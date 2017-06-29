An AngularJS file upload directive. Demo http://ngupload.herokuapp.com
<form ng-upload="uploadComplete(content)" action="/upload-full-form">
<p>
<label>Fullname:</label>
<input type="text" name="fullname" ng-model="fullname" />
</p>
<p>
<label>Gender:</label>
<input type="text" name="gender" ng-model="gender" />
</p>
<p>
<label>Favorite Color:</label>
<input type="text" name="color" ng-model="color"/>
</p>
<p>
<label>Your picture (file will not be saved on the server):</label>
<input type="file" name="file" />
</p>
<p>
<input type="submit" class="btn" value="Submit" ng-disabled="$isUploading" />
</p>
</form>
<div class="alert alert-info">Server Response: {{response | json}}</div>
<div>
Fullname: <b>{{response.fullname}}</b><br />
Gender: <b>{{response.gender}}</b><br />
Favourite Color: <span ng-style="response.style">{{response.color}}</span><br />
Picture: {{response.pictureUrl}}
</div>
... and the context ngController's source is:
app.controller('Example5Ctrl', function ($scope) {
$scope.uploadComplete = function (content) {
$scope.response = JSON.parse(content); // Presumed content is a json string!
$scope.response.style = {
color: $scope.response.color,
"font-weight": "bold"
};
// Clear form (reason for using the 'ng-model' directive on the input elements)
$scope.fullname = '';
$scope.gender = '';
$scope.color = '';
// Look for way to clear the input[type=file] element
};
});
npm install ngUpload -S
bower install ngUpload
Add to your html file
<script src="/js/ng-upload.js"></script>
Create a basic form with a file input element
<div ng-app="app">
<div ng-controller="mainCtrl">
<form action="/uploads" ng-upload="complete(content)">
<input type="file" name="avatar"></input>
<input type="submit" value="Upload" ng-disabled="$isUploading"></input>
</form>
</div>
</div>
Applying this rules, the sample above can be re-written as
<div ng-app="app">
<div ng-controller="mainCtrl">
<form action="/uploads" ng-upload="complete(content)">
<input type="file" name="avatar"></input>
<div style='cursor: pointer' upload-submit>Upload with Div</div> •
</form>
</div>
</div>
or
<div ng-app="app">
<div ng-controller="mainCtrl">
<form action="/uploads" ng-upload="complete(contents)">
<input type="file" name="avatar"></input>
<a href='javascript:void(0)'
class="upload-submit" >
Upload with Anchor</a>
</form>
</div>
</div>
where the form can be submit with a Div or Anchor html element.
The AngularJS controller for the above samples is given as:
angular.module('app', ['ngUpload'])
.controller('mainCtrl', function($scope) {
$scope.complete = function(content) {
console.log(content); // process content
}
});
In order, for ngUpload to respond correctly for IE, your server needs to return the response back as
text/html not
application/json
upload-options-enable-rails-csrf: Turns on support for Rails' CSRF
by adding a hidden form field with the csrf token.
upload-options-before-submit: function that gets triggered before the upload starts and if the function returns false it will cancel the submit.
upload-options-convert-hidden: Set the value of hidden inputs to their
ng-model attribute when the form is submitted. One situation in which this is useful is when
using select elements whose options are generated with ngOptions, for
example:
select[name='category_id' ng-model='category' ng-options='c.id as c.name for c in categories']
and where categories is
[{id: 12, name: 'fred'}, {id: 65, name: 'wilma'}]
Because Angular will generate options whose HTML element value is indexed on 0, the value submitted will be the value of the option and not the desired ng-model value which is category.id. Adding a hidden element whose ng-model matches the ng-model of the select element, combined with upload-options-convert-hidden='true' will workaround this issue.
Example of forms that posts to NodeJS server are now included under the /examples folder.
Needs Chrome Installed.
npm install
npm install grunt-cli -g
npm test
npm install
npm install grunt-cli -g
grunt jshint
npm install
npm install grunt-cli -g
grunt uglify
MIT
pull requests welcome.
please use the following style guidelines
(http://nodeguide.com/style.html)