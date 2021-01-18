This library provides user friendly API for parsing Angular projects.
$ npm i @angular/core @angular/compiler @angular/compiler-cli ngast --save
ngastis built on top of Ivy (
ngtsc), make sure to compile your project with
ngcc(run
ng serve,
ng buildor
npx ngcc).
First you need connect the
WorkspaceSymbols to the
tsconfig.json root :
import { join } from 'path';
import { WorkspaceSymbols } from 'ngast';
const config = join(process.cwd(), 'tsconfig.json');
const workspace = new WorkspaceSymbols(config);
From there you can find all the decorated classes in your project :
const modules = workspace.getAllModules();
const components = workspace.getAllComponents();
const directives = workspace.getAllDirectives();
const injectables = workspace.getAllInjectable();
const pipes = workspace.getAllPipes();
The first time one of the method above is called,
ngast will run the analysis of the workspace.
The analysis is currently quite long: >10sec for a small project can go beyond 2min for a very large project.
Version 0.4.0 is built on top of the ViewEngine, you can take a look at the documentation here.
Projects using ngast:
MIT