VueJS is a library to build web interfaces with composable view components and reactive data binding. ngVue, inspired by ngReact, is an Angular module that allows you to develop/use Vue components in AngularJS applications. ngVue can be used in the existing Angular applications and helps migrate the view parts of the application from Angular 1.x to Vue 2.
The motivation for this is similar to ngReact's:
via npm:
npm install ngVue
ngVue is a UMD module (known as Universal Module Definition), so it's CommonJS and AMD compatible, as well as supporting browser global variable definition.
First of all, remember to load AngularJS 1.x, VueJS and ngVue:
// load on the page with the `script` tag
<script src="./node_modules/angular/angular.js"></script>
<script src="./node_modules/vue/dist/vue.js"></script>
<script src="./node_modules/ngVue/build/index.js"></script>
or ...
// the CommonJS style
const ng = require('angular')
const vue = require('vue')
require('ngVue')
// the AMD style
require(['angular', 'vue', 'ngVue'], function(ng, Vue) {
})
// the ECMAScript module style
import angular from 'angular'
import vue from 'vue'
import 'ngVue'
and then require
ngVue as a dependency for the Angular app:
angular.module('yourApp', ['ngVue'])
ngVue is composed of a directive
vue-component, a factory
createVueComponent and a directive helper
v-directives. It also provides some plugins for enhancement.
vue-component is a directive that delegates data to a Vue component so VueJS can compile it with the corresponding nodes
createVueComponent is a factory that converts a Vue component into a
vue-component directive
ngVue does support VueJS directives but currently they only work with a Vue component in AngularJS templates.
v-directives is a directive to apply the vue directives to the vue components
<!-- This won't work -->
<div v-directives="hello"></div>
<!-- But this will work ... -->
<vue-component name="HelloComponent" v-directives="hello"></vue-component>
<!-- Or ... -->
<hello-component v-directives="hello"></hello-component>
The
vue-component directive wraps the vue component into an angular directive so that the vue component can be created and initialized while the angular is compiling the templates.
At first an Angular controller needs creating to declare the view data like this:
const app = angular.module('vue.components', ['ngVue'])
.controller('MainController', function () {
this.person = {
firstName: 'The',
lastName: 'World'
}
})
Then declare a Vue component like this:
const VComponent = Vue.component('hello-component', {
props: {
firstName: String,
lastName: String
},
render (h) {
return (
<span>Hi, { this.firstName } { this.lastName }</span>
)
}
})
In the end, register the Vue component to the Angular module with
value method like this:
app.value('HelloComponent', VComponent);
Now you can use
hello-component in Angular templates:
<body ng-app="vue.components">
<div class="hello-card"
ng-controller="MainController as ctrl">
<vue-component name="HelloComponent"
v-props="ctrl.person"
watch-depth="value" />
</div>
</body>
The
vue-component directive provides three main attributes:
name attribute checks for Angular injectable of that name
v-props attribute is a string expression evaluated to an object as the data exposed to Vue component
v-props-* attribute allows you to name the partial data extracted from the angular scope.
vue-component wraps them into a new object and pass it to the Vue component. For example
props-first-name and
props-last-name will create two properties
firstName and
lastName in a new object as the component data
<vue-component v-props="ctrl.person" />
<!-- equals to -->
<vue-component v-props-first-name="ctrl.person.firstName" v-props-last-name="ctrl.person.lastName" />
watch-depth attribute indicates which watch strategy AngularJS will use to detect the changes on the scope objects. The possible values as follows:
|value
|description
|reference
|(default) watches the object reference
|collection
|(rarely used) same as angular
$watchCollection, shallow watches the properties of the object: for arrays, it watches the array items; for object maps, it watches the properties
|value
|(rarely used) deep watches every property inside the object
NOTES
watch-depth cannot propagate all the changes on the scope objects to VueJS due to the limitation of the reactivity system, but you can read about several solutions in Caveats.
collection strategy and the
value strategy are rarely used. The scope object will be converted into a reactive object by VueJS and so any changes on the reactive scope object will trigger the view updates.
value strategy is not recommended because it causes a heavy computation. To detect the change, Angular copies the entire object and traverses every property insides in each digest cycle.
Events can be handled from Vue to AngularJS components by binding functions references as
v-on-*:
app.controller('MainController', function ($scope) {
this.handleHelloEvent = function (greetings) {
console.log(greetings); // "Hello, World!"
}
})
<vue-component v-on-hello-world="ctrl.handleHelloEvent"></vue-component>
const VComponent = Vue.component('hello-component', {
methods: {
helloFromVue() {
this.$emit('hello-world', 'Hello, World!');
}
},
render (h) {
return (
<button onClick={this.helloFromVue}></button>
)
}
})
Events name in
$emit function should be using kebab-case syntax.
Just like regular Vue components, you can pass HTML attributes from the parent Angular component to your Vue component.
The parent's
class and
style attributes will be merged with the corresponding Vue component attributes, while others will be passed down unless they conflict with attributes in the Vue component's own template.
Keep in mind that when you pass down literal strings for anything other than
class and
style attributes, they must be surrounded by quotes, e.g.
data-value="'enabled'".
angular.module("app")
.directive("myCustomButton", createVueComponent => {
return createVueComponent(Vue.component("MyCustomButton", MyCustomButton))
})
<my-custom-button
disabled="ctrl.isDisabled"
class="excellent"
tabindex="3"
type="'submit'"
v-props-button-text="'Click me'" />
<template>
<!-- tabindex, type, class, and disabled will appear on the button element -->
<button>
{{ buttonText }}
</button>
</template>
<script>
export default {
name: "my-custom-button",
props: ["buttonText"],
}
</script>
Note that using
inheritAttrs: false and binding
$attrs to another element is also supported:
<template>
<div>
<!-- tabindex and type should appear on the button element instead of the parent div -->
<button v-bind="$attrs">
{{ buttonText }}
</button>
<span>Other elements</span>
</div>
</template>
<script>
export default {
inheritAttrs: false,
name: "my-custom-button",
props: ["buttonText"],
}
</script>
The
createVueComponent factory creates a reusable Angular directive which is bound to a specific Vue component.
For example, with the
vue-component directive as mentioned above, you have to register each Vue component with a string name and then write
<vue-component name="TheRegisteredName"></vue-component> repeatedly. With this
createVueComponent factory, however, you can create
<name-of-vue-component></name-of-vue-component> directives and simply apply the exported Vue components to them.
The factory returns a plain
$compile options object which describes how to compile the Angular directive with VueJS, and it takes the Vue component as the first argument:
app.directive('helloComponent', function (createVueComponent) {
return createVueComponent(VComponent)
})
Alternatively, the name of the Vue component registered by
angular.value can also be provided to the factory:
app.directive('helloComponent', function (createVueComponent) {
return createVueComponent('HelloComponent')
})
ngVue brings the reactivity system to the dirty checking mechanism and you should therefore understand how they work together and how to avoid some common gotchas. Please read more in the Caveats.
ngVue is simple but flexible for enhancement. Please read more in the Plugins.