
tsLoader.use.unshift({
loader: '@angular-devkit/build-optimizer/webpack-loader',
// options: { sourceMap: true }
});
}
return {
module: {
rules: [
tsLoader
]
},
plugins: [
new ngcWebpack.NgcWebpackPlugin({
AOT, // alias for skipCodeGeneration: false
tsConfigPath: './tsconfig.json',
mainPath: 'src/main.ts' // will auto-detect the root NgModule.
}).concat(AOT ? [ new PurifyPlugin() ] : []),
]
}
The examples above are super simplified and describe the basic units for compilation, the
@angular/cliuses them but with a lot more loaders/plugins/logic.
For more information about setting up the plugin see [@ngtools/webpack](https://github.com/angular/angular-cli/tree/master/packages/%40ngtools/webpack)
The plugin accepts an options object of type
NgcWebpackPluginOptions.
NgcWebpackPluginOptions extends [AngularCompilerPluginOptions](https://github.com/angular/angular-cli/blob/master/packages/%40ngtools/webpack/src/plugin.ts) so
all
@ngtools/webpack options apply.
NgcWebpackPluginOptions adds the following options:
export interface NgcWebpackPluginOptions extends AngularCompilerPluginOptions {
/**
* An alias for `AngularCompilerPluginOptions.skipCodeGeneration` simply to make it more readable.
* If `skipCodeGeneration` is set, this value is ignored.
* If this value is not set, the default value is taken from `skipCodeGeneration`
* (which means AOT = true)
*/
AOT?: boolean;
/**
* A hook that invokes before the plugin start the compilation process (compiler 'run' event).
* ( resourceCompiler: { get(filename: string): Promise<string> }) => Promise<void>;
*
* The hook accepts a resource compiler which able (using webpack) to perform compilation on
* files using webpack's loader chain and return the final content.
* @param resourceCompiler
*/
beforeRun?: BeforeRunHandler
/**
* Transform a source file (ts, js, metadata.json, summery.json).
* If `predicate` is true invokes `transform`
*
* > Run's in both AOT and JIT mode on all files, internal and external as well as resources.
*
*
* - Do not apply changes to resource files using this hook when in AOT mode, it will not commit.
* - Do not apply changes to resource files in watch mode.
*
* Note that source code transformation is sync, you can't return a promise (contrary to `resourcePathTransformer`).
* This means that you can not use webpack compilation (or any other async process) to alter source code context.
* If you know the files you need to transform, use the `beforeRun` hook.
*/
readFileTransformer?: ReadFileTransformer;
/**
* Transform the path of a resource (html, css, etc)
* (path: string) => string;
*
* > Run's in AOT mode only and on metadata resource files (templateUrl, styleUrls)
*/
resourcePathTransformer?: ResourcePathTransformer;
/**
* Transform a resource (html, css etc)
* (path: string, source: string) => string | Promise<string>;
*
* > Run's in AOT mode only and on metadata resource files (templateUrl, styleUrls)
*/
resourceTransformer?: ResourceTransformer;
/**
* Add custom TypeScript transformers to the compilation process.
*
* Transformers are applied after the transforms added by `@angular/compiler-cli` and
* `@ngtools/webpack`.
*
* > `after` transformers are currently not supported.
*/
tsTransformers?: ts.CustomTransformers;
}
ngc-webpack comes with optional patches to angular, these are workarounds
to existing issue that will probably get fixed in the future making the patch
obsolete. Patch's address specific use case so make sure you apply them only
if required.
disableExpressionLowering fix (
@angular/compiler-cli):
The
compiler-cli (version 5.0.1) comes with a new feature called
lowering expressions which basically means we can now use arrow
functions in decorator metadata (usually provider metadata)
This feature has bug the will throw when setting an arrow function:
export function MyPropDecorator(value: () => any) {
return (target: Object, key: string) => { }
}
export class MyClass {
@MyPropDecorator(() => 15) // <- will throw because of this
prop: string;
}
The compiler will lower the expression to:
export const ɵ0 = function () { return 15; };
but in the TS compilation process will fail because of a TS bug.
This is an edge case which you probably don't care about, but if so there are 2 options to workaround:
disableExpressionLowering to false in
tsconfig.json
angularCompilerOptions
require('ngc-webpack/src/patch-angular-compiler-cli');
The issue should be fixed in next versions. See https://github.com/angular/angular/issues/20216
From
ngc-webpack 4 using a custom ts loader is not supported for AOT
compilation and partially supported for JIT.
If you must use your own TS Loader for JIT, you can do so. This is not recommended mainly because of the mis alignment between the compilations.
To use a custom loader (JIT only), remove the
@ngtools/webpack loader
and set your own loader. To support lazy loaded modules, use a module
loader that can detect them (e.g. [ng-router-loader](https://github.com/shlomiassaf/ng-router-loader))
The feature set within
ngc-webpack is getting more and more specific.
The target audience is small as most developers will not require hooking
into the compilation.
It is mostly suitable for library builds, where you can control the metadata output, inline code and more...
I personally use it to restyle material from the ground.
The plugin enables re-writing of the
index.metadata.json files on
the fly which allows sending custom styles to the compiler instead of
the ones that comes with material.
Because
ngc-webpack becomes a niche, I believe integrating the hooks
into
@ngtools/webpack makes sense and then deprecating the library while
easy porting to
@ngtools/webpack. If someone would like to help working
on it, please come forward :)
I believe it angular team is open to such idea since
@ngtools/webpack
is separated from the cli.