ngUpload

An AngularJS file upload directive. Demo http://ngupload.herokuapp.com

< form ng-upload = "uploadComplete(content)" action = "/upload-full-form" > < p > < label > Fullname: </ label > < input type = "text" name = "fullname" ng-model = "fullname" /> </ p > < p > < label > Gender: </ label > < input type = "text" name = "gender" ng-model = "gender" /> </ p > < p > < label > Favorite Color: </ label > < input type = "text" name = "color" ng-model = "color" /> </ p > < p > < label > Your picture (file will not be saved on the server): </ label > < input type = "file" name = "file" /> </ p > < p > < input type = "submit" class = "btn" value = "Submit" ng-disabled = "$isUploading" /> </ p > </ form > < div class = "alert alert-info" > Server Response: {{response | json}} </ div > < div > Fullname: < b > {{response.fullname}} </ b > < br /> Gender: < b > {{response.gender}} </ b > < br /> Favourite Color: < span ng-style = "response.style" > {{response.color}} </ span > < br /> Picture: {{response.pictureUrl}} </ div >

... and the context ngController's source is:

app.controller( 'Example5Ctrl' , function ( $scope ) { $scope.uploadComplete = function ( content ) { $scope.response = JSON .parse(content); $scope.response.style = { color : $scope.response.color, "font-weight" : "bold" }; $scope.fullname = '' ; $scope.gender = '' ; $scope.color = '' ; }; });

Requirements

Install with NPM

npm install ngUpload -S

Install with Bower

bower install ngUpload

Usage

Add to your html file

< script src = "/js/ng-upload.js" > </ script >

Create a basic form with a file input element

< div ng-app = "app" > < div ng-controller = "mainCtrl" > < form action = "/uploads" ng-upload = "complete(content)" > < input type = "file" name = "avatar" > </ input > < input type = "submit" value = "Upload" ng-disabled = "$isUploading" > </ input > </ form > </ div > </ div >

Some rule of thumb

Any html element that supports the click event can be used to submit the form marked with the ng-upload directive, as long as such elements are marked with the 'upload-submit' directive. If you use an input element with a type of submit then you do not have to mark it with upload-submit.

directive, as long as such elements are marked with the directive. If you use an input element with a type of submit then you do not have to mark it with upload-submit. Make sure you import the 'ngUpload' module in your angularJS application.

Applying this rules, the sample above can be re-written as

< div ng-app = "app" > < div ng-controller = "mainCtrl" > < form action = "/uploads" ng-upload = "complete(content)" > < input type = "file" name = "avatar" > </ input > < div style = 'cursor: pointer' upload-submit > Upload with Div </ div > • </ form > </ div > </ div >

or

< div ng-app = "app" > < div ng-controller = "mainCtrl" > < form action = "/uploads" ng-upload = "complete(contents)" > < input type = "file" name = "avatar" > </ input > < a href = 'javascript:void(0)' class = "upload-submit" > Upload with Anchor </ a > </ form > </ div > </ div >

where the form can be submit with a Div or Anchor html element.

The AngularJS controller for the above samples is given as:

angular.module( 'app' , [ 'ngUpload' ]) .controller( 'mainCtrl' , function ( $scope ) { $scope.complete = function ( content ) { console .log(content); } });

Working in IE

In order, for ngUpload to respond correctly for IE, your server needs to return the response back as text/html not application/json

Directive Options

ngUpload

upload-options-enable-rails-csrf : Turns on support for Rails' CSRF by adding a hidden form field with the csrf token.

upload-options-before-submit : function that gets triggered before the upload starts and if the function returns false it will cancel the submit.

uploadSubmit

upload-options-convert-hidden : Set the value of hidden inputs to their ng-model attribute when the form is submitted. One situation in which this is useful is when using select elements whose options are generated with ngOptions, for example:

select [ name = 'category_id' ng-model= 'category' ng- options = 'c.id as c.name for c in categories' ]

and where categories is

[{id: 12 , name : 'fred' }, {id: 65 , name : 'wilma' }]

Because Angular will generate options whose HTML element value is indexed on 0, the value submitted will be the value of the option and not the desired ng-model value which is category.id. Adding a hidden element whose ng-model matches the ng-model of the select element, combined with upload-options-convert-hidden='true' will workaround this issue.

Example

Example of forms that posts to NodeJS server are now included under the /examples folder.

Test

Needs Chrome Installed.

npm install npm install grunt-cli -g npm test

jshint

npm install npm install grunt-cli -g grunt jshint

Minify

npm install npm install grunt-cli -g grunt uglify

License

MIT

How to contribute

pull requests welcome.

please use the following style guidelines

(http://nodeguide.com/style.html)

Contributors

ADEBISI Foluso A. (https://github.com/adebisi-fa)

Hassan Alqaraguli (https://github.com/HassanAlqaraguli)

Jørgen Borgesen (https://github.com/jorgenfb)

cristianocd (https://github.com/cristianocd)

Evgeniy Zatsepin (https://github.com/dizzy7)

Chris Tesene (https://github.com/ctesene)

denyo (https://github.com/denyo)

mguymon (https://github.com/mguymon)

marek-stoj (https://github.com/marek-stoj)

Robert Coker (https://github.com/intelekshual)

Michael Guymon (https://github.com/mguymon)

Thanks