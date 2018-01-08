npm install ./relative/path/to/lib after npm run build to test locally in another app

Usage

Use one of the following two options.

1. ngModel binding

In this option the ngModel binding is used.

< h1 > {{title}} </ h1 > < div class = "row" > < div class = "col-md-2" > < int-phone-prefix [( ngModel )]= "phoneNumber" > </ int-phone-prefix > </ div > </ div >

2. Reactive forms

In this option the value accessor of reactive forms is used.

To use reactive forms define the application class as follows:

export class MyTestApp implements OnInit { private myForm: FormGroup; constructor ( private formBuilder: FormBuilder ) { } ngOnInit() { this .myForm = this .formBuilder.group({ myPhone: [ '' , Validators.required] }); } }

Add the following snippet inside your template:

< form [ formGroup ]= "myForm" novalidate > < int-phone-prefix [ locale ]= "'es'" formControlName = "myPhone" > </ int-phone-prefix > </ form >

@Input() locale

An ISO 639-1 language code can be provided to set available language: es: Spanish, en: English

@Input() defaultCountry

An ISO 639-1 country code can be provided to set default country selected.