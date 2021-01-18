ngast

This library provides user friendly API for parsing Angular projects.

Getting started

$ npm i /core /compiler /compiler-cli ngast --save

ngast is built on top of Ivy ( ngtsc ), make sure to compile your project with ngcc (run ng serve , ng build or npx ngcc ).

Workspace

First you need connect the WorkspaceSymbols to the tsconfig.json root :

import { join } from 'path' ; import { WorkspaceSymbols } from 'ngast' ; const config = join(process.cwd(), 'tsconfig.json' ); const workspace = new WorkspaceSymbols(config);

From there you can find all the decorated classes in your project :

const modules = workspace.getAllModules(); const components = workspace.getAllComponents(); const directives = workspace.getAllDirectives(); const injectables = workspace.getAllInjectable(); const pipes = workspace.getAllPipes();

The first time one of the method above is called, ngast will run the analysis of the workspace.

The analysis is currently quite long: >10sec for a small project can go beyond 2min for a very large project.

Working without Ivy

Version 0.4.0 is built on top of the ViewEngine, you can take a look at the documentation here.

Example

Projects using ngast:

ngrev - Tool for reverse engineering of Angular applications.

codelyzer - Static code analysis for Angular projects.

ngworld - Visualization of Angular projects.

ng-app-counter - Counter for Angular applications.

ng-pathfinder - Show a list of all routes in an angular application.

ngx-translate-all - Tool for automate i18n Angular projects.

ngx-translate-migrate - Tool for migrate from ngx-translate to Angular i18n.

License

MIT