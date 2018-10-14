openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nfb

ngc-float-button

by Gustavo Costa
1.2.1 (see all)

Google Material Design Float Button - Implementation for Angular v4+. Demo: http://bit.ly/2yIya2f

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

152

GitHub Stars

58

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ngc-float-button

Google Material Floating Action Button, Implementation for Angular v4+

Demo

Installation

First, you need to install the npm module:

npm install ngc-float-button --save

Dependencies

Google Material Icons

Angular Material >= beta.12

Angular >= 4.4.4

Usage

1. You need to add the Google Material icons in your index.html:

The Google Material Icons is required by Angular Material component
    <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/icon?family=Material+Icons" rel="stylesheet">

Check the Google Material Icons site to see all icons

2. Import the NgcFloatButtonModule in your project:

import {BrowserModule} from '@angular/platform-browser';
import {NgModule} from '@angular/core';
import {NgcFloatButtonModule} from 'ngc-float-button';

@NgModule({
    imports: [
        BrowserModule,
        NgcFloatButtonModule
    ],
    bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
SharedModule

If you use a SharedModule that you import in multiple other feature modules, you can export the NgcFloatButtonModule to make sure you don't have to import it in every module.

@NgModule({
    exports: [
        CommonModule,
        NgcFloatButtonModule
    ]
})
export class SharedModule { }

Finally, you can use ngc-float-button in your Angular project.

Sample

The FAB template

    <ngc-float-button icon="add">
        <ngc-float-item-button icon="person_add" content="float item 1"></ngc-float-item-button>
        <ngc-float-item-button icon="gps_fixed" content="float item 2"></ngc-float-item-button>
        <ngc-float-item-button icon="mode_edit" content="float item 3"></ngc-float-item-button>
    </ngc-float-button>

API

@Input properties

ngc-float-button properties:

  • icon property expects for icon_name listed in Google Material Icons site.

  • [open] property expects for BehaviorSubject type, with this you can open or close the FAB dispatching events.

  • disabled property expects a boolean to toggle if a button is clickable. Defaults to false.

  • color property define the background color and expects a background:{value} valid value. Defaults to #dd0031.

  • direction property expects for string value type value that's accepted top, right, bottom, left. Defaults to top

  • spaceBetweenButtons - property expects a valid number value in px to define the space between each ngc-float-item-button, Defaults to 55

Sample: [open]

    ...
    //our parent component

    // with 'true' our FAB will be started open.
    public open:BehaviorSubject<boolean> = new BehaviorSubject(true); // true is the initial state of FAB

    ...

    <div>
        <button md-button (click)="open.next(true)">Open</button>
        <button md-button (click)="open.next(false)">Close</button>
    </div>

    <ngc-float-button icon="add" [open]="open">
    ...

Sample: [direction]

    <div>
        <button md-button (click)="direction='top'">Top</button>
        <button md-button (click)="direction='right'">Right</button>
        <button md-button (click)="direction='bottom'">Bottom</button>
        <button md-button (click)="direction='left'">Left</button>
    </div>

    <ngc-float-button icon="add" direction="{{direction}}">
    ...

ngc-float-item-button properties:

  • icon property expects for icon_name listed in Google Material Icons site.
  • color property define the background color and expects a background:{value} valid value. Defaults to white.
  • disabled property expects a boolean to toggle if a button is clickable. Defaults to false.
  • content property expects string value to show additional text in ngc-float-item-button

@Output property

You can listen the all events emitted by ngc-float-button subscribing in the (events) observable output.

Sample:

    ...

    output(log) {
        console.log(log);
    }

    ...

    <ngc-float-button (events)="output($event)">
    ...

Customization

If you need change some css property in ngc-float-button you need to use /deep/ selector in parent css component.

More info about customization soon.

CSS animations credits

The css animations were inspired by this

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial