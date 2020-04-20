ngVue

VueJS is a library to build web interfaces with composable view components and reactive data binding. ngVue, inspired by ngReact, is an Angular module that allows you to develop/use Vue components in AngularJS applications. ngVue can be used in the existing Angular applications and helps migrate the view parts of the application from Angular 1.x to Vue 2.

The motivation for this is similar to ngReact's:

The AngularJS application suffers from a performance bottleneck due to a huge amount of scope watchers on the page, but VueJS offers an amazing reactive data-binding mechanism and other optimizations

Instead of two-way data flow between controllers and views, VueJS defaults to a one-way, parent-to-child data flow between components which makes the application more predictable

VueJS offers a much easier way to compose the web interfaces, and you can take advantage of the functional reactive programming in VueJS 2. Angular directives introduce a high learning barrier, such as the compile and link function, and the directives are prone to get confused with the components

The VueJS community offers a component or a UI framework that you would like to try out

Too deep into an AngularJS application to move it away from the code but you would like to experiment with VueJS

Table of Contents

Install

via npm:

npm install ngVue

Usage

ngVue is a UMD module (known as Universal Module Definition), so it's CommonJS and AMD compatible, as well as supporting browser global variable definition.

First of all, remember to load AngularJS 1.x, VueJS and ngVue:

// load on the page with the `script` tag < script src = "./node_modules/angular/angular.js" > </ script > < script src = "./node_modules/vue/dist/vue.js" > </ script > < script src = "./node_modules/ngVue/build/index.js" > </ script >

or ...

const ng = require ( 'angular' ) const vue = require ( 'vue' ) require ( 'ngVue' ) require ([ 'angular' , 'vue' , 'ngVue' ], function ( ng, Vue ) { }) import angular from 'angular' import vue from 'vue' import 'ngVue'

and then require ngVue as a dependency for the Angular app:

angular.module( 'yourApp' , [ 'ngVue' ])

Features

ngVue is composed of a directive vue-component , a factory createVueComponent and a directive helper v-directives . It also provides some plugins for enhancement.

vue-component is a directive that delegates data to a Vue component so VueJS can compile it with the corresponding nodes

is a directive that delegates data to a Vue component so VueJS can compile it with the corresponding nodes createVueComponent is a factory that converts a Vue component into a vue-component directive

ngVue does support VueJS directives but currently they only work with a Vue component in AngularJS templates.

v-directives is a directive to apply the vue directives to the vue components

< div v-directives = "hello" > </ div > < vue-component name = "HelloComponent" v-directives = "hello" > </ vue-component > < hello-component v-directives = "hello" > </ hello-component >

The vue-component directive

The vue-component directive wraps the vue component into an angular directive so that the vue component can be created and initialized while the angular is compiling the templates.

At first an Angular controller needs creating to declare the view data like this:

const app = angular.module( 'vue.components' , [ 'ngVue' ]) .controller( 'MainController' , function ( ) { this .person = { firstName : 'The' , lastName : 'World' } })

Then declare a Vue component like this:

const VComponent = Vue.component( 'hello-component' , { props : { firstName : String , lastName : String }, render (h) { return ( < span > Hi, { this.firstName } { this.lastName } </ span > ) } })

In the end, register the Vue component to the Angular module with value method like this:

app.value( 'HelloComponent' , VComponent);

Now you can use hello-component in Angular templates:

< body ng-app = "vue.components" > < div class = "hello-card" ng-controller = "MainController as ctrl" > < vue-component name = "HelloComponent" v-props = "ctrl.person" watch-depth = "value" /> </ div > </ body >

The vue-component directive provides three main attributes:

name attribute checks for Angular injectable of that name

v-props attribute is a string expression evaluated to an object as the data exposed to Vue component

v-props-* attribute allows you to name the partial data extracted from the angular scope. vue-component wraps them into a new object and pass it to the Vue component. For example props-first-name and props-last-name will create two properties firstName and lastName in a new object as the component data

< vue-component v-props = "ctrl.person" /> < vue-component v-props-first-name = "ctrl.person.firstName" v-props-last-name = "ctrl.person.lastName" />

watch-depth attribute indicates which watch strategy AngularJS will use to detect the changes on the scope objects. The possible values as follows:

value description reference (default) watches the object reference collection (rarely used) same as angular $watchCollection , shallow watches the properties of the object: for arrays, it watches the array items; for object maps, it watches the properties value (rarely used) deep watches every property inside the object

NOTES

watch-depth cannot propagate all the changes on the scope objects to VueJS due to the limitation of the reactivity system, but you can read about several solutions in Caveats.

cannot propagate all the changes on the scope objects to VueJS due to the limitation of the reactivity system, but you can read about several solutions in Caveats. The collection strategy and the value strategy are rarely used. The scope object will be converted into a reactive object by VueJS and so any changes on the reactive scope object will trigger the view updates.

strategy and the strategy are rarely used. The scope object will be converted into a reactive object by VueJS and so any changes on the reactive scope object will trigger the view updates. The value strategy is not recommended because it causes a heavy computation. To detect the change, Angular copies the entire object and traverses every property insides in each digest cycle.

Handling events

Events can be handled from Vue to AngularJS components by binding functions references as v-on-* :

app.controller( 'MainController' , function ( $scope ) { this .handleHelloEvent = function ( greetings ) { console .log(greetings); } })

< vue-component v-on-hello-world = "ctrl.handleHelloEvent" > </ vue-component >

const VComponent = Vue.component( 'hello-component' , { methods : { helloFromVue() { this .$emit( 'hello-world' , 'Hello, World!' ); } }, render (h) { return ( < button onClick = {this.helloFromVue} > </ button > ) } })

Events name in $emit function should be using kebab-case syntax.

Handling HTML attributes

Just like regular Vue components, you can pass HTML attributes from the parent Angular component to your Vue component. The parent's class and style attributes will be merged with the corresponding Vue component attributes, while others will be passed down unless they conflict with attributes in the Vue component's own template. Keep in mind that when you pass down literal strings for anything other than class and style attributes, they must be surrounded by quotes, e.g. data-value="'enabled'" .

angular.module( "app" ) .directive( "myCustomButton" , createVueComponent => { return createVueComponent(Vue.component( "MyCustomButton" , MyCustomButton)) })

< my-custom-button disabled = "ctrl.isDisabled" class = "excellent" tabindex = "3" type = "'submit'" v-props-button-text = "'Click me'" />

<template> <!-- tabindex, type, class, and disabled will appear on the button element --> <button> {{ buttonText }} </button> </template> <script> export default { name: "my-custom-button", props: ["buttonText"], } </script>

Note that using inheritAttrs: false and binding $attrs to another element is also supported:

<template> <div> <!-- tabindex and type should appear on the button element instead of the parent div --> <button v-bind="$attrs"> {{ buttonText }} </button> <span>Other elements</span> </div> </template> <script> export default { inheritAttrs: false, name: "my-custom-button", props: ["buttonText"], } </script>

The createVueComponent factory

The createVueComponent factory creates a reusable Angular directive which is bound to a specific Vue component.

For example, with the vue-component directive as mentioned above, you have to register each Vue component with a string name and then write <vue-component name="TheRegisteredName"></vue-component> repeatedly. With this createVueComponent factory, however, you can create <name-of-vue-component></name-of-vue-component> directives and simply apply the exported Vue components to them.

The factory returns a plain $compile options object which describes how to compile the Angular directive with VueJS, and it takes the Vue component as the first argument:

app.directive( 'helloComponent' , function ( createVueComponent ) { return createVueComponent(VComponent) })

Alternatively, the name of the Vue component registered by angular.value can also be provided to the factory:

app.directive( 'helloComponent' , function ( createVueComponent ) { return createVueComponent( 'HelloComponent' ) })

Caveats

ngVue brings the reactivity system to the dirty checking mechanism and you should therefore understand how they work together and how to avoid some common gotchas. Please read more in the Caveats.

Plugins

ngVue is simple but flexible for enhancement. Please read more in the Plugins.

