nip

ng4-intl-phone

by kondi0
1.2.1 (see all)

An internation phone prefix selector for Angular 4

Downloads/wk

593

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Angular 4 international phone prefix input

Description

This is a simple library with international phone prefix with flags images.

Installation

To install this component to an external project, follow the procedure:

  1. npm install ng4-intl-phone --save

  2. Add InternationalPhoneModule import to your @NgModule like example below

    import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { MyTestApp } from './my-test-app';
import { InternationalPhoneModule } from 'ng4-intl-phone';

@NgModule({
    imports:      [ BrowserModule, InternationalPhoneModule ],
    declarations: [ MyTestApp ],
    bootstrap:    [ MyTestApp ]
})
export class MyTestAppModule {}

    ##Testing in localhost

    • npm install ./relative/path/to/lib after npm run build to test locally in another app

      Usage

      Use one of the following two options.

      1. ngModel binding

      In this option the ngModel binding is used. 

      <h1>
  {{title}}
</h1>
<div class="row">
  <div class="col-md-2">
    <int-phone-prefix [(ngModel)]="phoneNumber"></int-phone-prefix>

  </div>
</div>

      2. Reactive forms

      In this option the value accessor of reactive forms is used.

      To use reactive forms define the application class as follows:

      
export class MyTestApp implements OnInit {

    private myForm: FormGroup;

    constructor(private formBuilder: FormBuilder) { }

    ngOnInit() {
        this.myForm = this.formBuilder.group({
            myPhone: ['', Validators.required]
            // other controls are here...
        });
    }
}

      Add the following snippet inside your template:

      <form [formGroup]="myForm" novalidate>
    <int-phone-prefix [locale]="'es'"
                    formControlName="myPhone"></int-phone-prefix>
  <!-- other controls are here... -->
</form>

      @Input() locale

      An ISO 639-1 language code can be provided to set available language: es: Spanish, en: English

      @Input() defaultCountry

      An ISO 639-1 country code can be provided to set default country selected.

    @Input() maxLength

       maxLength (default: 15)

    @Input() onlyNumbers

      Allows only numeric values (default: true)

    License

