Google Material Floating Action Button , Implementation for Angular v4+

Installation

First, you need to install the npm module:

npm install ngc-float-button --save

Dependencies

Google Material Icons

Angular Material >= beta.12

Angular >= 4.4.4

Usage

1. You need to add the Google Material icons in your index.html :

The Google Material Icons is required by Angular Material component

< link href = "https://fonts.googleapis.com/icon?family=Material+Icons" rel = "stylesheet" >

Check the Google Material Icons site to see all icons

2. Import the NgcFloatButtonModule in your project:

import {BrowserModule} from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import {NgModule} from '@angular/core' ; import {NgcFloatButtonModule} from 'ngc-float-button' ; ({ imports: [ BrowserModule, NgcFloatButtonModule ], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

SharedModule

If you use a SharedModule that you import in multiple other feature modules, you can export the NgcFloatButtonModule to make sure you don't have to import it in every module.

({ exports: [ CommonModule, NgcFloatButtonModule ] }) export class SharedModule { }

Finally, you can use ngc-float-button in your Angular project.

Sample

The FAB template

< ngc-float-button icon = "add" > < ngc-float-item-button icon = "person_add" content = "float item 1" > </ ngc-float-item-button > < ngc-float-item-button icon = "gps_fixed" content = "float item 2" > </ ngc-float-item-button > < ngc-float-item-button icon = "mode_edit" content = "float item 3" > </ ngc-float-item-button > </ ngc-float-button >

API

@Input properties

ngc-float-button properties:

icon property expects for icon_name listed in Google Material Icons site.

[open] property expects for BehaviorSubject type, with this you can open or close the FAB dispatching events.

disabled property expects a boolean to toggle if a button is clickable. Defaults to false .

color property define the background color and expects a background:{value} valid value. Defaults to #dd0031 .

direction property expects for string value type value that's accepted top , right , bottom , left . Defaults to top

spaceBetweenButtons - property expects a valid number value in px to define the space between each ngc-float-item-button , Defaults to 55

Sample: [open]

... public open:BehaviorSubject< boolean > = new BehaviorSubject( true ); ...

< div > < button md-button ( click )= "open.next(true)" > Open </ button > < button md-button ( click )= "open.next(false)" > Close </ button > </ div > < ngc-float-button icon = "add" [ open ]= "open" > ...

Sample: [direction]

< div > < button md-button ( click )= "direction='top'" > Top </ button > < button md-button ( click )= "direction='right'" > Right </ button > < button md-button ( click )= "direction='bottom'" > Bottom </ button > < button md-button ( click )= "direction='left'" > Left </ button > </ div > < ngc-float-button icon = "add" direction = "{{direction}}" > ...

ngc-float-item-button properties:

icon property expects for icon_name listed in Google Material Icons site.

property expects for listed in Google Material Icons site. color property define the background color and expects a background:{value} valid value. Defaults to white .

property define the background color and expects a valid value. Defaults to . disabled property expects a boolean to toggle if a button is clickable. Defaults to false .

property expects a to toggle if a button is clickable. Defaults to . content property expects string value to show additional text in ngc-float-item-button

@Output property

You can listen the all events emitted by ngc-float-button subscribing in the (events) observable output.

Sample:

... output(log) { console .log(log); } ...

< ngc-float-button ( events )= "output($event)" > ...

Customization

If you need change some css property in ngc-float-button you need to use /deep/ selector in parent css component.

More info about customization soon.

