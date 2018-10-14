Google Material Floating Action Button,
Implementation for Angular v4+
Demo
First, you need to install the npm module:
npm install ngc-float-button --save
index.html:
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/icon?family=Material+Icons" rel="stylesheet">
Check the
Google Material Icons site to see all icons
NgcFloatButtonModule in your project:
import {BrowserModule} from '@angular/platform-browser';
import {NgModule} from '@angular/core';
import {NgcFloatButtonModule} from 'ngc-float-button';
@NgModule({
imports: [
BrowserModule,
NgcFloatButtonModule
],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
If you use a
SharedModule that you import in multiple other feature modules,
you can export the
NgcFloatButtonModule to make sure you don't have to import it in every module.
@NgModule({
exports: [
CommonModule,
NgcFloatButtonModule
]
})
export class SharedModule { }
Finally, you can use
ngc-float-button in your Angular project.
The FAB template
<ngc-float-button icon="add">
<ngc-float-item-button icon="person_add" content="float item 1"></ngc-float-item-button>
<ngc-float-item-button icon="gps_fixed" content="float item 2"></ngc-float-item-button>
<ngc-float-item-button icon="mode_edit" content="float item 3"></ngc-float-item-button>
</ngc-float-button>
ngc-float-button properties:
icon property expects for
icon_name listed in Google Material Icons site.
[open] property expects for
BehaviorSubject type, with this you can open or close the FAB dispatching events.
disabled property expects a
boolean to toggle if a button is clickable. Defaults to
false.
color property define the background color and expects a
background:{value} valid value. Defaults to
#dd0031.
direction property expects for
string value type value that's accepted
top,
right,
bottom,
left. Defaults to
top
spaceBetweenButtons - property expects a valid number value in
px to define the space between each
ngc-float-item-button, Defaults to
55
Sample:
[open]
...
//our parent component
// with 'true' our FAB will be started open.
public open:BehaviorSubject<boolean> = new BehaviorSubject(true); // true is the initial state of FAB
...
<div>
<button md-button (click)="open.next(true)">Open</button>
<button md-button (click)="open.next(false)">Close</button>
</div>
<ngc-float-button icon="add" [open]="open">
...
Sample:
[direction]
<div>
<button md-button (click)="direction='top'">Top</button>
<button md-button (click)="direction='right'">Right</button>
<button md-button (click)="direction='bottom'">Bottom</button>
<button md-button (click)="direction='left'">Left</button>
</div>
<ngc-float-button icon="add" direction="{{direction}}">
...
ngc-float-item-button properties:
icon property expects for
icon_name listed in Google Material Icons site.
color property define the background color and expects a
background:{value} valid value. Defaults to
white.
disabled property expects a
boolean to toggle if a button is clickable. Defaults to
false.
content property expects
string value to show additional text in
ngc-float-item-button
You can listen the all events emitted by
ngc-float-button subscribing in the
(events) observable output.
Sample:
...
output(log) {
console.log(log);
}
...
<ngc-float-button (events)="output($event)">
...
If you need change some css property in
ngc-float-button you need to use
/deep/ selector in parent css component.
More info about customization soon.