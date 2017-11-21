@ngtools/webpack wrapper with hooks into the compilation process and library mode compilation support.

Application mode:

AOT compilation for an application.

Library mode:

AOT compilation for a library.

Library mode is the simple compile process we know from tsc / ngc where each module ( TS file) is compiled into a matching JS file.

The output files can then bundle up with RollUp to create various bundle formats for published libraries (FESM, FESM2015, UMD, etc.)

This process is fairly simple as is but with the angular AOT compiler in the middle things are a bit more complex.

@ngtools/webpack does not support library compilation and it is (1.8.x) designed for application bundling only.

The @angular/compiler-cli does support library compilation through its ngc command line utility but it does not know about webpack, resources will not go through the loader chain and so using formats not supported by the angular cli will not work (SCSS, LESS etc).

Additionally, templareUrl and stylesUrls are left as is which is not suitable for libraries, resources must get inlined into the sources code (JS) and the AOT generated metadata.json files.

Webpack based projects:

ngc-webpack library mode allows AOT compilation for libraries through a CLI interface ( ngc-w ) or directly using it via node API with full support for inline and complete webpack loader chain compilation (for resources).

Angular CLI based projects:

ngc-webpack also support library compilation for @angular/cli projects by importing the configuration from the cli and using it to build libraries. This works great with monorepos and setup's based on nrwl's Nx . Also available by CLI interface ( ngc-w-cli ) or node API.

For more information see:

Library mode is experimental as it uses experimental API from angular packages.

ngc-webpack started as a wrapper for @angular/compiler-cli when angular build tools were limited.

It offered non @angular/cli users the ability to perform an AOT builds with all the required operations while still using a dedicated typescript loader (e.g. ts-loader , awesome-typescript-loader ).

With version 5 of angular, the compiler-cli introduces a dramatic refactor in the compilation process, enabling watch mode for AOT and moving to a (almost) native TS compilation process using transformers.

The support angular 5, a complete rewrite for ngc-webpack was required. Since @ngtools/webpack is now a mature plugin with a rich feature set and core team support it is not smart (IMHO) to try and re-implement it.

This is why, from version 4 of ngc-webpack , the library will wrap @ngtools/webpack and only provide hooks into the compilation process.

The implications are:

Using ngc-webpack is safe, at any point you can move to @ngtools/webpack .

is safe, at any point you can move to . All features of @ngtools/webpack will work since ngc-webpack acts as a proxy. This includes i18n support which was not included in ngc-webpack 3.x.x

will work since acts as a proxy. This includes i18n support which was not included in 3.x.x You can hack your way into the AOT compilation process, which opens a lot of options, especially for library compilation.

Using a custom typescript loader is no longer supported, you need to use the loader provided with @ngtools/webpack (for JIT see Using custom TypeScript loaders)

Using ngc-webpack as a proxy to @ngtools/webpack is safe and allows quick and transparent porting between the libraries.

In fact, if you use ngc-webpack without using it's extensibility features you probably better of using @ngtools/webpack directly instead.

When using ngc-webpack features, including library compilation mode, you should be aware that ngc-webpack is using experimental angular APIs as well as internal implementation of angular code to allow extensibility.

Usage:

npm install ngc-webpack -D

webpack.config.js

{ module : { rules : [ { test : /(?:\.ngfactory\.js|\.ngstyle\.js|\.ts)$/ , use : [ '@ngtools/webpack' ] } ] }, plugins : [ new ngcWebpack.NgcWebpackPlugin({ AOT : true , tsConfigPath : './tsconfig.json' , mainPath : 'src/main.ts' }) ] }

Advanced AOT production builds:

Production builds must be AOT compiled, this is clear, but we can optimize the build even further, and the angular team has us covered using '@angular-devkit/build-optimizer :

webpack.config.js

const PurifyPlugin = require ( '@angular-devkit/build-optimizer' ).PurifyPlugin; const AOT = true ; const tsLoader = { test : /(?:\.ngfactory\.js|\.ngstyle\.js|\.ts)$/ , use : [ '@ngtools/webpack' ] }; if (AOT) { tsLoader.use.unshift({ loader : '@angular-devkit/build-optimizer/webpack-loader' , }); } return { module : { rules : [ tsLoader ] }, plugins : [ new ngcWebpack.NgcWebpackPlugin({ AOT, tsConfigPath : './tsconfig.json' , mainPath : 'src/main.ts' }).concat(AOT ? [ new PurifyPlugin() ] : []), ] }

The examples above are super simplified and describe the basic units for compilation, the @angular/cli uses them but with a lot more loaders/plugins/logic.

For more information about setting up the plugin see [@ngtools/webpack](https://github.com/angular/angular-cli/tree/master/packages/%40ngtools/webpack)

NgcWebpackPluginOptions:

The plugin accepts an options object of type NgcWebpackPluginOptions .

NgcWebpackPluginOptions extends [AngularCompilerPluginOptions](https://github.com/angular/angular-cli/blob/master/packages/%40ngtools/webpack/src/plugin.ts) so all @ngtools/webpack options apply.

NgcWebpackPluginOptions adds the following options:

export interface NgcWebpackPluginOptions extends AngularCompilerPluginOptions { AOT?: boolean ; beforeRun?: BeforeRunHandler readFileTransformer?: ReadFileTransformer; resourcePathTransformer?: ResourcePathTransformer; resourceTransformer?: ResourceTransformer; tsTransformers?: ts.CustomTransformers; }

Optional Patching:

ngc-webpack comes with optional patches to angular, these are workarounds to existing issue that will probably get fixed in the future making the patch obsolete. Patch's address specific use case so make sure you apply them only if required.

disableExpressionLowering fix ( @angular/compiler-cli ):

The compiler-cli (version 5.0.1) comes with a new feature called lowering expressions which basically means we can now use arrow functions in decorator metadata (usually provider metadata)

This feature has bug the will throw when setting an arrow function:

export function MyPropDecorator ( value: () => any ) { return ( target: Object , key: string ) => { } } export class MyClass { ( () => 15 ) prop: string ; }

The compiler will lower the expression to:

export const ɵ 0 = function ( ) { return 15 ; };

but in the TS compilation process will fail because of a TS bug.

This is an edge case which you probably don't care about, but if so there are 2 options to workaround:

Set disableExpressionLowering to false in tsconfig.json angularCompilerOptions Import a patch, at the top of your webpack config module: require ( 'ngc-webpack/src/patch-angular-compiler-cli' );

The issue should be fixed in next versions. See https://github.com/angular/angular/issues/20216

Using custom TypeScript loaders

From ngc-webpack 4 using a custom ts loader is not supported for AOT compilation and partially supported for JIT.

If you must use your own TS Loader for JIT, you can do so. This is not recommended mainly because of the mis alignment between the compilations.

To use a custom loader (JIT only), remove the @ngtools/webpack loader and set your own loader. To support lazy loaded modules, use a module loader that can detect them (e.g. [ng-router-loader](https://github.com/shlomiassaf/ng-router-loader))

Use case

The feature set within ngc-webpack is getting more and more specific. The target audience is small as most developers will not require hooking into the compilation.

It is mostly suitable for library builds, where you can control the metadata output, inline code and more...

I personally use it to restyle material from the ground. The plugin enables re-writing of the index.metadata.json files on the fly which allows sending custom styles to the compiler instead of the ones that comes with material.

Future

Because ngc-webpack becomes a niche, I believe integrating the hooks into @ngtools/webpack makes sense and then deprecating the library while easy porting to @ngtools/webpack . If someone would like to help working on it, please come forward :)